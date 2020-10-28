Marisa Soto and Duracell: “Pray hard when it is hardest to pray”

Parents and caregivers everywhere should take inventory of what devices use lithium coin batteries in their homes, ensure that all battery compartments are secure with any loose batteries kept away from children, and purchase products that have child-secure packaging and innovations meant to help deter swallowing, such as Duracell’s new lithium coin battery.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marisa Soto.

Marisa Soto is a proud mother of three children and a loving wife. Her and her family live in Connecticut where she works as an Assistant Manager at a bank and her husband works as a Corrections Officer. Marisa consistently ensures she is keeping her kids busy with their favorite sports and hobbies while also taking time to wind down at the end of the day and enjoy the small, quiet moments.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Marisa! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of your “backstory”?

I work as an Assistant Manager in a small community bank and my husband, David, is a Corrections Officer. We have three children Ethan 9, Lilly 7, and Cam 3. We live in Ellington CT. We spend most of our time at Football and Gymnastics with Ethan and Lilly and Cam keeps us busy with his love for the outdoors.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite Life Lesson Quote would be “Pray hard when it is hardest to pray.” During my son Cameron’s stay at the hospital after his accidental battery ingestion, there were many days where we were unsure of his situation and the outcome. Many days doctors couldn’t tell us if he would be ok. It was during these times we depended completely on our faith to get us through. I remember being in the chapel of the Pediatric Intensive Care unit after a horrible day of bad news with Cam, and I remember seeing a piece of paper that was written from another parent on the floor. That paper read “Pray hard when it is hardest to pray.” Our prayers and the village of prayers from family and friends have made our days easier, and of course Cam’s miracle recovery speaks volumes!

Can you tell us the story of how you became an advocate for child safety with Duracell?

On a normal Saturday morning while Cam was playing, he ingested a button battery from one of his toys. In the blink of an eye our lives had changed forever. Cam’s journey to recovery was so difficult and lengthy but he has come out on top and is thriving. Sharing his story with Duracell, and then the world, is so important, and I’m honored to be a part of a campaign that educates parents and has provided such an amazing safety feature!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by this cause?

Duracell has not only created an innovative product, their lithium coin battery with a bitter coating to help deter accidental ingestion, but they also have child-safe packaging and an educational video — all of which is meant to ensure that what my family had to go through doesn’t happen to others. This will help families everywhere. Also, this campaign has made such an impact on my life because it’s been so exciting to see Duracell taking the next step in home safety and having a critical part in that.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Parents and caregivers everywhere should take inventory of what devices use lithium coin batteries in their homes, ensure that all battery compartments are secure with any loose batteries kept away from children, and purchase products that have child-secure packaging and innovations meant to help deter swallowing, such as Duracell’s new lithium coin battery.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“5 things I wish someone told me when I first became a mom:”

There is no handbook. I wish I knew not to compare parenting styles or children and to surround yourself with people that support you as a parent. It will always be ok. Being hard on yourself as a parent takes a huge toll, and I’ve learned that as long as you surround your child with love, you can get through anything! Stop comparing yourself. In the days of social media it’s easy to get caught up in seeing everyone’s best moments as parents and become hard on yourself. The truth is, the hard days are never caught on camera. Take it all in. I’ve learned to take it all in, even when I’m tired, sick, or having a rough day. The laughter of my children, the mess along with the clean up songs, the water everywhere during bath time, the boo boos when they need your kisses most. Go to every game, every school play, every conference. It all matters and it all counts. It’s the memories! Sleep when your child sleeps. This is the most important rule! My kids never remember how clean the house is but they always remember our special cuddles.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The biggest movement would be SUPPORT! Supporting each other as parents, mothers, fathers, grandparents, etc. Raising children is hard, both financially and emotionally. It would be amazing to have support groups for parents weekly or monthly. To let our emotions out and focus on our mental health as individuals. To establish connections with people who are going through the same thing as we are so we don’t feel alone. To share our good days and to cry about our bad days together. No judgement, no criticism, just an outlet and a safe place to let off steam so we can be the best parents we can be at home!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

To learn more about Duracell’s Power Safely campaign where they launched their new lithium coin batteries that I was a part of, please go to Duracell.com.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!