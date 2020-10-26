I got started with The Thrive ZP Challenge after seeing firsthand the changes it made for winners like Hilary Newsome and Valerie Kimbrough. We work in the same store and they really showed me the benefits of sharing your story and how it helps others. It made me realize I could make positive changes too. My twin brother and I are both diabetic. His diabetes recently took a turn for the worse, and that was even more motivation to live healthier. The Thrive ZP Challenge holds me accountable for the changes I want to make. It makes me step back and think about what I have or haven’t done each day. If I’m off point, it gives me a chance to ask myself how I can fix it — and if I’m doing well it’s just more motivation for pushing forward. Eating better and getting more exercise has helped me cut my meds in half!

I’ve changed my diet by cutting down on fast food and including more vegetables.

Exercise is a great way to deal with stress from the day.

I’m taking advantage of Walmart’s program to go back to school.

Between work, going back to school to earn my degree and trying to exercise, I’m really busy these days. My wife and kids have been great supporting me. Our kids are 9 and 11 right now, and family time is so important to us. Family is why I’m doing this. We like to play board games or exercise together by doing a fitness video on YouTube or going for walks in the park. We’ve also had a good time doing karaoke! We’re actually buying our first house right now. It can be tiring to balance everything, but I just stay focused on the big picture of where I want to be and the changes I want to make. I want to become the best person I can be and hope I can motivate others too!

– Mark Estrada, Supercenter #2277; Clovis, CA; $5K Winner

