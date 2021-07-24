Mario Moussa of Moussa Consulting: “Feel free to tinker with wild and crazy ideas”

Organize and launch small-scale projects designed to close the gaps between what people need and what the organization delivers. Feel free to tinker with wild and crazy ideas. Use this process to forge connections across your organization. Think outside the lines and boxes on the org chart. Carefully assess what works and what doesn’t.

Mario Moussa is co-author of THE CULTURE PUZZLE, president of Moussa Consulting, and an Affiliated Faculty member in the College of Liberal and Professional Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. He also teaches in the School of Professional Studies at New York University and is an educator at Duke University Corporate Education. His work has been featured on NPR and in Time, Businessweek, U.S. News and World Report, Fortune, Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, the Economist, and the Financial Times. He is the coauthor of the bestseller The Art of Woo and Committed Teams. He received his MBA from the Wharton School and his PHD from the University of Chicago.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a young kid, I was fascinated with motorcycles and the beautiful shiny engines, with all of their intricate interlocking parts, that powered the two-wheelers. I subscribed to several motorcycle magazines, and loved watching motorcycle races on TV and reading about them in pictorial spreads that showed fearless helmeted riders leaning into a curve at 90 mph. Around the time I turned 16, at the back of one of my treasured publications, I noticed an ad for mechanics school. The idea of spending my days working on assembling and trouble-shooting powertrains fired my imagination. I sent away for an application and eagerly set about completing the forms as soon as they arrived in my mailbox. Before I could return the application packet, my father discovered it on my desk, went ballistic, and ripped up my motorcycle dreams. An executive in a Fortune 500 company, he was not about to allow his son to become a mechanic. As he tossed the pieces of my vocational future into the garbage can, he gave me a sharp look and said, “No way.” So I decided to try something else: I became a philosophy major in college and eventually received a Ph.D. in the subject from the University of Chicago. I taught philosophy for a few years in my twenties and early thirties, then felt I needed a career that was more practical and team-oriented. I made a sharp turn and headed into the Wharton School, a two-year pit-stop where I re-tooled my skills and got an MBA. Now, as a management consultant with my own firm, an author of three books (including the recently published The Culture Puzzle: Harnessing the Forces That Drive Your Organization’s Success), and executive educator, I feel I have brought together all of my abiding interests: trouble-shooting, promoting learning, and working in and with teams.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Starting my firm was yet another sharp turn. At the time, I was a principal in a boutique management consulting firm. I had just published my first book, The Art of Woo: Using Strategic Persuasion to Sell Your Ideas. I was a rain-maker, and I had all the job security that any professional could hope for. Yet I felt I could reach more people and have a much bigger impact. During the deep recession that followed the financial crisis of 2008, I went out on my own, with a mortgage to pay for and three kids in private school. There were moments during that first year of running my firm when I feared my head was going to explode from all the stress I was feeling. But then I came across a quote from the great tennis champion and social activist Billie Jean King that put it all into perspective: “Pressure is a privilege.” When you’re stretching to be your best and the stakes are high, it’s natural to feel pressure. It’s a privilege in the sense you’re doing exactly what you want to be doing in the place where you need to be. You might fail, but you’ll fail trying. Today, I’m at a different point in my life and career, but I still think about that quote all the time.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m excited by The Culture Puzzle, because I think it will help leaders of all kinds deal with one of their hardest challenges. Lou Gerstner, the former IBM CEO, once said, “Culture is everything.” That’s true, but that’s exactly what makes it so puzzling. If it’s everything, then how do you get a handle on it? It’s clear that leaders struggle with culture, for just this reason. Consider the fact that many CEOs say culture is their top priority, but admit they don’t understand it. The Culture Puzzle is handbook for addressing this priority, and I’m delighted that it’s now widely available.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high? Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

It’s so high because people aren’t getting what they need. Everybody is motivated to fulfill basic needs for strong relationships, meaningful work, and dignity. Jobs that satisfy these needs fuel the drive to accomplish an organization’s vision. When people feel energized, they eagerly collaborate with co-workers, push hard to get results, and take great pride in banding together to accomplish shared goals. But, as the study suggests, many people have a very different experience at work: bad bosses, drudgery, and social isolation.

Even in an era dominated by global corporations, everyone wants to feel emotionally connected with others. It sounds pretty obvious, right? Unfortunately, this basic fact eludes many leaders. According to a study in the Journal of Affective Disorders, most people today work in environments that are “sunlight-deficient, competitive, inequitable, and socially-isolating.” That is, we need to talk more about the things that really matter and that needlessly drive people apart.

