Mark Anthony: “Leadership is a quest, a quest to find answers”

Mark Anthony, JD Psychic Explorer, is a world-renowned Psychic Lawyer, and the author of two bestsellers “Evidence of Eternity” and “Never Letting Go.” His newest book, “The Afterlife Frequency” hits the shelves in October 2021. Anthony is a fourth-generation psychic medium, an Oxford-educated trial attorney licensed to practice law in Florida, Washington D.C. and before the U.S. Supreme Court. Mark appears regularly on television as a legal analyst, psychic medium and expert in the paranormal, after-death communication and near-death experiences.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born into a family where psychic and mediumistic abilities appear to be a recessive genetic trait. I’ve been able to track the psychics in my family back into the 1890s. Both my parents have these abilities so when you have two parents with the same recessive genetic trait, it creates a likelihood of one of their children having that trait. My family stories are written about in all of my books, including my upcoming one, “The Afterlife Frequency”. So when I was around three and a half, I began having invisible friends, which is not unusual for little kids. Except for the fact that my parents could see them too! My mother exalted one day “He’s got it” whereas my dad was concerned about how I would be treated. My dad’s sister, Marjorie, was a psychic medium, who was married to a man of faith, and he didn’t like what she did. He thought it was very negative. She could predict things and as a result, he had her involuntarily committed for 6 months. Back then, it was easy to describe this as schizophrenia. From what I understand, she was only a shadow of who she had been. So here I am as a toddler, showing this ability, and my father told me, out of fear, “Mark, you don’t talk about this outside of the house, talk about it to us — your mother and I, but that’s it.” They were very supportive of me, but also very protective. When I was four, I ended up having a near-death experience, or an NDE, which I write about frequently in “The Afterlife Frequency.” So when I started school at the mere age of five, I had already been able to see spirits, had an NDE and had a mother and father who could do this too. I quickly realized as a child that not everybody’s family could do what mine could. So I learned to keep it to myself.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

Both of my parents were devoted Catholics, so there was always this intense sense of spirituality. But what I found fascinating was how open-minded they were to other belief systems! I recall being at the dinner table and we would be talking about Jesus and Buddha and what the Hindus think and so on. We never had a very constricted view of faith and I think that all of those factors helped shape my world views because I take a universal approach toward the divine power that we call God. And with my father being a man of science, I never saw a conflict between science and faith.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I learned to keep this to myself. It’s hard enough being a kid, but when you’re a ‘weird’ kid, because I had these insights, it wasn’t something I really shared. When I went public with this as an adult, friends of mine that I’d known since 1st-grade Catholic school would say to me “We always knew there was something about you, something different.” It wasn’t negative, but I was different. So when I went to law school, I initially started as a prosecutor. I would be with my co-counselors and we would have all of the arrest reports from the night before. They would come in and I would go. “Okay that one is drunk driving, that one is a drug dealer, that one is a…” whatever it was. My co-counselors would say “How do you know? You haven’t even looked at the police report!” and people began catching on that I tended to know things about people and had an insight that others do not possess. It’s always been part of my skillset, so that was a funny memory!

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

“The Afterlife Frequency” is different from books written by other mediums. The reason for this is that it combines quantum physics with spirituality. I am a science guy and as an attorney, I’ve also had to deal with forensics, anatomy, physiology, chemistry — you name it. I have also specialized in head injuries so I have studied the human brain. When I started working with my mediumship, everything started tying together and I believe that there is a logical and rational explanation for everything. People tend to dismiss spirit communication, near-death experiences, deathbed visions, visitations from spirits as fantasy or paranormal. When the truth is, they’re very, very real and they can be explained on the basis of frequency. Everything we know from quantum physics is on the subatomic level. The basic building block of everything in existence is electromagnetic energy. That’s why religion and spirituality talk about interconnectedness because we are all connected by energy, it’s just that everything has a different frequency.

