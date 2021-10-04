Marissa Fernandez: “Define Success on Your Own Terms ”

Define Success on Your Own Terms — I used to believe that professional success was defined by title, salary, and external praise. Getting let go during the global pandemic offered me the benefit of time to reflect on what was truly important to me. Success to me now means living in alignment with my values.

Marissa Fernandez is an Executive Coach, Performance Strategist, Consultant, and a former Chief Marketing Officer. Marissa coaches leaders to define and accelerate towards their own definition of success in work and life. Her greatest strength is her ability to help others to see and to be the best version of themselves. Leaping off the corporate ladder and into coaching has provided her unprecedented levels of fulfillment, and it’s her mission to help others achieve that as well.

I am a “Jew-ban,” born to a Jewish mom and Cuban dad, raised on Long Island, NY with an identical twin sister and younger brother. Growing up in a multicultural household has fueled my strong advocacy for Diversity and Inclusion efforts throughout my life. The values instilled in me by my parents — work ethic, compassion for others, love and kindness, and generosity — have shaped me to this day.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

After a 15-year career in marketing, I made it to the top of the proverbial ladder when I took the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Drive Shack Inc.’s (NYSE: DS), where I oversaw all marketing, community relations, and PR efforts for the growing brand. In March of 2020, my role was eliminated. For the first time in my life, I was unemployed. I was forced to reckon with questions I had never contemplated before: What do I really want to do with my career? What am I best at? When have I been most impactful? What career would really excite and energize me? What do I want my legacy to be? I looked back on my career and contemplated my moments of peak performance, when my impact was profoundly felt, when I was in a flow state, deeply engaged, fulfilled and productive. Interestingly, when I came up with that list, all of the moments had little to do with marketing and everything to do with coaching, mentoring, and inspiring those around me. That is when the theme of coaching, an invisible thread that has been woven through my entire career, suddenly became visible. I couldn’t unsee it!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This latest chapter of my career as a founder and Executive Coach has definitely been the most interesting. Specifically, I’ve found the pervasiveness of imposter syndrome to be fascinating. I would have thought that perhaps people ‘grow out of’ it; they would achieve enough successes that eventually the imposter is silenced for good. Instead, what I’ve learned with client after client, is that there seems to be an epidemic around lack of self-belief, especially amongst highly successful people.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Relationship-building: One of my best qualities is my ability to establish rapport, trust, joy, and deep connection in my relationships. I have a robust network of connections I’ve made through the years, for whom I care deeply for and regularly seek ways to serve and bring joy to. Over the years, they have supported me: offering advice, cheerleading my successes, supporting me through hard times, promoting my business endeavors, and generally bringing light, humor and joy to my life. Curiosity: I am a life-long learner. My insatiable curiosity to learn about myself, others, and the world around me has fueled my growth and success. I always look for ways to share what I’ve learned: implementing insights into my own life, sharing gems of wisdom on my social platforms, and gifting books to others. My love of learning allows me to consistently grow and evolve my knowledge, my ideas, and my ability to lead and impact others. Optimism: I choose to focus on the positives; I’m hopeful and believe that successful outcomes are almost always possible. I see and help bring out the best in people. I believe that creating a vision for an ideal future serves as a compelling North Star to progress towards, and a source of motivation to work through inevitable barriers and challenges.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Unfortunately, I think many cultures and organizations are operating off outdated gender norms that are unrealistic, untrue, and counterproductive. The old school view of womanhood being nurturing, submissive, obedient, accommodating and passive is ingrained in our society. It will require bold leadership to shift those norms, to call out biases, and to not tolerate them.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I spent most of my marketing career working with and for sports brands. As a sports fan who grew up playing sports, working in the industry was a dream come true. In one particular role early on in my career, I was assigned to draft marketing messaging for an upcoming event. A senior team member suggested I could ask my dad or boyfriend for help if I got stuck. He assumed I couldn’t possibly have the knowledge or the ability to get the knowledge required to write the draft without the help of a man.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I do not believe it is the job of a powerful woman to make people feel more comfortable around her. I do not believe it is anyone’s responsibility to manage someone else’s emotional state. We each must be accountable for our own energy.

In the context of work, I realize the importance of allyship and collaboration. If a powerful woman senses her energy is making someone uncomfortable, and that is preventing work from getting done, that could be a detriment to her success. In that case, I’d propose that she consider building connection with that person and understanding what is making them uncomfortable. I also would consider elevating the unhealthy dynamic to management, and suggesting that the uncomfortable employee get some coaching, support, and/or therapy for how to work well and comfortably with powerful women.

My philosophy is that as powerful women, it is not our job to dim our light just because someone else forgot their sunglasses.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We can only reach our potential and solve the massive problems that we are facing as a society with everyone enabled and empowered to be at their best. Powerful women can change the world; unease and discomfort with powerful women will slow us all down, prevent our progress, and limit our access to resources. Only with awareness and intervention to empower and enable powerful women, will our full potential be reached.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I’ve worked with organizations in which several of the leaders are public facing: representing the brand at events and in the media. In those circumstances, I observed a stark difference in scrutiny of the physical, visual appearance of the female leaders versus their male counterparts.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I have learned that women are far more likely to be given work feedback that is critical and subjective, focused on their style (e.g. too aggressive, too passive, too bossy, too emotional, too indecisive) and not focused enough on their hard skills or results.

