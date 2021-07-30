Marjorie Maddox of Lock Haven University: “Become an obsessive observer”

Become an obsessive observer. Much of poetry has to do with serving as a witness. What are the tiny details that make up the whole? For me, such careful attention sometimes means jotting a few notes (or a phrase that haunts me) on my cell phone. I capture the moment briefly, then expand on it sometimes months later.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marjorie Maddox.

Professor of English and Creative Writing at Lock Haven University, Marjorie Maddox has published 11 collections of poetry — including Transplant, Transport, Transubstantiation (Yellowglen Prize); True, False, None of the Above (Illumination Book Award Medalist); Local News from Someplace Else; Perpendicular As I (Sandstone Book Award) — the short story collection What She Was Saying (Fomite); four children’s and YA books — including Inside Out: Poems on Writing and Readiing Poems with Insider Exercises (Finalist Children’s Educational Category 2020 International Book Awards), and A Crossing of Zebras: Animal Packs in Poetry; I’m Feeling Blue, Too! (NCTE 2021 Notable Poetry Book) — Common Wealth: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania (co-editor); Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry (assistant editor); and 650+ stories, essays, and poems in journals and anthologies. Forthcoming in 2021–2022 are her books Begin with a Question (Paraclete Press) and her ekphrastic collaboration with photographer Karen Elias, Heart Speaks, Is Spoken For (Shanti Arts). For more information, please see www.marjoriemaddox.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

I fell in love with words at an early age. I’ve always been a bookworm — as a child reading in the branches of trees, upside down on a couch, and, of course, in bed with a flashlight — and so a love of language and word play caught me young and never let go.

As early as grade school, I huddled over an aqua, faux-leather notebook scribbling words that were unafraid to journey far beyond our neighborhood. The journal, given to me by the artist aunt for whom I was named, traveled with me into high school. Even today — some forty-five years later — it leans against others on a bookshelf in my Pennsylvania home. Although I now compose almost exclusively on a laptop, every once in a while, I stumble on that tattered “collection” and remember….

Those first years its pages housed, among other literary ventures, poetic gifts. I was always giving poems away. I attached them to Christmas presents for family, tucked them inside birthday gifts to friends, and taped them to end-of-the-year thank you’s for teachers. Sincere but sappy, these poems were my calling card.

Yet without the support of family, such juvenile scribblings would have gone the way of lost luggage. In my house, writing was a valued skill, worthy of being nurtured. My mother, in particular, encouraged me, typing up my early attempts in “books.” My aunt took me with her on trips in her Volkswagon camper. She’d find a particularly captivating landscape and set up her easel. I’d take out my pencil and journal. Together, we’d create.

And so, when I was eight or nine, my family smiled when Campfire Girl Magazine accepted one of my poems for publication. They cheered when I later competed in high school writing competitions. And, although I had long before abandoned piano lessons, my parents still arranged creative writing tutorials with an Ohio State University graduate student. I was thrilled.

At Wheaton College, I was fortunate to study with excellent professors, including visiting authors Madeline L’Engle and Robert Siegel, who first inspired me to send work to literary journals. Later, I would learn to craft fiction and poetry with Sena Jeter Naslund at the University of Louisville — where I earned my MA with a creative thesis — and with A.R. Ammons, Robert Morgan, Ken McClane, and Phyllis Janowitz at Cornell — where I received the Sage Graduate Fellowship for my MFA in poetry.

But before all that, before those first scrawls, it was sound — music feathered with meaning and able to soar — that lured me in. As a child, I read and reread Ted Hughes’s animal poems; as a teenager, T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets. Addictive cadences, lyrical images, bluesy repetitions — all these seduced my ear and tongue. I recited the lines again and again. I echoed the meters. I climbed onto the rhythms and started my ride.

