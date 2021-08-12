Mark Green of Olive Natural Skincare: “To succeed, you need to know how to connect your brand with its consumers”

To succeed, you need to know how to connect your brand with its consumers. In the old days, it was good enough to ‘know your consumer’ in the sense of knowing what type of consumer bought your product (ie demographics). Then you would market to that demographic, and you were made. Now you must ‘know your consumer’ much more closely and personally — almost like a constant dialogue existing.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mark Green.

Mark is based in Auckland New Zealand, and is the owner and CEO of Olive Natural Skincare. His career started in the corporate world, in legal and finance. Now he operates at the other end of the spectrum, managing an emerging consumer brand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

For about 15 years, I owned and ran a consumer goods import and distribution company here in New Zealand. We developed some good capability and experience, and I decided I would like to try and use that knowledge for selling into overseas markets. The Olive Natural Skincare business came up for sale, which I ultimately purchased. I saw a brand with really positive selling points, with actual uniqueness, and it had just started to gain a foothold in the US. The opportunity of developing a brand, to supply into the widest, deepest most competitive consumer market, was a challenge I couldn’t resist….

Can you share an interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Ummmm …. My early career was in finance/legal, in corporate taxation actually. I am quite proud that a legal case which I managed (and which we won!) is one of the leading precedents in its area — it is very cool to think of law students learning how our situation helped shape and define the law in that area, or of how a company may use our case to ensure it properly complies with its tax obligations.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Our tipping point is NOW …… maybe this very article will be it! I acquired the Olive Natural Skincare business in early 2020, with good positive plans, but 4 weeks after takeover covid-19 hit and we entered a dark period. As mentioned, we had a foothold in USA, but it was frustrating that we couldn’t really progress. But now in 202, we are well positioned. Our business infrastructure is in place, and we are growing a good team. From the ancient Chinese poem — we are a crouching tiger hidden dragon.

I think in general for an emerging business, you can recognize the tipping point by things like:

As founder or CEO, you now spend more time planning and developing than putting out fires.

The day-to-day operations become smoother, they can just happen, because staff and systems are in place.

External parties talk to you about opportunities and working together, rather than contacting you to ask where their payment is!

Marketing starts to gain traction.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who taught me things along the way, that it would feel unfair to single out any one of them.

Instead I will mention my brother Robert who had the faith in me and in our brand, to invest recently and assist our growth.

My story is from a while ago though ….. I am a few years older than Robert and I already had my corporate job when he finished university and travelled overseas. He returned to New Zealand and stayed at my house, in his self-appointed role of student/traveler/lay about. He never seemed to quite get around to look for a job. Finally, I got so annoyed I talked one of the managers at my company into hiring him. I have never let Robert forget whom he owes his career to — especially now he is ‘downunder’ CEO of a large US forestry company.

But with Robert having invested in my business, I will treat the original favor as having been fully repaid! Good karma.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Olive Natural Skincare brings authenticity and reality to the beauty industry. We offer best for skin, and also best for planet.

Firstly. our products are unique, and are very good:

We have our own unique formulations, each targeting a specific use or need. We do not use base creams and then ‘add flavour’, we do not use ‘off the shelf’ formulations.

We run our own production whereas so much cosmetics/skincare is contract manufactured. We definitely care . We can monitor and control each step in the process, ensuring our high standards are maintained. We can be creative, and different.

. We can monitor and control each step in the process, ensuring our high standards are maintained. We can be creative, and different. Our products are certified to the highest level of naturalness (if that is a word). We say given that your skin is sensitive, and that your skin absorbs, surely it is best to use natural skincare products?

So regarding our products, we really believe that they are “Best for Skin”.

Secondly, with our production, we constantly strive towards “Best for Planet”.

Our packaging is almost all recyclable, and we are getting closer to using recycled plastic.

Our business is carbon neutral.

Our products are all plant-based, so no use of non-sustainable resources as ingredients.

Thirdly, because of our unique products and production, our marketing can be innovative and unique.

We operate at the other end of the spectrum from the global cosmetics houses with their implied ‘If you use our product you will look like this model’.

Our brand is real, and authentic.

The best way of painting a word picture is that our laboratory and production facility is in the middle of a large olive plantation in rural New Zealand. Again we put a question to the consumer — Wouldn’t you like your skincare to come from our place?

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Something that excites me a lot is the tsunami of change building up on the consumer side of the sector.

The world has seen generational changes recently in so many areas: Take sustainability: A generation ago it was an unheard-of concept; today, it is debated and worked on. I see a generational change in the modern beauty industry, where significant numbers of consumers are looking for something different.

Covid-19 has caused people to think more about personal wellness. Ecological issues have caused people to think more about the planet, the over-processing of our products, etc. The availability of information through the internet means people can compare brands more than ever before, and to question more.

All of these types of factors lead to an almost inevitable conclusion — the emergence of a true new product sector, being natural skincare. I am excited by that.

