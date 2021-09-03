Mark Lozzi Of Confia: “Enjoy the Journey”

Enjoy the Journey — We believe we will be successful, we just don’t know how yet. Things change, from what resonates with actual customers, to market conditions, to overall focus. Success is being able to adapt and pivot. The concept behind this advice is simple; the journey will take us down unknown roads, where elements and factors are sometimes out of our control. We, and you as an entrepreneur, need to believe that you are capable of navigating, executing, and being successful as you pass landmarks/milestones.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mark Lozzi, CEO of Confia.

Mark Lozzi, CEO and Founder of PointChain/Confia, is a true disruptor in the Cannabis industry today. Being an experienced entrepreneur and investor with a deep understanding and background of finance, PropTech, and RegTech, Mark has led PointChain/Confia’s strategy to create efficient operations and vibrant ecosystems for cannabis businesses. Confia is a technology platform that streamlines complex financial processes for the cannabis industry, addressing both compliance and secure payments in real-time — a truly unique service saving you time and money that isn’t currently provided by anyone else in the cannabis industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My colleague Dan Adamson and I founded PointChain/Confia as a direct result of our previous start-up building a machine learning and natural language processing platform designed to automate and support large financial institutions in their Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, specifically their enhanced due diligence programs. We were fortunate to have worked with some of the world’s largest banks and contributed to their Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) / KYC & Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) procedures. What our role afforded us most was to work alongside chief compliance officers, chief risk officers, and regulators alike, allowing us to get unprecedented access. We walked away as RegTech experts and looking for our next adventure, two of our requirements were to address highly regulated and complex industries. This ultimately led us directly to offering cannabis financial services through Confia.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Confia is streamlining and automating compliance and bringing true fintech capabilities to the industry. We are revolutionizing the way cannabis companies transact and access financing, as current approaches have proven to be clunky and cumbersome.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Like most start-ups, your initial vision typically kickstarts creativity, but often not the road you drive down. We spent so much time modeling, creating decks, and just scheming for a product that was nowhere disruptive or what we do today. When we finally thought we were on the right path, we started to pitch our solution to financial institutions, regulators, and industry, and it wasn’t until we were in the boardroom of our 10th meeting with a bank, where we said ‘you know, we can just do it this way’, and the immediate energy in the room shifted to ‘this is a great idea’. So we ran with it from there, full stream, not looking back. That was our “aha” moment. And we have continued to enhance the vision from that point on. The lesson here is to be proactive with your ideas through discussion. Working in a vacuum always seems to be most comfortable, but it’s important to put your vision (or your vacuum) to the test.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

The person I consider to have made the biggest impact on my life has to be my father. As the sole provider of a young family, my father always showed me that to succeed, I had to do so with my own knowledge and capabilities. He was never a man to shield me from the realities of the world but helped me understand how things worked. He taught me that being knocked down to nothing only to build yourself up again is sometimes what it takes to be an entrepreneur. But beyond the unconditional support he’s provided me and my sisters, he has always been present and available to us as a father. And it was his ability to leave work at the door that made me appreciate balance. His approach to business and life has always been pragmatic and I admire that about him most.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I believe Confia is on the leading edge and not the bleeding edge. Confia is disruptive positive; low-cost automation for otherwise complex processes, all while maintaining transparency and audibility. Disruption negative, in my opinion, are cases where the introduction of technology aims to expose potential gaps or shortcomings of an industry rather than make holistic improvements to it.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

One resonates with me. And it is the concept behind the word that I love.

Enjoy the Journey — We believe we will be successful, we just don’t know how yet. Things change, from what resonates with actual customers, to market conditions, to overall focus. Success is being able to adapt and pivot. The concept behind this advice is simple; the journey will take us down unknown roads, where elements and factors are sometimes out of our control. We, and you as an entrepreneur, need to believe that you are capable of navigating, executing, and being successful as you pass landmarks/milestones.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We certainly are not! On the technology side, we have some cool supply chain and lending capabilities releasing soon. We pride ourselves on being fintech leaders, so we will continue to elevate the bar and bring amazing technology to the cannabis industry. On the business side, we will be expanding into more states, and possibly international expansion in 2022. Keep an eye out for some news coming from us soon!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Two books stick out to me. First is Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell. This book illustrates just how much work and effort it takes to be exceptional. The second is The Black Swan by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Somewhat contrary to Gladwell’s book, this narrative gives a mortal perspective on success as it is often a derivative of unpredictable events, or in other words, some good luck and/or perfect timing. These books resonate with me as a two-ingredient recipe. They have taught me to strive to be as exceptional as possible through dedication, practice, and commitment, but also looking out for and being aware of events and conditions that exist beyond our control, almost like systematic opportunities. The combination will create success.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Always keep one foot on the ground. Success can come and go. Whatever the situation, do not change who you are as a person and maintain your values. When I apply this concept to business, it is about culture and ego. We have built an incredible team at PointChain/Confia. We’ve put together a strong team of people who work together with passion, looking to make a difference. Egos need to be checked at the door. Because one person is never bigger or more important than the company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A lesson for all aspiring entrepreneurs, get comfortable being uncomfortable. You’re at optimal performance when your back is against the wall, and you have something (sometimes everything) to lose. I appreciate calculated risk and managing such exposure, but there are cases when you need to be on the brink of nothing to appreciate the journey and thrill of what you are signing up for. If your stomach can’t take it, then re-consider entrepreneurship. Start-ups aren’t glitz and glam, whatever the outcome, the lessons you learn are invaluable to you in business, but more so to you as a person.

How can our readers follow you online?

Folks can learn more about us by visiting our website at www.pointchain.io. I’m not an avid social media body. In fact, I am just recently trying to increase my online presence. So LinkedIn and direct messaging are preferred: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-lozzi-6837b08/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!