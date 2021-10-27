Mark Harbick of FCA: “Trust ”

Trust — The contract between employers and employees has shifted. Employers will learn to trust that their employees will do the jobs they need to do. Prior to 2020, many employers did not embrace remote work, and thought employees could only work efficiently if they were being supervised in the office. These past 18 months have proven that assumption to be wrong. In fact, surveys have shown remote workers to be as effective or more effective at their jobs when working from home. On the other hand, employees will also learn to trust their employers to embrace non-traditional concepts of a life-work balance and understand that what works for one does not work for all.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

With an impressive portfolio that ranges from a 500-square-foot fashion design lab for Macy’s to a 375,000-square-foot Headquarters for AmeriHealth Caritas, Mark brings a vibrant depth of perspective to his role as Principal at FCA. For decades, he has been a driving force for creativity, social, and environmental responsibility in design, and it is his belief that it is the responsibility of design to respond to, and elevate, the human experience. In 2006 he was named Contract magazine’s Designer of the Year, thanks to his exceptional innovative work. He is an adept problem-solver with a great sense of creativity and curiosity in people, processes, and materiality. It is this boundless curiosity that pushes him to dig ever deeper in understanding how organizations, and the people in them, work. And this is what allows him to create such uniquely and brilliantly effective solutions for his clients.

I was raised in Michigan’s beautifully unspoiled Upper Peninsula. My early immersion into the natural environment greatly influenced my life-view and guiding principles. With miles of uncharted woodlands and open beaches as my playground, I often found myself mystified by the amazing diversity and interconnectedness of the natural environment. Today, I am still inspired by the powerful influence that nature has on our human experience. It is this connection to nature, and the influence it has on us all, that drives my designs for corporate workplaces.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

In the next 10–15 years, the three top disruptions for employers will be: artificial intelligence, climate change, and the shift to a worker’s market.

Employers are going to have to adapt and embrace artificial intelligence and its effect on the workplace. There currently is a lot of trepidation about how AI will disrupt the job market. That’s understandable. Change, and fear of the unknown, are natural instincts that can be hard to overcome. Taking a longer view, I believe AI will benefit employees and employers alike as it will likely take some of the more mundane tasks of our day off our plates, allowing us to focus on more meaningful tasks that bring us joy.

Climate change will be a major disruption to the future of work. Companies need to understand their positions in the overall climate conversation, and pivot as needed to align more closely with the goals of the global community. A focus on health and wellness, in the products produced and the workplace environment, will be major drivers for change and ultimately, corporate success.

Lastly, with demographic shifts in the workforce, and a shrinking labor pool, employees will have stronger voices at the table and more control of their individual work environments. The past 18 months have changed the employee/employer contract, and by many accounts, to the benefit of all parties. Employers that do not learn to change will become less and less relevant in the overall conversation.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

Always put oneself in the position to learn. Education unlocks a world of possibilities and is an invaluable golden ticket to opportunity. But more and more, “education” is not always as linear as getting a traditional college degree. Education should be experiential — college isn’t the only option. Whatever educational path is taken, my advice is to enrich it with as much diversity as possible. I’ve always felt that the best architects have taken courses in economics, philosophy, history, technology, skydiving, whatever. It’s about learning to understand the human condition, not about learning how to size a steel beam. Sure, it’s good to know how to size a beam, but only if that beam is going to somehow help to enrich the user’s life. This educational advice has parallels in the current gig-economy. There is no longer the expectation that employees will remain with one employer, doing one job, for their entire career. Employees now have the opportunity to remain flexible, follow their heads and their hearts and not necessarily their prescribed degree. A diverse education makes this possible.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

The traditional hiring process is changing. The pandemic has only accelerated this change. Moving forward it will be more important for an employer to find a candidate who has passion and the will to continue to learn, over hiring a candidate who has the most experience. Finding a candidate who can check all the “skill” boxes, without demonstrating the passion and will to continue to grow is likely not the best candidate for the job.

Now that the workplace has become more remote and virtually focused, job seekers need to practice having actual interpersonal relationships and become comfortable with face-to-face interactions. In the end, the workplace is a social environment, and there remains a direct correlation between social interaction and successful collaboration.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

We must not fear or feel threatened by the future of artificial intelligence. We have the opportunity to work alongside robots, and we must figure out how to utilize technology to build us up, improve our skills, and excel in our career goals. As I mentioned earlier, AI and automation can take over the mundane tasks, and give us more opportunity to focus on opportunities that challenge our minds and bring us joy.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

I see this trend continuing– in March of 2020, we were all sent home. During this time, we realized we didn’t need the office in the way we thought we did. The best word to describe the future of work would be “balance,” employees and employers must find balance between personal life and work life and make sure they have the choice to create their own balance. It may look different from person to person.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Work is seldom a solo act. The act of work is most often a social activity with multiple players. With the workforce now dispersed, and the likelihood of everyone coming together in an office on a regular basis being slim at this point in time, it is paramount for a company to develop ways to build and maintain a distinct and collegial work culture.

I anticipate new positions will likely be created within companies with the sole purpose of building and maintaining a robust work culture. A “Community Manager” position would focus on HR, facilities, employee advocacy and outreach, and anything else necessary to maintain the company culture for all employees, whether working remote, in the office or with hybrid schedules.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept?