I am also excited by our business being part of the big movement towards natural skincare.

And what excites me absolutely the most is the chance that maybe our brand Olive Natural Skincare could lead some of these changes.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

3 concerns, with solutions hmmm ……

My concerns about the industry start with the still-pervasive ‘beauty is looks’ concept. I say a person is fortunate if they are viewed as nice looking, nothing negative from me there. But to build marketing around that is to me lazy and shallow. Through our brand and business we will try to improve the industry by pushing the skin health and skin care angle.

My 2nd concern about the industry is the somewhat twisted up regulatory situation. The regulations are so tight that if you follow them, you are very restricted in making claims. That means that the worst brands often make the boldest claims, because they don’t care anyway. And the best brands often feel stymied — cramped from being able to show why their products are better. My solution — Rewrite the regulations so the best products using the best ingredients for skin health, can properly communicate with consumers.

My third concern is still the rubbish that goes into many skin products. Like the recent study showing a high percentage of cosmetics products using ‘PLA’ chemicals, which are horrible (our Olive Natural Skincare products do not use such ingredients). How would I eliminate that — By establishing a more active regulatory regime, which better clobbers bad ingredients (while good products/brands end up rewarded more).

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

I will start with a very philosophical perspective. I would say, start by looking at yourself: Your character, your ethos. If you are a good person, then feel beautiful, you deserve to. And then work to eliminate all those gremlins which say you are not.

Then from a narrower perspective of skincare, we say ‘feel beautiful through skin health’. Hence why we offer unique formulations which really work, we offer certified natural products, and at affordable prices.

Lastly, in the narrowest sense, if you feel that skin products make you look better, then use them for that. And all the better if they include some Olive brand products. Anything that makes you feel better about yourself is a good thing.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

I will start with the less glamorous areas …. You need to know how to achieve operational excellence, such as robust supply chains, efficient production, excellent systems, meaningful reporting. None of these in themselves create success, but any of them can completely undermine any ability to achieve. A New Zealand company is one of the largest toy suppliers into the US. They are based in New Zealand, with their own factories in China. Awesome. Their structures and arrangements and systems must be very good, in order to keep on top of what they do. In Olive we have spent a lot building our infrastructure. Secondly, you need to bring uniqueness to your brand, your brand needs one or more points of difference …. How will your products stand out? Why will someone buy your item rather than the next one? It is actually very difficult to create something definitively different, but which is still attractive to a consumer. But note, uniqueness doesn’t have to come from the products themselves…. There is the famous Three Squirrels nut brand in China. It was just a normal nut brand — think peanuts etc — but came up with its 3 squirrels characters. After around 7 years they reported US1 billion in sales. It was their branding and marketing which were unique, not their products. The third thing I would mention is a need to be able to recognize long term fundamental shifts. If your brand or business does not keep up, it will be left on the outer. I am not talking fads — for instance in skincare the fascination with a particular ingredient — I am referring to true seismic shifts. The history of cosmetics is littered with bad ingredients being used. I mentioned the recent furore about PFAs in cosmetics. Put this together with covid motivating people to seek greater personal wellness — isn’t there a shift coming? Fourth, to succeed, you need to know how to connect your brand with its consumers. In the old days, it was good enough to ‘know your consumer’ in the sense of knowing what type of consumer bought your product (ie demographics). Then you would market to that demographic, and you were made. Now you must ‘know your consumer’ much more closely and personally — almost like a constant dialogue existing. An easy example is Glossier — lots of respect for their creation of their community of consumers. My fifth point follows on from my fourth. I think you need to present realness and authenticity. Not a me-too, not a copy.

My example here is in regards to Olive Natural Skincare. We are real, we make our own products with our own people. We are real people, connecting consumers to our brand.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could wave a magic wand, it would be so everyone shows respect and tolerance for one another. This would start at the individual level, where stupid intolerances, prejudices, etc. would be chased away. In doing so, also crime, greed, selfishness and so on disappear, because I think those behaviors stem from lack of respect. The change also manifests at the macro level, where groups and countries stop their wars and fighting, and move on from old hatreds and rivalries. Now, can you just pass that wand to me please…..

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love clever or insightful quotes, I sort of collect them …..

From my slightly gothic cynical younger days, what about: “In the last analysis then, what an appalling irony it would be to murder the living while trying to resurrect the dead”. The more you think about it, the more examples can be found of how we don’t maximize current enjoyment or value, because we are so bogged down with old baggage.

Something that I bear in mind in my business, even though it is a quote from a famous New Zealand scientist Ernest Rutherford: “We don’t have the money so we have to think”. That is our business, our brand — we don’t have the huge funding of a large cosmetics house, or a global consumer brand — so we need to think.

Or what about “In time, all of this shall come to pass” ….. It gives hope in bad times; and it sounds a note of caution to not waste the good days.

Best I stop there.

