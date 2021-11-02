Mark Kovic: “Patience”

Patience. We are all (worse than ever right now) wired and exposed to constant ‘instant gratification’, we all want overnight success and I was the worst culprit of being impatient. My story as I write this has been a long, heavy journey. No ‘magic’ moments or overnight stories to share, and I wish someone would have told me earlier that this is the most beautiful way to feel any level of success. I wouldn’t have spent so many years trying to cut corners for quick wins.

Mark Kovic is a British singer-songwriter and producer, born and raised just outside of London, in Brentwood, Essex UK. Paying his dues for the best part of a decade on the open mic night circuits of London and Brighton, Kovic cultivated his strong baritone voice with nothing but an acoustic guitar in hand, learning the importance of writing, and dedication to the craft of making compelling music. In a world of short attention spans and sugar-sweet pop, Kovic’s increasing profile has been far from an overnight success story. Instead, he speaks for the independently-minded creators, empowering the idea of building your own foundations through music, and there is a certain realist honesty in that which seems to cut through when listening to the genuinely felt lyrical choices and soulful and sincere delivery in dark soulful songs like ‘Nobody Like You’ and ‘If You Don’t Love Me’. Kovic’s first step into the arena of a note-worthy independent artist was his collection of brooding yet joyful songs on debut album ‘Running Underwater’ which has spawned over 40 million streams at the time of writing. Enjoying a breakthrough moment in 2019, Radio 1 invited Kovic to perform live at the Royal Albert Hall for a special BBC introducing broadcast, as lead single ‘Drown’ found its way into being featured in the EA games FIFA franchise cementing Kovic’s music in the minds of 50 million gamers.

Playing With Fire is the second studio album from Kovic, out October 8th.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/05ebb80a716c0f1c4b38078104c0069a

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Hey, thank you very much for having me, it’s good to meet your readers. I’ve loved Authority Magazine for a while, so it’s a weird feeling to be on the other side of it. In terms of my backstory, I’m a guy from a small town outside of London in the United Kingdom, who’s spent most of his life so far crafting songs on an acoustic guitar and growing up on a steady diet of open mic nights and gig venues.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career path is definitely a bit of a weird one. I used to be in a research team building quantum computers with my sights set on developing new technology as a physicist. Something changed around the age of 20, and I just binned it all off for a career as an artist in music, something I never really had the confidence for in earlier life. I guess since watching Dave Grohl smash some drums to ‘smells like teen spirit’ I always dreamt of being a drummer, I dove into learning that as best I could then just became obsessive about learning instruments and writing songs, the rest is history!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

You know one of those crazy moments in life is one time, Dolly Parton came across my music and gave me a shout-out in a news article here in the UK. It was a pretty cool and surreal moment early on in my career, it’s kind of interesting because after some years went by, her management company took me on and helped guide and develop the project, they’re called

CTK in Nashville and now I’m on the same roster with Dolly, funny how the world works sometimes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m one of those people that doesn’t do things by half, so when I screw up, I really do it properly. The first time I stepped on stage at the 02 Arena in London, I stacked it off-the-bat on my guitar lead. Embarrassing… So as I died a little inside, I managed to compose myself enough to get up, recovered just-about, and took centre stage… Strummed my first guitar chord for the anticipating crowd, only to realise when I tripped I wrenched my guitar lead out from its socket, so no sound came out whatsoever. I was basically playing air guitar for 20,000 people… The lesson I learned from that is, you can never take yourself too seriously.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Well of course my family, friends and supporters of my music are the foundations of where I am, but one person does come to mind… I once met a drunk dude at an open mic bar in Amsterdam, he loved my music and spent time questioning me about how I planned to become an artist, and was interested in how record labels work, fascinated by the industry and how messed up and beautiful it can be. We drank Mai Tai’s all night and he tried to give me €1k to ‘go and try and make it as a performer and start my own record label’. Being in a new city, I didn’t fancy my chances of taking money from essentially a stranger, so I told him if he woke up in the morning sober and still wanted to give me money to start a label, then I’d make a business plan and we’d talk. He’s been my business partner for 7 years now, his name is Marcel Jansen, and without his guidance, I definitely wouldn’t be writing this article today for sure! So, the moral of the story — you just never know what a day is going to bring, but try to involve cocktails in them.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

There are always exciting projects 24/7 in the camp and aside from the new album dropping in October, I’ve gone fully down the rabbit hole on NFT’s and understanding how blockchain technology is going to revolutionise the music industry (and many others). NFT are Non-Fungble-Tokens (kind of like one-off digital barcodes that make files unique and publicly verifiable). I’m loving the process of learning about a new technology that is changing the world as I type. It’s a whole new subject, but I talk about it alot on social media, and I’m really buzzing about the whole thing, not just my personal project, but so many other artists’ creations.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Wow, what a question!

