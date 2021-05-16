Mark Jason Page: “Be blind”

Be blind. Don’t concentrate on someone’s skin color, their ethnicity. If you are too occupied by a person’s skin color you will inadvertently begin to recall the stereotypes that you’ve heard or witnessed in the past with someone of that ethnicity. The fact is that some stereotypes have some truth to them, but also everybody is their own individual. So be blind to color so you can try to avoid giving in to divisive stereotypes.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Mark Jason Page. Mark has drawn since he was about 3 years old. He continued to hone his craft as he grew up and after high school, he attended the prestigious ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena California. After graduating with a bachelor’s in fine art Mark went on to work for entertainment studios such as Hanna — Barbera, Rhythm & Hues, Sony Animation, Spinmaster, Warner Brothers, and Walt Disney Imagineering.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in the South Central part of Los Angeles. This was not at all a great place to grow up in. My older brother Chris, started drawing at about the age of 5.

As a little brother, I naturally copied whatever my big brother did. I started to copy Chris and draw too. I was about three years old. When I was about five, unfortunately, my father suddenly died at the young age of forty-three. It was the first real traumatic event that I experienced in my life.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Well, I think the first book that made an impact on me deciding to become an artist and a storyteller was “Where the Wild Things Are.” The fact that this young boy in the story could change his environment with just his imagination was powerful to me!

It meant to me that I could possibly use my imagination or my art to transport myself and cause others to imagine themselves in other environments!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“ Even the smallest movement towards your goal is progress,” -Chinese Proverb

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Someone who commits to taking on a weighty assignment and provides an example by his/her actions. Not just by words alone but with actions.

Also, I believe a good leader will show that he/she is humble enough to do the job that they may be asking others to do.

An example I can think of was when I was art directing an attraction at one of Disney’s Japanese theme parks. I was giving direction on the painting technique for a portion of attraction building. The Japanese cast member wasn’t understanding the direction I had given even after an interpreter tried to explain what I wanted. So I politely asked the cast member if I could use her paint supplies? She agreed and I stepped into the muddy ground, showed her the look that was needed, and she was so thankful. Some people would have maybe gotten angry, impatient, possibly embarrassing that cast member. I knew that would show be poor leadership. It just causes people to not want to work for or with you. It can cause a person to fear you which can harm people’s work performance. Most of all a person and a team can lose respect for you as a leader

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high-stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I work out with weights if possible. This causes a flush of endorphins in the brain that improve mood while I think about the meeting or the event. If I don’t have the time to do my workout first,

I use about 30 minutes of quiet time to just visualize the event taking place and turning out successfully! This is a huge confidence builder because you see yourself being a triumphant.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Well, I truly think that for ages people haven’t given the proper respect or love to their fellow human beings. I think we can all agree that we all are imperfect humans, and depending on people’s personality flaws and them putting their own concerns and desires above anything else, you get the results we see all over the world. I have beliefs based on my faith that there are unseen forces that have promoted and increased the divisions among people. My faith also though, has made me know without a doubt that worldwide peace will one day occur, and that gives me hope.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

Well, I feel for all people who are not treated justly and have to experience a less than ideal life

because of the inequality we see in the world. I’ve been privileged to be asked to be a part of the Art Center College of Designs initiative called The Collective to help provide art instruction and mentorship to young people that are from underserved communities who want an opportunity to express themselves creatively. I resonate with this program because I know as a young person living in not the best environment I wished there was more opportunity to learn how to hone my elementary artistic skills. I don’t have any stories yet because I’m still being brought on board but I look forward to passing on what I’ve learned as far as art and in life.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Well, there’s a saying I love that goes “ In the multitude of counselors there is accomplishment.”

I think that it can only benefit a business or an organization to have the wealth of opinions and experiences from diverse backgrounds because you gain multiple contributions for solving problems. Secondly, a business or organization can outwardly show that they value people of diverse backgrounds and that they recognize the value that they bring to that organization. Ultimately this will benefit the company in many ways such as earning the respect of their community and other organizations.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

1. We must treat people how we want to be treated! Even if you don’t understand a person’s background or customs.

2. Showing empathy to all people. Showing someone that you are willing to at least attempt to walk in their shoes and try to understand their trials endears people to each other. It shows that you care.

3. Be blind. Don’t concentrate on someone’s skin color, their ethnicity. If you are too occupied by a person’s skin color you will inadvertently begin to recall the stereotypes that you’ve heard or witnessed in the past with someone of that ethnicity. The fact is that some stereotypes have some truth to them, but also everybody is their own individual. So be blind to color so you can try to avoid giving in to divisive stereotypes.

4. Put others’ interests first. This can be really hard for us as imperfect human beings but imagine if everybody could do this. How powerful would that be if people did this on a worldwide scale?

What would that action repeated time over and over again foster in people? I think something beautiful.

5. Forgive when it’s hard to. Forgiveness is not something that is widely promoted. Especially in some societies forgiveness is seen as a weakness. If you think about it, isn’t it harder to forgive someone who has done something that truly has hurt or upset you than it is to lash out in revenge?

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am very optimistic. In fact, based on my faith I know this issue will be corrected by powers that go beyond human abilities. I do think that humans can make major advancements if they truly want to and truly show love for fellow human beings.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This is not the answer that many may want to hear but I can’t think of anybody that can single-handedly accomplish this because even with the best intentions they need others to cooperate. More times than not people seek their own advantage, what is best for them or their tribe.

It’s imperfection that we all possess inside. Again my faith comes into play when answering this question and I think that humans will eventually be rid of the disease of imperfection.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website is [email protected] My Instagram is @markjpage.