As mentioned above, the Employer/Employee contract has changed. The dynamic is shifting to be more of a partnership. This may be hard for some employers to accept, but for those that embrace this new paradigm, there will be great opportunities ahead.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

It seems to be a foregone conclusion that for most firms that adopt a hybrid work week, having a permanently assigned workspace in the office will no longer be an option. Employees will need to embrace having a shared workspace, relying more on technology and less on paper to do the work they need to do.

Another change that workers must try to accept is re-establishing their personal boundaries with work. It is well documented that over the past 18 months people working from home tended to work longer hours and blurred the boundaries of work and life. This is not healthy or sustainable. We all must try to develop ways to separate work and life and give each meaningful separation and balance.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

In my opinion, employers must be transparent about what safety net they are implementing for their employees in the future. Systems must be put in place for future pandemics or global events. Transparency will be vital to keeping employees and employers safe and happy.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

For the future of WORK: The pandemic forced us to learn to function differently and think about our participation in the act of “work” differently. While this has been a stressful period, this has also been a golden opportunity to re-evaluate our priorities, allowing us to step back and understand more fully how we can contribute and participate differently and more meaningfully in our work lives and our personal lives. We may have finally reached a tipping point where the phrase “work-life balance” starts to have actual practical meaning. I am hopeful that advances in technologies such as AI will make it easier for people to focus on where they have passion and let the bots take care of the rest.

For the future of the WORKPLACE: Since I am a workplace designer, I see this as a perfect opportunity to shift the performance metric of office space from one driven by density and bottom-line efficiency to a more human-centric experience-based metric, based on the health and happiness of the employee. A metric that encourages people to come to the office not because their jobs depend on it, but because they WANT to come to the office; to share and collaborate. I truly believe if we can start designing for the human-condition, the bottom-line will follow.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

As a society, we tend to be fearful of change, be it advances in technology or acceptance of climate change. There is no guarantee that change will always be good, but it is definitely guaranteed that change will happen and is happening all the time. We need to embrace change, lean in, and get in front of it. Understand how change can improve our personal and cultural situation. This is easy to say, but without cultural and social programs to help remove the socio-economic barriers that make change frightening, we will never really be able to embrace change for changes sake, and the gaps between job losses and job creation will continue to exist.

What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share 5 trends AND a story or example for each.)

Trust — The contract between employers and employees has shifted. Employers will learn to trust that their employees will do the jobs they need to do. Prior to 2020, many employers did not embrace remote work, and thought employees could only work efficiently if they were being supervised in the office. These past 18 months have proven that assumption to be wrong. In fact, surveys have shown remote workers to be as effective or more effective at their jobs when working from home. On the other hand, employees will also learn to trust their employers to embrace non-traditional concepts of a life-work balance and understand that what works for one does not work for all. Collaboration Culture — The remote participant will be at the table. Before 2020, calling into a live meeting meant you were barely attending the meeting at all. The people physically sitting around the actual conference table had the floor, and meaningful participation via Polycom or even video was strained at best. With huge advances in communications technology in the past 18 months and the promise of more to come, it is now possible to host collaborative events with both live and remote participants and give every participant an equal voice. Collaboration facilities, be it one-on-one pods or large meeting spaces, will be re-imagined, bringing the virtual participant into the room, making this blended experience more seamless. Office Homogeny and Density are Gone. The new office landscape will embrace variety, choice, different work types and work styles. Gone are the days of endless identical cubes or benches packed in as tightly as possible. Working remote for so long now, the workforce has experience in alternative work environments and has been able to customize their workplace, to some extent, to their liking. Offices will embrace the need to provide a wide variety of work settings and allow their employees to choose what works best for their day or their task at hand. Increasing variety will decrease density. Offices in the future may host fewer people at any given time, but due to reduced density, the overall footprint may not change much from pre-pandemic standards. Culture is Key. Key to any company’s success is a strong and positive workplace culture. With the advent of hybrid and remote working, companies will need to work harder to build and retain a culture that will encourage employees to remain engaged. Companies will rethink their core values and guiding principles to be more people-centric, develop messaging that resonates with their employees, and enact policies to demonstrate these values authentically. Health, wellness, balance, and teamwork will rise to the top of corporate agendas. Offices will provide amenity-rich environments to create opportunities for social engagement, and programs will be developed to create social communities, live or virtual. Perfection is a Myth (see next question!). Historically, periods of great innovation follow periods of great stress. The world of “work” has had the biggest upheaval since the advent of the office. Sadly, we only know what we know, and right now we don’t know a lot about what the future of the office will look like. The first four answers to this question are solid responses based on what we know now, which may get us through the next few years. If history runs true, I sincerely hope we accept the challenge of making this a period of great innovation and radically rethink the world of work.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“It’s never going to be perfect.” Life, by its very nature, is imperfect and ever-changing. What works today could be wrong tomorrow. And that’s OK. It is important to focus on what counts, understand where the value is, and move in that direction– the rest will follow.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There is only one right answer here: Michelle Obama. What can I say about her that hasn’t already been said? Her strength, resilience, and drive to do the right thing, no matter the obstacles, will hopefully continue to influence and inspire many generations to come. I’d make room at the table if she happened to bring her husband along.

FCArchitects.com; linkedin.com/in/markharbick