And so it is now, in middle age, that I listen closely to poetry to hear the world. Its music has voiced the self in Perpendicular As I, sounded sorrow after my father’s unsuccessful heart transplant in Transplant, Transport, Transubstantiation,cheered baseball in Rules of the Game: Baseball Poems, played around with collective nouns in A Crossing of Zebras: Animal Packs in Poetry, explored emotion, location, and the imagination in I’m Feeling Blue, Too! (a 2021 NCTE Notable Book of Poetry), and narrated my spiritual journey in Weeknights at the Cathedral . In Local News from Someplace Else , it questions anew this cosmos we live in: a cacophony of school shootings and natural disasters, but also a symphonic universe of joy. In Wives’ Tales, it reimagines (with a feminist twist) fairy tales, and in True, False, None of the Above, it poetically explores what it means to write, read, and teach literature.

Since those early days, I have published 13 collections of poetry, 4 children’s/YA books, and a prose collection (www.marjoriemaddox.com). After 30 years of teaching poetry at the university, secondary, and primary levels, I’ve got a few things to say. That’s why I wrote Inside Out: Poems on Writing and Reading Poems with Insider Exercises (see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGuuoKoxT9M).

Most importantly, writing has taken me on an often exhilarating trek that began with my first journey of words. Although I no longer read in trees, I still use a flashlight to find my way. I call it poetry. (Adapted from an earlier version posted at Tweetspeak Poetry.)

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

I’m excited about two forthcoming collections.

1.) Heart Speaks, Is Spoken For, a collaboration with photographer Karen Elias, is forthcoming from Shanti Arts in late fall of 2021. Here is the Preface:

Art inspires art.

Each angle, each image, each word enlarges meaning. We found this especially true while collaborating. Individual visions resonate one with the other to create a third, more expansive view.

In Heart Speaks, Is Spoken For, a cracked, heart-shaped stone inspired us to nuanced portrayals of love, obsession, grief, joy, loneliness, independence, anger, protest, and hope. It led us back to memories and forward to our responsibility for the earth, to fairy tales — real and shattered — and to this complicated world in which many of us — with our fragile, courageous hearts — benefit from the shared visions of others.

2.) In addition, forthcoming in February of 2022 is Begin with a Question (Paraclete Press), a poetic pilgrimage that addresses the pandemic, prayer, pause, and — of course — questions. Urgent and universal, joyful or joyless, tinged with doubt or rinsed with hope, Begin with a Question contains honest queries that probe, lift, and lead to discovery.

3.) Finally, my circulating manuscript, Seeing Things, focuses on memory, psychosis, and disease, including a relative’s bi-polar disorder, the beginning stages of my mother’s dementia, and my father’s unsuccessful heart transplant. The manuscript also explores the ways that we distort or preserve memory, define or alter reality, and see or don’t see those around us on both a personal and national level. Woven throughout the collection is a series of odes.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

I love modernist poet Marianne Moore’s definition of poetry: “imaginary gardens with real toads.” By “populating” their work with vivid, believable details, poets invite us to step into the poem, experiencing it the way we would a powerful painting or musical composition. A poem can’t be paraphrased; it needs to be lived.

I also love this definition by poet Sean Thomas Dougherty: Why bother writing poetry, he asks. His answer:

Because right now there is someone

Out therewith

a wound in the exact shape

of your words

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Poetry is all about precision and perspective, choosing the right word for the right place, but also about looking at the world from a slightly different angle. Thus, poetry encourages both discovery and empathy. It allows us to process this life while examining different points of view. Poetry invites us to consider perspectives both like and unlike our own. In this way, the local/personal becomes universal.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

The poets who most influenced me early on focused on sound and images and/or were unafraid to write about any/all topics, often in surprising ways. I’m thinking of Gerard Manley Hopkins, the 17th metaphysical poets, T. S. Eliot, Anne Sexton, Elizabeth Bishop, Marianne Moore, and many others.

To paraphrase Emily Dickinson, recent poets who make me “feel physically as if the top of my head were taken off” include Anya Silver, Sean Thomas Dougherty, Naomi Shihab Nye, January Gill O’Neil, Allison Adair, and way too many others to name. There’s a lot of powerful work out there!

