Mark Elliott of ‘Craziest Thing’: ” Don’t ignore opportunities to explore other art forms and mediums, because you will need to diversify your art to survive”

Mark began making a name for himself as a singer-songwriter in the vibrant cultural scene of Washington, DC.

While still a teen, he caught the attention of legendary songwriter Tom Paxton, who lit a fire in the young writer, leading him to Nashville and a publishing deal with Cherry Lane Music. Today he is a well-published and critically acclaimed songwriter, having won distinguished songwriting awards, including the Kerrville New Folk Award.

He has written for many top publishing houses; Bluewater Music, Maypop Music group, and Sony Music/ATV leading to both independent and major-label artists recording his songs. Billboard Magazine called Mark’s Neal McCoy hit, Every Man for Himself, “a song with rare lyrical and musical edge and the best cut on the album.” Many other industry publications from the likes of Martin Guitar Company’s Sounding Board Magazine and the UK’s Maverick Magazine have heralded his work. Music Row Magazine said of Mark’s, “Almost too good” and “I’ll bet he’s a killer to hear live.”

Alongside an active touring schedule with his band, Runaway Home, Mark has a new solo EP due out in summer 2020, with the first single, Craziest Thing, dropping April 17th.

Mark also writes books, blogs, and essays. Kirkus Reviews said of Mark’s first full-length book, The Sons of Starmount: Memoir of a Ten-Year-Old Boy, “Cheerful, more thoughtful than most reminiscences, and quite enjoyable.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up the son of college professors bouncing around university towns like a military brat who bounces around bases. It was a great childhood. I suppose I was in all the right places at all the right ages. I was an only child, which automatically made me an automatic extrovert. Friends became family. And decades later, I count an endless list of brothers and sisters because of being an only child.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 10, we bought a 1972 VW Camper Bus that I later dubbed, “The Eight Track with an Engine in Back.” It was 1977, so the sounds of the singer-songwriters like John Denver, Gordon Lightfoot, Harry Chapin, and Jim Croce came through the warm analog, quadraphonic sound system, lighting a fire for music in me that has never dimmed.

The legendary folk singer, Tom Paxton, found me when I was in my late teens, playing clubs around the Washington, D.C. area and mentored my songwriting until he helped move me to Nashville in early 1990 to write for Cherry Lane Music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story I have is one of the relationships. It’s a single story, and it’s a million of them. I have met the best friends and greatest loves of my life in this business. The people that move to Nashville, and stay, are more inspiring, loyal, loving, and bat-shit-crazy than any group you could ever gather.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I used to write for Maypop Music, owned by the country supergroup, “Alabama.” One afternoon my wife (at the time -who also wrote there) and I were sitting in our song pluggers’ office while they were out pitching songs. It’s important to know that we had a male and female song plugger.

Alabama’s guitar player, Jeff Cook, came bounding into the office waving a cassette tape from the studio. He was excited, animated, and asking for what I thought was a can of Pledge. I hadn’t met him up to that point, so I wanted to impress him, so I ran to the coat closet and found a large can of Lemon Pledge and handed it to him. He said something like, “What in the hell is this?” To which I replied, “Well, it’s the can of Pledge you asked me for.” Let’s just say I misheard the accent a bit. He actually said, “Playage,” like–his hip way of asking for something to play the cassette he had. I missed that cue, badly. He walked away, puzzled and apparently a bit disgusted.

An hour later, Eddie and Melissa, the two-song pluggers that usually occupied the office, came back, and I told them the story. Eddie said to me, “Mark you had to have felt like a big jackass standing there with that giant yellow can.” I thought about it for a second and then had an epiphany.

I said, “You know what Eddie? At first, I did feel like a jackass, until I figured out that Jeff thought I was you.”

Eddie’s face turned pale. Sure enough, Jeff went back to Fort Payne talking about what an idiot song plugger they had back in the Nashville office. The lesson behind it? Don’t take yourself too seriously, you can’t be that perfect.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just cut the bones for another four singles with my good friend and producer, Gabe Burdulis. I’m going to continue to release singles through the next few quarters, with the next one due out in late August/early September, called “Drunk for Nothing.” I have plans to combine all the singles I’ve put out since the beginning of the pandemic into a good old-fashioned vinyl album by early next year. My first vinyl, “Common Ground,” came out in 1988, so it’s time to return to the world of analog.

On the author front, my book, The Sons of Starmount: Memoir of a Ten-year-old Boy is out in paperback and audiobook formats. I am in the finishing stages of two book projects, a sci-fi/historical fiction novel with co-author Joe Johnston and a memoir of my twenty-year part-time job as a counselor on an inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit. I’m also publishing weekly essays and poems to my new substact.com literary newsletter called, “Words from the Hollow.” mark.elliott.substack.com

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Art and music have always been the most potent drivers of culture. On their best days, art and music push society forward while simultaneously recording its history. But when art and music are not made by or allowed to represent all who make up a culture, society suffers exponentially.