#1 Patience. We are all (worse than ever right now) wired and exposed to constant ‘instant gratification’, we all want overnight success and I was the worst culprit of being impatient. My story as I write this has been a long, heavy journey. No ‘magic’ moments or overnight stories to share, and I wish someone would have told me earlier that this is the most beautiful way to feel any level of success. I wouldn’t have spent so many years trying to cut corners for quick wins.

#2 Your competition aren’t f**king about. So this one I was told early on, but it’s an important one to share the earlier the better. Every waking minute you’re not working on music, there are a thousand writers, writing a thousand songs. Successful songs are extremely, extremely rare, and to even be in for a small shot at creating good music, you have to dedicate time and attention, consistently. If you’re not spending 3 hours a day in the studio minimum, writing complete songs each day. You’re not going to have anything that rises to the top, and I still struggle with this time dedication. We get what we put in.

#3 You’ll be surprised by what makes you happy, so don’t be surprised when you find it.

I’ve met some pretty successful people in my time knocking around and I wish I knew earlier that the correlation of happiness and money/success is not a straight line. I really pay attention to the stupid small things that make me happy in life now, and really focus on them and appreciate them more. Sounds ridiculous, but I love cutting grass, for some reason it makes me happy, and somehow cleanses my mind and my soul. So I wish I knew earlier to pay closer attention to the seemingly mundane things that make you happy in life, I probably should have put this as #1, this one’s a biggy.

#4 Don’t underestimate the path of being an independent artist.

Taking on a music career independently is nothing short of brutal. I had absolutely no idea the workload that would be awaiting me, and for anyone reading who has undertaken a creative project, or started a business or led projects on their own, I’m sure you can relate. You have to take failure as a given, you are beaten back year after year and time after time, you take 10 steps forward, and 9 steps back every time. The takeaway here is you can never underestimate how hard the road is. People should be told as early as possible, that despite the grueling nature of it, having a destiny in your own hands and not be beholden to anyone else is the most priceless thing in the world, and well worth the bruises!

#5 Be careful what you think you deserve.

This one is from me because I’d tell this to my younger self… I’ve been around the block enough to know where some of my early psychology wasn’t quite tuned well. We sometimes start off with ambition and energy and make the mistake that we deserve to succeed in some ventures. The truth is, we have to be really careful to not have any kind of entitlement that success will be a sure thing as if we deserve it without paying our dues. When I started I didn’t have enough respect and understanding of how hard a career in music would be. I wish I knew that a little earlier!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’d really just use one word for this. ‘Measure’… There are lots of ways to measure what you’re allocating time to, but we often burn out because we’re feeling like we’re too busy, and don’t have enough time and resources to deal with the juggle of life and careers. This is a huge problem for me and all of us in this new mobile-phone screen world, and the only way to combat this dilemma is to measure our time. (I use an app called Toggl by the way for anyone interested).

When you audit yourself, you start to see that what you’ve been spending your time on, is what is working, and what you’re not spending time on isn’t. If important things in your life start to wobble and shake, it can and will stress you out. Measure your time. Plan how to use it, even if the plan goes wrong, at least you have some oversight and can correct it. Burnout is a very real and serious issue and cuts close to the nerve for me as I’ve seen what it can do to people I care about the most, so we have to really put this kind of consideration in place to avoid it, and keep ourselves in check — it’s far too easy in this modern world for the wheels to come off.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am anxiously an advocate of decentralised finance and what it can do to level the playing field around the globe as well as redistribute wealth and bring opportunity and freedom to the world stage. This is definitely something that is worth debating because it’s absolutely an incredibly complicated Pandora’s box to open, but if I would want to predict the future it would go like this. We’d see a combination of decentralised finance, and energy trading on a peer-to-peer system, whereby as an entire human race, we pour our resources and efforts into renewable energies that we can actually financially benefit from and aid our local communities with. Consumption becomes magnitudes more efficient, and people will be the fundamental benefactors as opposed to major corporations. An absolute revolution of energy consumption and a new energy economy for you and your next-door neighbour means an incentive for clean, renewable energy sources. It could be a key brick in the wall of controlling our climate situation, drastically reduce the scarily growing wealth gap, and actually bring prosperity and freedom to those who need it most. While in the back of mind when a new tool of this power comes to use, we need to be extremely careful how we use it.

What is your favorite “life lesson” or quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘Being on the edge isn’t as safe, but the view is better’ — Ricky Gervais

This is something that sticks with me alot when I’m making music, and when I’m thinking about my approach to practically everything. There is a sweet spot between comfort and chaos. You always have to aim for that spot, being on either end of that scale is going to f**k you up long-term.

If you could have lunch with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

Freddie Mercury, just imagine. The guy is a hero and I just reckon we’d get along, I feel he had a lot more to share with the world, it would be cool to listen!