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

I actually might ask the poet, “If you could ask your favorite poet a question, what would it be?” Seriously, though, I always am interested in how poets use sound, image, form, and experimentation to examine the physical, spiritual, psychological, and political worlds around us. What most intrigues them about the intersection of content and craft? In my mind, this makes for a lively discussion.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

Yes! I would go so far as to say that poetry must/should be transformational; there needs to be some kind of change, some kind of movement, from the beginning to the end of the poem. A poem is not static. It’s all about motion.

Thus, it’s no surprise that powerful poems transform us as readers, creating that famous “aha!” moment that makes us gasp or pries open our eyes to better see the world around or within us.

For me, one such epiphany was reading John Donne’s “Satire III.” The following lines struck me hard as a young twenty-year-old poet. I remember sitting in my college’s library, reading these words over and over:

“…doubt wisely; in a strange way

To stand inquiring right is not to stray;

To sleep, or run wrong, is. On a huge hill,

Cragged and steep, Truth stands, and he that will

Reach her, about must and about must go…”

The freedom to search, question, and discover is such an integral part of the process of writing. Writing is a “safe” space to examine the joyful, the horrific, the complex, and even the ordinary. It is a way to uncover meaning, to make sense of this ever changing world. And yet, a poem is not a diary entry. Although it may begin with an outpouring of emotion or ideas, it then requires crafting to “transform into” a work of art. Every once in a while, I am lucky and a poem arrives fully formed. Much more often, however, a poem takes hours, weeks, and even months of revision. Writing is hard, hard work, but, oh, how satisfying the results!

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Again, it comes down to perspective and empathy. Poetry allows us to enter more deeply into our own lives. Similarly, it lets us travel down the street or around the world to better understand the insights and experiences of others. Both of these journeys — self-examination and openness to really see and hear others — can lead to healing. One of the silver linings of these difficult and painful years was how the poetry community came together to grieve, protest, howl, rejoice, support, and — and in some very real ways — help each other through the daily process of examination and healing. There is power in words to express what often seems inexpressible. There is comfort in witnessing in another what you yourself have experienced — be it loss or gratitude. And there is hope in seeing individuals’ words transformed into art, that in turn speak for and to others.

This is the gift of poetry: to help us better see, hear, question, and understand the experiences around us.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I write poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and children’s literature, and am always “switching things up.” In my experience, composing in one genre enriches writing in another. Similarly, one topic often leads to another. What inspires me? Life. Headline news, baseball, medical texts, the intersection of body and spirit, art, the poetry of place (I’ve co-edited with Jerry Wemple Common Wealth: Contemporary Poets on Pennsylvania, and we’re currently at work on a 20th-anniversary edition), travel, wordplay, overheard conversations, family interactions, teaching — all start the wheels churning.

I often write in free verse with attention to sound and image, but I also love the possibilities and freedom (yes freedom) that formalist poetry allows. Here is a recent poem from my circulating manuscript, Seeing Things. Poet Marilyn Nelson named “Dusk” a finalist in the Putting Chaos into Fourteen Lines sonnet contest. The poem, informed by my mother’s dementia, later was published in Mezzo Cammin.

Dusk

The way the clouds hang low, it could be noon

or late fall; she doesn’t know the season

or the time. In her mind, the days make room

for meals, for bathroom trips. No reason

to remember where, why. She knows someone

will arrive to take her there, will prepare

the necessary plans, will know the when

of her leaving, the coat she’ll need to wear

to brace herself from cold. Perhaps it’s snow

that filters out the light. Perhaps it’s dusk,

the long chill drawing close. And yet, she hopes

it’s spring, late day, the world’s worries hushed

as she slips now toward sleep. Always the gray

darkens tonight. She does not know the day.

And here is another poem that, on one level, responds to the Thailand Mine Disaster, while, on another, addressing parents’ fears for their children. “Arise” won the 2019 Foley Poetry Prize from America Magazine.

Arise

July 2018, during the

Thailand Cave Rescue

This is the prayer of all parents

in whispers, in screams, in the near-silent

gasp sinking to groan outside the dark cave

of the dead and the maybe-gone (who can tell

what the gruesome air is chewing), the unknown

hovering its blind hope too high,

too high. This is your language; this

mine, lament swirling the undercurrent

of belly, twisting the tunnels’ neck

into blind holes, dead ends,

while the now-maimed but still

living parents beg, “Arise, come forth!”

