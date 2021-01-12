Mark J. Pinto of Harbourfront Wealth Management: “Be passionate about the people you lead and trust them enough to delegate to mentor them patiently”

Be passionate about the people you lead and trust them enough to delegate to mentor them patiently. It takes a team, as no one person can attain such heights of success. Passion, self-belief, an enlarged capacity and tenacity to find creative solutions, has always served me well. I pace myself and listen to my mind and body when I need a break to rejuvenate.

As part of our series about what one should look for when hiring a financial planner or adviser, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mark J. Pinto, President & Director, of Harbourfront Wealth Management.

Mark has 31 years of experience in the US and Canadian Financial Services Industry, combined. He is an accomplished leader and has previously led two firms, Assante Wealth and HollisWealth through the process of growth and monetization. Prior to this, Mark worked in New York’s financial district, the world’s toughest place on earth for finance, for almost a decade. His leadership style is ethically driven and has the ability to influence those around him to adopt ethical principles of their own. This has been a key driver of recruiting top-quality planners and advisors at these past firms which eventually led to an M&A for both. In his current position as President of Harbourfront Wealth Management, he’s carried forward this same sentiment and has been able to fuel the belief that business is truly about purpose. Mark has spearheaded a culture of excellence based on an advisor centric mindset, that empowers financial advisors to play at the top of their game and win! He encourages high-growth and high-performance and can easily spot out high-performers when he sees one.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was fascinated by Finance during my undergrad and MBA, so it was a natural progression into an are I was passionate about.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

As a financial advisor, I arrive at a client meeting at their home. The place looked dilapidated and I wondered what I was doing there and if they had any money to invest, was it going to be a waste of time etc. I walked out with 1.4M dollars in assets and a huge insurance policy, 4 hours later. Lesson: never judge a book by its cover!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working on several, but in a nutshell I am helping to build a boutique wealth management firm that will disrupt the industry and elevate a client’s experience several levels higher.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

Yes, when I started at my first firm in Canada and the ability to learn so much so quickly and wear different hats due to how small we were, provided me with versatile skills and experience. I never shy away from learning new things and taking on projects that will complement my current skills.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

Be passionate about the people you lead and trust them enough to delegate to mentor them patiently. It takes a team, as no one person can attain such heights of success. Passion, self-belief, an enlarged capacity and tenacity to find creative solutions, has always served me well. I pace myself and listen to my mind and body when I need a break to rejuvenate.

As an "finance insider", you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial advisor (not you :-)), which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

Ensure the FA is client focused and is a true fiduciary, not just financially motivated. Highest level of licensing like a Portfolio Manager. Works for an independent firm that has no inbuilt biases. Access to technology that makes clients’ lives easier. Gauge costs versus true value add.

I think most people think that financial advisors are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial advisor and why? Can you give an example?

This relates to delegating to professionals and trusting them in areas that you are not strong in. With a myriad of financial solutions and reams of articles providing ‘advice’, DIY clients often do themselves the most harm — penny wise and pound foolish mindset.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Nick Mancini believed in my potential and he mentored and encouraged me over the years, expecting nothing in return. He always promoted me beyond my true capabilities, as this presented me with ‘stretch’ opportunities to learn, grow and be resourceful. I owe him a lot that I can never ever repay!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

THE PAY IT FORWARD MOVEMENT, whereby everyone places the interests of others before self. Because we have all received freely, we must learn to give freely, so others can benefit from our wisdom and experience. Expect nothing in return, but take pride in seeing others develop and succeed.

