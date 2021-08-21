Mark Kerzner of Talmud Illuminated: “Exercise your body, not just your brain”

…Exercise your body, not just your brain. I recently saw a study that found that people in homes for the elderly who exercise with weights fall less frequently and generally feel better. Of course, a warning is clear: please don’t overdo it. It all depends on your current fitness level. Ask your doctor. But there is always a way to do just a little, for starters. You will feel better, more optimistic, more energetic. Again, just be careful, don’t overdo it. Exercise is fun, and it draws you in, so learn to stop.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Mark Kerzner.

Mark says he always wanted to be old. "When you are young, nobody takes you seriously. Now it is more or less OK." In his mid-fifties, Mark started a high-tech training company, and now he teaches the smartest geeks in the Fortune 100 companies. How did he achieve that? He claims that it is the result of his daily study exercise that he now makes available to the public, in the form of the Talmud Illuminated project.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I want to tell you about my project, which combines a long-term study of wisdom and the latest Artificial Intelligence development. The first goal, the study, is more important, but I notice that people like it when I talk about my AI Assistant. So let me start from the beginning.

I was born in Russia, in St Petersburg, in the time of communism. I am Jewish, and probably I would have taken well to Jewish books. But books on any philosophy and religion were not available. I found a book on classical Indian philosophies that somehow made it into the library. I gulped it. Even now, I love discussing Ramayana with my Hindu friends. So, when I came to the United States, where books on Jewish philosophy were freely available, I jumped for them.

Someone told me that studying these books makes one wise. I decided to follow this path. After mastering the prerequisites, I started reading the Talmud with its logic, breadth of knowledge, and beautiful stories. The complete Talmud study takes about seven and a half years. Then you start again. On the third time through, I decided to summarize every page in clear, concise English. I tried to limit the recaps to 100 words. Why did I do it? People talk too much and are too vague. If you cannot make each word count, you better be silent. I wanted to prove that it is possible. Later, I had to relax this limit to 200 words. But the project took off. People to whom I was emailing my “daily page” liked the clear, concise explanations. I enjoyed the process. My wife added a painting to each entry. Sometimes the painting illustrates the ideas on the page and sometimes argues against them. That is how the project “Talmud Illuminated” was born. You can also look at it as a guided art tour.

One of my goals stated on the website is this: “I am reasonably astute now. But what will happen years later? Let me exercise my brain daily and see.” I am still working on it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The Talmud gives this advice: “If you see a person on whom luck smiles, stick around — maybe it will rub off on you.” That sounded reasonable, and I decided to try it. We had a neighbor about whom people said that “he did well for himself.” So, I listened to his conversation with his son, telling him to become a lawyer. I followed the advice and got an online law degree. I continued to computer applications in law, Big Data, and teaching Artificial Intelligence that I am doing today.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

I was giving lessons in the Talmud for a year, but my Rabbi would never come to listen. Once, however, he did come. I was explaining the following case. A man is thrown into a pit. He cried out, “Write a letter of divorce to my wife!” I thought it was very touching: he does not want his wife to remain a widow without a chance to remarry. So he asks to write a letter of divorce for her and give it before he dies. My Rabbi asked, “Do you think he will drown in this pit? Then his wife will have a right to remarry because her husband is dead. Rather, there is no water in the pit; it is a pit used as a prison.” Oops! I messed up. “Well,” — I thought to myself — “that is why the Sages compare learning from a young unripe scholar to drinking unripened wine.” On the third cycle through the Talmud, I felt better.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Sure! I once saw a little note posted on the door, “Kabbalist comes to town!” He was also a naturopathic doctor, as I later found out, and from a famous family. I rushed, but I came a week early. I did not notice the date of the month, only the day of the week. A week later, I was back. The man’s name was Michel Abehsera. We became friends. He would talk to anybody who wanted to speak to him. I was amazed at how he could speak even to phonies. But they, too, needed him.

He told a story about himself: when he discovered that people needed help and that help was often expressed as food, he and his wife went into it with such zeal that they had to use their bathtub for salad. His main lesson was “don’t be a phony.”

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Burnout is a serious problem. We are talking about “Optimizing wellness into retirement.” When one is older, there are even more reasons for burnout. To start with the first reason, you’ve been around for a while. You may be concerned that you have not achieved what you wanted (or even half of that). So burnout does happen. And it is a state where words do not help. You may even help others, but these exact words don’t work on you any longer.

There is, however, a meditative technique that is easy to explain and to do, even if you never tried anything like it. It is called a silent scream. In it, you imagine yourself screaming, only you do so silently, and no sound escapes from your mouth. The secret here is that you have exhausted all words, and they don’t help. But you can still scream. Only nobody hears.

Try it. It usually helps within minutes or hours. Once, I had to scream longer. It does help. At the very least, you feel OK while you are doing it.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

I believe that I do have good work culture in my company. I respect the trainers who work for me, and I try to remember their circumstances. I am also very open with them. In return, they trust me. Often, they accept my assignments without checking their rates. They just say that they trust me and they know that I will pay them the best I can in every situation.

Think of it this way: when I die, will they say, “This SOB made good money,” or will they say, “Mark was a good guy, and I liked working with him.” Which is more important to you?

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In some cases, retirement can reduce health, and in others it can improve health. From your point of view or experience, what are a few of the reasons that retirement can reduce one’s health?

Let us look at some examples. Our handyman fixes things in our house, and he is our good personal friend. He is 71. He is very much afraid to stop working. He says, “If I stop working, I’ll die!” I am sure many people have this hidden fear. How do you address it?

I would also say that retirement might be an excellent time to improve oneself as a human being. You see, retired folks are frequently not listened to, and this creates tension and frustration. However, if one concentrates on listening more than on talking, people may start listening to him. I am already anticipating your next question, the antidotes to the problems of retirement. So let’s go there directly.