“Come forth!” the doctor-priest I don’t know

commands my child, who has barricaded

herself behind boulders of her own making —

too large. “Too large,” she cries when the divers

swim under, around; instruct her to breathe

more deeply the length of her labyrinth

that turns now into stones not thrown

but shouldered by the belief of swimmers,

by the petitions of ancients, by the precise

calculations of strangers marking the thin space

between supplications rising daily

in a common language of grief

or relief swallowed again and again in the narrow

cavern of waiting, someone else’s words

bobbing steadily in the dark night of the cold,

the faithful ritual of rescue ready to begin

again for this child, and this one, and even

mine, miles below belief and barely breathing.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

To witness and interact with this often beautiful, sometimes troubling, always intriguing world To share with and learn from the insights of others To have fun, plain and simple, playing around with words

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

Craft and discipline The joy of discovery Empathy

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1.) Become an obsessive observer. Much of poetry has to do with serving as a witness. What are the tiny details that make up the whole? For me, such careful attention sometimes means jotting a few notes (or a phrase that haunts me) on my cell phone. I capture the moment briefly, then expand on it sometimes months later.

But it’s not all about observation: you need to live your life by engaging with the day-to-day. Sitting alone in your room every day (except during the pandemic) may not produce the best work. Often, poetry responds to experience.

2.) It also responds to intellectual and emotional engagement. Read. Read. Read. Delve into different types and styles of poetry — both contemporary and classic. Listen to the music of the words (and also listen to music). Switch to fiction and nonfiction. Check out the newspaper.

3.) But sometimes you need to step back and allow yourself distance. This week, I found out that my mother died. I have been writing for a while about my mother’s declining health, but it may be some time before I can write about her death. It is too close. First, I need to grieve.

So allow yourself space to NOT write. Sometimes this is needed to process the traumatic, like a death or a divorce. Sometimes, you just need to get out of your mind and do something physical, like walk, swim, or run. Sometimes you need to try a different type of writing, like a letter or this interview. Change of pace helps clear the cobwebs.

4.) Accept that even when you are not physically writing, you may be writing. There is usually some idea churning in the back of my head, so whether I’m actively writing or relaxing in a warm tub, the “process” of writing continues. The words will, eventually, emerge. That being said, if you never sit down at that laptop or take out that notebook, nothing will get written. Perhaps even more than all of the above, prioritize some regular schedule for writing. This will not be the same for everyone. I teach a heavy class load and compose most of my stories, poems, and essays over winter and summer breaks. I used to write every day. Then I had kids… Some folks are great at getting up anyway at 4:00 am and writing. I’m not. Do what works for you.

5.) While you are at that desk (or hammock or dining room table) waiting for those words, give yourself permission to write plenty of bad poems before you get to the good ones. If it’s been a few weeks since I’ve written, I find that I spend a day pacing the house or going on walks. When I finally sit down to write, I typically write some pretty awful poems before the lines start clicking again. After all these years, I’m still terrified by the blank screen. I still have to remind myself that the poems will, once again, show themselves. Accept this.

In addition, I am a firm believer in revising, not one or two times, but sometimes seven, eight, twenty times. When I am at my wisest, I put away a draft for a few days and come back to it with clearer eyes. A trusted reader, who is not afraid to tell you what is or isn’t working, also can be invaluable. At the end of the day, though, the final decision is yours.

Finally, remember that although writing is hard work, it can be a lot of fun. Listen to the sounds. Play around with ideas. Experiment. Enjoy yourself. After all, as the Hokey Pokey song goes, “That’s what it’s all about!”

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

Funny you should ask. I’ve recently published a book on just this subject. Here’s a very brief introduction to Inside Out: Poems on Writing and Reading Poems with Insider Exercises: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGuuoKoxT9M

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches through discovery, discipline, and the hard work of revision.

Poetry heals by connecting the self to memory, as well as to new experiences and to those like and unlike ourselves.

To be a poet, you need to become both a witness (of the world around and within) as well as an excavator (willing to mine the past and present).