There’s plenty of research — and much of it is cited in the article you referenced — that show unhappy workers are unproductive, impede profitability, and suffer from physical and psychological ailments. These issues cause enormous business losses. Even more important, they show that the modern workplace, for many people, is a source of frustration and disillusionment.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Sure, The Culture Puzzle is all about what you can do to improve your work culture.

First, in clear, simple language, describe the culture you want to create for your company. Use vivid words you hope will capture people’s hearts and minds. Every year, the late Tony Hsieh published a whole book about the Zappos culture. But he was not the sole author. Anybody at the company could contribute to it, and anybody could read it. What’s in your book? Who can help you write it?

Then slow down and pay attention to the stories your people tell about their essential needs for building a common bond with others, doing meaningful work, and feeling valued and respected. Look for gaps between what they need and what your team or organization delivers. The fashion mogul Eileen Fisher sits in a circle with her employees, passes around a gilded gourd that gives permission to speak, and listens to what they have to say. One time, a woman who shared her innermost thoughts in the circle said, “I feel lighter.” What do you hear when you listen? How are you responding to the issues you discover?

Three, facilitate a reflective dialogue with individuals and everyone in your organization about aligning the culture with people’s true needs. Look outside your walls, searching for opportunities to learn from other companies, including your competitors. Michael Murphy, CEO at Sharp Healthcare, took the stage before thousands of employees and said he wanted to create the “best health care system in the universe.” Kathy Rodean, a nurse who was listening in the audience, recalls, “People were crying, hugging, high-fiving. Even the nay-sayers had tears in their eyes.” What can you say and do to get your people cheering? What will engage their hearts as well as their minds?

Next, organize and launch small-scale projects designed to close the gaps between what people need and what the organization delivers. Feel free to tinker with wild and crazy ideas. Use this process to forge connections across your organization. Think outside the lines and boxes on the org chart. Carefully assess what works and what doesn’t. The designer Rei Kawabuko, at Comme des Garcons, often jump-starts the creative process by sharing a fragmentary thought, such as “inside-out pillowcase.” Then her staff sets to work, seeking to “break down the literalness.” How will you encourage your people to tinker and innovate? What will inspire them to reach for the stars?

Finally, keep working at these steps. They’re a process. It never steps

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

To make big changes, start small.

All the time, I hear people say, “I’m not in charge, and in fact I’m stuck with a bunch of dictatorial bosses who dismiss all this soft stuff about culture.” But wherever you sit in your organization, on the top floor in the C-suite or buried downstairs in the billing department, you can take steps to turn around the culture. If you begin to see how culture affects every single encounter, conversation, and decision, you can target those moments where even the smallest effort can make a difference. Bad bosses issue sweeping orders to their minions, but even the most powerful CEO cannot order a culture to get in line. If you want to make changes happen, concentrate on influencing the small encounters that shape your culture. People in many different roles have successfully created healthier, more productive working environments. Many toil away far from the corner office, or from centers of political power.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

I’d like to think of myself as a gardener. The leaders I admire, like Stanely McChrystal, Eileen Fisher, and Chip Conley, think of themselves in that way. Good gardeners do not try to force plants to grow, and they know that a garden is always changing and growing. Leaders who are like gardeners coach, listen, encourage, and are always looking for way to support the personal and professional development of the people on their teams.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Richard Branson, serial entrepreneur, billionaire, CEO of Virgin Group, and knight of the British Empire, likes to dream big. He urges others to dream big too. He once said.

Dreaming is one of humanity’s greatest gifts. It champions aspiration, spurs innovation, leads to change and propels us forward. In a world without dreams, there would be no adventure, no moon landing, no female CEOs, no civil rights. What a half-lived and tragic existence we would have. We should all dream big, and encourage others to do so, too.

I also like to dream big, and Branson showed me you can do that in really practical ways. Branson’s aspirations drove him to build an empire of over 400 companies. But he did not do it alone. It took a village to make it happen. Call it a village, a team, a company, a neighborhood, a community, or a nation — whatever word you use, it always takes a band of people to make big dreams come true. I always try to remember that when I’m facing a big challenge.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I hope my work helps create beautiful, thriving gardens in the workplace.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’d all become gardeners, tilling the soil that produces humane workplaces that make us better people.