Can you share with our readers 5 things that one should do to optimize their wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

You won’t be surprised if I will start with the suggestion to learn something valuable. You might not have had the time before, but please don’t think it is too late now. For example, you might be learning the Talmud Illuminated. It gives you a wealth of interesting facts, stories, and lessons on self-improvement. You don’t have to be Jewish to get the benefits of this learning. As I was writing every page, I kept in mind that people who read it may come from very different backgrounds. I tried to think of all of them. So, story number one is my own story. Keep learning new things. It will enrich your life, and other people may find it interesting to talk to you.

Advice number two is to exercise your body, not just your brain. I recently saw a study that found that people in homes for the elderly who exercise with weights fall less frequently and generally feel better. Of course, a warning is clear: please don’t overdo it. It all depends on your current fitness level. Ask your doctor. But there is always a way to do just a little, for starters. You will feel better, more optimistic, more energetic. Again, just be careful, don’t overdo it. Exercise is fun, and it draws you in, so learn to stop.

Suggestion №3 is that silence is gold. A wise man said that even a foo, l if he is silent, will be considered a sage. That may be hard, but it is getting more critical when growing older. So, talk less and listen more. But don’t just listen — listen to what the people are saying. You need to hear it and be interested in what they say. I have seen people who would say, “I don’t care about what the others say; I want them to listen to me.” The problem is that they won’t listen to you. So if you agree that this is good advice and you are not naturally an outwardly expressive person, just do this exercise: try to retain what you are hearing. It will help.

№4 is to do some good things. As Dalai Lama said, “One should try to do a good thing whenever possible. It is always possible.”

Suggestion number five is to volunteer (it is an expansion on the previous suggestion.) There is a lot you can do to help. You don’t have to be super strong for that. As a wise man said, “Life and death are in the power of the tongue.” Words do count a lot. My grandfather would start the day by running to the store “to procure something” (remember, it was communism, and everything was scarce) — for my grandfather. He lived to 99.

In your experience, what are 3 or 4 things that people wish someone told them before they retired?

Much of the advice I am giving now would also apply before retirement. Learn new things. Exercise regularly. Do good things — and ideally, not for honor. So do them anonymously.

However, some things are better in retirement because you have the time and hopefully fewer obligations. So, think of what you are going to concentrate on in retirement, and start before retirement. You may notice that I never mentioned the subject of money. That is because everyone is already thinking about it and I feel that my advice is not needed. Just do the right thing, and money will follow the need for it. Too many people have lost much of their money due to a financial crisis, a mishap, or miscalculation. But if you trained your focus on the right priorities, you will be more prepared for retirement. What if one spends too much effort and it comes to less than what they hoped? At least, you will feel good about what you have done. And that leads to a better retirement.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The books — I mostly listen to them. I always wanted to read “Bach: The Learned Musician” by Christoph Wolff. In 2020 it was finally recorded, and I could listen to it while I was doing my “health walks.” The book changed me. Bach was perhaps the most influential musician of all time. One of the possible reasons for that is that he never stopped teaching. That gave him a chance to revise his work. When Bach was dying, he asked a friend organist to play a hymn, BWV 668. Then he started noticing that there were things he could improve by adding or deleting some notes. Bach dictated the changes to his colleague. One of the fantastic things in life today is that you immediately find it on YouTube. Listening to this music, I was relating to Bach much better, imagining the performance and the circumstances.

Previously, I had my journey with “The Western Canon” by Harold Bloom. There, Mr. Bloom says that “whoever is still going to read in this day and age, then here are the 26 authors one should read.” It was my own Harvard degree in literature with Harold Bloom. And I listened to the majority of the books mentioned in the “Western Canon.” Don’t you think that it could be a great project to undertake in retirement?

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

You hit a soft spot because I want to do that with my Talmud Illuminated. You see, I am not saying that you should study Talmud. I am saying that you should start with Talmud Illuminated. I extracted the gist that I feel is relevant to the maximum number of people. You don’t need to be religious or Jewish. You just need to look at the benefits of studying here, https://github.com/markkerzner/talmudilluminated/blob/main/doc/benefits.md, and very likely that some of them will be applicable.

I can tell you about how I am working on this project. The website is here, http://talmudilluminated.com/ A conversational bot will greet you. I am powering it with Artificial Intelligence. But to start, it is a chat channel connected to my Facebook page. I did it because I want to see what questions people will be asking.

In doing this, I am following the idea of an “MVP” for startups — the Minimal Value Products. When people worked on the online cooking assistant startup, they started by delivering the menus and the groceries themselves. I am hoping to do the same. I am still working on the site, but the content is there. I also wrote the code to collect the data from my blog (which I update daily) and update the website.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Let me repeat, “Silence is gold.” There are too many cases where it saved many things. But the most conspicuous are those where one mishears. If you just ask, “Did I hear you right” and repeat what you think you heard, you will get many kudos. You may even agree to disagree. And if you are studying the Talmud, you will be able to find the merits of the opposing point of view.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Let me first tell you a story about other people’s meetings. James Joyce and Samuel Beckett were of the greatest writers of the twentieth century. Beckett admired Joyce so much that he even tried to wear the same shoe size as Joyce. Beckett had bigger feet, and the smaller shoes would hurt. When they sat together, they would often be silent for hours. That is the kind of breakfast I would like to have with either one of them.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I would say go to this page http://talmudilluminated.com/ and ask a question on the Facebook messenger. But if you just want to watch, you can follow me on Twitter for Talmud here, https://twitter.com/talmudtweets or my LinkedIn here https://www.linkedin.com/in/markkerzner/. See you!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!