Our vibration is on one frequency, and ‘the other side’ is on another. In other words, we’re on the 1st floor, spirits are on the 3rd floor, and when we engage in spirit communication, we meet somewhere around the 2nd floor. We increase our vibrational frequency, they bring theirs down, and you get a frequency match! So the reason that I wrote “The Afterlife Frequency” is not to turn people into mediums, but it’s to show that everybody is capable of having a mediumistic experience. That’s why I developed my RAFT technique. To teach people how to Recognize the presence of spirits, Accept the contact is real, Feel it without fear and then Trust the message. Because once people start being aware of the RAFT technique, they’re going to stop questioning and blocking themselves out from loved ones in spirit who are emitting messages to them.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Well maybe I’m jaded but I think it’s all interesting. When I introduced the concept, I illustrated it through a gripping, fast-moving, sometimes funny, story that illustrates the concept of how physics is at play. For example, I tell a story about how I understand awareness. I was always taught by my father to “be aware” and “be aware of your surroundings.” The chapter on situational awareness involves a story about when we went snorkeling in the Bahamas. My father told me to stay very calm and be aware of my surroundings, as my splashing and playing in the water drew a huge Tiger shark towards us! My father positioned himself between the shark and me to save my life. But thankfully, the shark just checked him out, checked me out and then darted away. And I realized that’s when I started understanding frequency. When I was splashing in the water, I was emitting frequency beacons. When things like that started happening around me, I realized how important it was to be aware and that awareness, I now extend to spiritual situational awareness. This is another key concept in “The Afterlife Frequency.” What the RAFT technique teaches you to do, is it teaches you to not only be aware of your surroundings but the unseen, energetic world around you.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

The “aha” moment, gosh, there have been so many! My whole life has been an “aha” moment. Things happen and I sit there and can’t believe they just happened or what I just experienced. But what led me to the path to writing this book, is when my mother had died. We had been very close and I woke up one day, just not feeling good. Something felt off. So when I was called into Chambers from the court, I had gotten the call that she had passed. The rug got pulled out from under my entire world. I remember driving and I pulled over into this strip mall because I needed a few minutes to myself, as you can imagine, and I’m sitting there and all of a sudden this flash of light goes off. And I don’t know if it was in the car or in my mind’s eye but I immediately turned to the passenger seat and I saw this silhouette of my mother in a silver/white light and for an instant and her voice filled my head and she said, “Mark you have been given the gift of mediumship so that you would not be crushed by grief. Now you must help those who are suffering with theirs.” So I think that’s the “aha” moment you’re looking for. From that point on, everything in my life changed. This door opened. I didn’t walk through it, I got shoved right through it. Within a year of that, I had left the practice of law and I was working on my first book and I had just completely accepted my path. The thing is, there was never any turning back. I just knew that this is what I needed to do. Taking these spiritual concepts and presenting them to people in a logical but easy-to-understand way.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I was on tour in Buffalo, NY and my manager, Rocky Trainer, called me one day and said “Shirley MacLaine’s assistant is on the phone and Shirley wants to interview you for her radio show Independent Expression!” So I immediately leaped at the opportunity and we were scheduled to talk for 20 minutes. She was asking these really intense, incredible questions and finally, Shirley goes, “Mark, dear, I am having so much fun, can we talk a bit longer?” I said “sure!” That phone call lasted two hours and forty minutes! I did a reading for Shirley MacLaine on communicating with Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. I don’t know if I’m ever going to top that one!

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I think things are changing now. What’s happening now is that thanks to these researchers, spirit communication and near-death experiences are now being analyzed through the scientific method. That’s the school that I belong to, and that’s why I study quantum physics, and I study spirituality. I am approaching spirituality through a scientific lens because there is an explanation for everything. Whether or not we have the technology to detect it, we will! It’s extremely conceivable that we may be able to have devices to communicate with our loved ones in spirit. But until then, that technology is us. Particularly people who have mediumistic abilities and so it’s very important to understand that there is a logic for everything and that is why I wrote “The Afterlife Frequency”

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is a quest, a quest to find answers. Having the courage to do it and the thing about courage, it isn’t that you’re not afraid, it’s that you do it even if you are afraid. Because it’s not easy!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I have a five-point message that interestingly enough, also came to me in a visitation from my mother that my life’s purpose is to help people understand that the divine power we call God exists, that the afterlife exists, that our soul is an immortal living being, that we communicate with souls and fifth, that we will be reunited without loved ones in the light when it is our appointed time to leave the material world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be nice! Because karma doesn’t have an expiration date and it ever loses an address.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Elon Musk, because for me he’s the most interesting intellect since Steven Hawking. If I could talk to anyone in history, it would most likely be Albert Einstein or Leonard DaVinci. Einstein has always been my hero and I’d love to see how DaVinci’s mind worked. I think Einstein and DaVinci would have more in common than most people think. And, it would be interesting to have lunch with Cleopatra, although I’d want someone to taste my food before I took a bite (laughs).

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: https://www.afterlifefrequency.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarkAnthonyThePsychicLawyer

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/psychiclawyermarkanthony