When you’re a young artist, you must be able to see yourself in your heroes. Part of our job as professional artists is to grow the roots from which we came. And the mechanics of our industry must support those roots, especially the ones not easily seen. If not, we all lose.

Diversity, in any form, can force all of us to get out of our comfort zones, but in the end, that’s how good art, a vibrant country, and virtuous people, get made.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You will be a bigger obstacle to your own success than others will be. Learn to get out of your own way. If you are a talented artist in one way or in one medium, you probably are in others too. Don’t ignore opportunities to explore other art forms and mediums, because you will need to diversify your art to survive. Eating at 3 am in some all-night diner every single gig in your twenties has consequences in your fifties. The entertainment industry loves to move the goalposts on you. You never “arrive.” Learn the tricks of chasing your art in your fifties or sixties, while you’re still in your twenties. The backbone of your business will be broken, and you will be forced to either stop or change everything.

After helping to develop the nuclear bomb, the lead scientist Robert Oppenheimer quickly regretted it because he knew where it would lead. He wished he could unmake it. But we all know that genies do not return to their bottles. Though some may view this as an extreme metaphor, the digital streaming world destroyed the song-driven music business I grew up and prospered in. Songs no longer generate multi-level income streams like they once did. Nashville and most of its business model once flourished on the backs of songs. That has changed for the worse. Streaming has gutted songwriting income and, in my opinion, more often rewards mediocrity. It is the most regressive advance I’ve ever seen in our industry. I’m not going to spend all my time railing about it because we all have to adapt, learn new skills, and market ourselves better. Yes, the new streaming world opens up markets to more artists and gives access and opportunity to indie artists in ways the old model could never do. Some say it “levels the playing field.” However, I am at odds with some of my friends over this point. A level playing field isn’t worth much if it’s also a lowered playing field. Streaming has contributed to the demise of the blue-collar songwriter, and though I am working hard to understand, participate in, and develop some mastery over this new reality, I so wish that I could shove that genie back in the bottle.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Artists today live in a content-driven world unrecognizable in previous decades. With the digital domain, especially social media, the amount of content you must create in order to rise above the din and stay there, is the biggest threat to joy and creativity. Know when you must stop creating and go on input. Stop writing, singing, acting and painting. Listen, read, watch, meet new people, talk beyond your experience and your bio, go for a walk in the woods alone, go for a drive and don’t stop when you think you should. Go a little further. Get a job, a side-hustle outside of your art. It won’t kill your career, but it just might save it. And when you’ve collected enough stories, ideas, thoughts, embarrassments, loneliness, and problems, return to what you were born to do, and let the world have it!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This world needs a lot of help, and all of us must share the heavy lifting. Artists, including yours truly, love to be in on as many movements, benefits and causes as we can. It makes us feel good, plus the green-room food and swag is usually a cut above. But we can’t do it all. Pick one and drill down!

If I could be remembered for contributing anything meaningful to society, it would be in championing young people. In too many corners and facets of this world, we consider young people expendable. That’s unacceptable. Standing up and beside kids, when others will not, is the measure of a good adult. I had adults in my life that did that for me, and it made all the difference. It is a debt I hope I live long enough to repay. I have been involved in child and adolescent mental health for almost as many years as I have been an artist. Helping young people to grow into healthy, happy adults keeps me young. It’s a win-win.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My first guitar teacher Marty Ottobre was a mother and a housewife and taught guitar at her kitchen table. Oh, and how she loved the California-based folk singer Kate Wolf.

I’m not sure she had any other students that were kids, but if she did, I would have been her youngest, 13 years old or so. She figured out quickly that I had some genuine talent but more so, the drive to do something with it. She invited me early on to jam sessions with her adult-musician friends. I soaked up more music, inspiration, and artistic vision in that kitchen than I have in all the publishing companies I’ve written for or stages I’ve played upon. Most importantly though, she taught me to champion my friends and their music. That’s my ace card. And I ain’t lettin’ it go!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The folksinger Tom Paxton took me under wing early on and moved me to Nashville. The night before I moved, he invited me onstage with him at the Birchmere, a storied venue in Alexandria, Virginia. And in the green room, he gave me a quote that I immediately wrote on the cardboard backing of a legal pad. It said, “Disappointment makes you bitter or better.” It’s unrecognizably faded now, but still on my fridge, and truer today than it was 31 years ago.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Well, I appreciate the question, but there are a couple of problems with it. First, it would have to be at least a late lunch, and preferably a 3 am dinner at an all-night diner. Second, for him to see this, it would have to be one hell of a tag.

In all seriousness, though, it would undoubtedly be John Denver. His songs, his voice, and his career-long campaign for wilderness have been a part of my life every single day since I first heard Rocky Mountain High, Country Roads, and Windsong. I’d love to tell him that and thank him. And I’d be honored to buy the burgers, the beers, and the pie.