In addition, women leaders are expected to be effective and well-liked, even though common attributes of effective leaders (like strong negotiation skills and assertiveness) are unlikeable qualities in women (not men). Hence the constant struggle many women leaders face; how to walk the tightrope of being well-liked and highly effective.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I used to be married to work. I did not have boundaries in place; and so work spilled over into most of the free time that I had. If you asked me what my values were, I would have said things like “family” and “health,” but that would have been a lie. Because I believe that our values are proven through our actions. If we examine what gets our time, energy, and attention — that is what we value. I felt as though my sense of self, my sense of accomplishment, and even my sense of self was tied to my career. That false narrative created pressure to give most of my time, energy and attention to work.

I got let go at the beginning of the pandemic. I did a lot of self-work and introspection, including working with a few coaches. It was then that I was able to recommit to my values of family, health, serving others, learning, and joy. My time, energy and attention go towards those things, a majority of my day, every day.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

The tipping point for me was getting let go from a stressful, demanding C-level job. I had worked for 15 years leading up to that, ambitiously climbing the corporate ladder, striving for raises and promotions and top ratings. I don’t think there was ever a year that I used all my vacation days, even though I regularly advised mentees to take time off to recharge the battery. I was burnt out, physically and mentally.

Time out of work allowed me to reflect on what mattered to me and to dream about what I wanted my ideal career and lifestyle to be. The pause button was thrust upon my career; I didn’t ask for it, but I really needed it. Now, I coach others to not wait for that rock-bottom moment that I got to, but to create that tipping point moment for themselves, to create the life they desire.

I have boundaries. I don’t take clients on Fridays. I don’t take work calls after 6PM. I block time to eat lunch every day. I’ve learned that achieving a greater balance is a decision that requires commitment and a plan. It doesn’t just happen. My default would be to work all the time.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I have never placed a huge emphasis on my physical appearance. I’ve never dyed my hair, I don’t know how to use a curling iron, I don’t enjoy shopping for new clothes. There is a superficial element to beauty; studies show that people perceive beautiful, physically fit people as more likeable. But I see a deeper level, too.

I do think there is inherent value in feeling beautiful. When I am happy with how I look and feel, I exude a magnetic energy that is attractive to others. When I’m physically fit, I have more energy and self-confidence. When I have more energy and self-confidence, I’m more inspiring, engaging to be around, joyful, influential, and ultimately effective. I believe that is important for leaders in a public context.

How is this similar or different for men?

I think the external, superficial beauty standards are higher for women than men. Consider the size of the multi-billion dollar beauty industry, a majority of which from female-targeted products.

However, I believe men who are physically healthy and feel good about how they look, just like women, can be more magnetic and exude a positive energy, which is an important component to inspirational leadership.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be a Go-Getter and a Go-GIVER — Being a go-getter is all about relentlessly putting your ambitions into action. A Go-GIVER lives their life believing that the more they give, the more they have. I’ve learned over time, my greatest potential is realized when I am steadfast in pursuing my dreams with dedication and focus, while I am also generously giving, seeking opportunities to be of service, and helping others. Define Success on Your Own Terms — I used to believe that professional success was defined by title, salary, and external praise. Getting let go during the global pandemic offered me the benefit of time to reflect on what was truly important to me. Success to me now means living in alignment with my values. Create Commitments not just Intentions — My coach recently explained this important distinction and I’ve immediately applied it to my own life and shared it with many of my clients. Intentions are our goals. Intentions are what we want to happen, what we hope will happen. Sometimes they do; sometimes they don’t. Commitments, on the other hand, happen without a doubt. Commitments are intentions that you’ve built systems around, such that your success becomes inevitable. Commitments aren’t something you need to remember to do, or “feel up to it.” Commitments get done. When I look at the most important goals in my life, I create systems and rules for myself so that my success becomes certain. Enroll Allies — Success is easier, faster and more fun when you have the support of others. Find the people in your world who believe in you, who share your values, who root for your success, who challenge you respectfully, and who help you reach your goals. I have had the benefit of many mentors, mentees, friends and supporters over the years that have been absolutely critical to my success. Many of them are other powerful women, who set the stage and the example for me to follow. I’ve created a disciplined system to nurture and grow my network. It is that support system that has fueled my personal fulfillment and professional success. Embrace Who You Are — It’s your job to be the best version of yourself. It’s not your job to dim your light so that other people can be more comfortable or less intimidated. I believe we each have a responsibility to ourselves, first, to allow a sense of connection and belonging to be possible with others. As Brene Brown wrote, “…true belonging only happens when we present our authentic, imperfect selves to the world. Our sense of belonging can never be greater than our level of self-acceptance.”

Brené Brown

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.