Marina Tarasova of Paloma Health: “Comfort with ambiguity”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marina Tarasova.

Marina is the Co-Founder and COO of Paloma Health, the first online clinic to improve thyroid care. Marina focused her career at the intersection of healthcare and technology and is passionate for improving access to great care for everyone. Marina’s drive for disrupting thyroid care stems from her own experiences with the health care system.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I always wanted to be a doctor growing up. I spent my childhood in the Soviet Union, where doctors would typically visit kids at home. Something about helping others so intimately always felt special to me. Fast forward to college when I became enamoured with technology and innovation. I decided to switch my major from Pre-med to Computer Science and Information Systems. My first job out of college was doing systems analysis at a health care company. Ever since then, I’ve stayed in the healthcare industry, shifting from the tech side to the more commercial sides of launching and marketing healthcare brands. Ironically, one of the first brands I worked on was a drug called Synthroid, which treats thyroid conditions. A lot of my family members were affected by thyroid issues having lived near Chernobyl, so I saw firsthand how much they suffered when it came to having adequate care. When I met my cofounder, Guillaume, who had the idea for Paloma Health, I knew that I had to leave my job and make this company a reality.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Something that’s always stuck out to me is the sheer number of people that open up their doors to you when you’re building something of importance (or potential future importance). Through our work, we’ve connected with government officials, celebrities, journalists, heads of Fortune 500 companies — all of whom could benefit from our work at Paloma. In fact, most of them usually have a personal story about themselves or someone close to them suffering from hypothyroidism. Knowing the impact that what we’ve built can have has been enormously gratifying.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wish it were funnier but I really didn’t know anything about the venture fundraising process when I started. I was googling what a term sheet was, how we could negotiate certain terms, how to calculate dilution, what on earth a pro rata was, and generally educating myself on the whole process. Luckily, my cofounder was a former VC and helped educate me a ton and we were working with a startup studio, Human Ventures, which helped us immensely. A huge learning for me from this experience is that the funding process seems very opaque and if you can get trusted advisors who have expertise, it will make it smoother.Even if you don’t have these things, there are plenty resources available to get smart on the topic so the opaqueness should not be a deterrent for founders without fundraising experience from taking it on.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I found out that I was pregnant with our second child just days after I made the decision to start my entrepreneurial journey and build Paloma Health. Those next few weeks were filled with doubt. I knew that we wanted to have this second child to complete our family, but after losing a pregnancy earlier that year, I wasn’t sure that undergoing the stressful trials and tribulations of early stage company formation would be the best thing for me and my pregnancy. I also knew that, right now, the stars were aligned to build a health technology company that had the potential to help millions, and waiting a couple years meant that someone else would probably do it sooner. After many late night conversations with my husband, we agreed that we would make it work. I would have another child, and continue my new career journey. My husband told me that I had his full support to make both Paloma Health and our new baby a reality. I am sure I could have never done both without him. The mental, emotional, and physical support that he’s offered me along the way means more than most people would ever realize. I wouldn’t be here, changing the world with Paloma, without him. And for that, I am eternally grateful.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Founding a company as a man or a woman is very daunting both financially and operationally. When you start to consider how our modern society has not structurally enabled this risk-reward system for women, we begin to see why so many are hesitant. There’s so much to unpack with this topic, and many experts have tried to break it down. Plus, we have an immense amount of work to do to actually shift the underlying factors.

To me, the reason more women are not as willing to jump into entrepreneurship comes down to two main things: 1) relationships 2) tolerance for failure, and 3) family responsibilities

If we assume that capital is a necessary ingredient to enable many types of entrepreneurial endeavors and the network of those providing the capital is limited for a particular group (i.e. women, other underrepresented founder classes), there will be fewer of those people starting businesses until this is addressed — no matter how awesome their potential and ideas are. Funding starts with people making introductions of those with ideas and those with money. A warm introduction or a recommendation goes much farther than a cold email any way you slice it. So right off the bat, if you don’t have the right network, it’ll be harder to raise money. Several studies have shown that females have a significantly higher fear of failure than their male counterparts. This starts early in education and is even perpetuated by the questions of VCs during the funding process, where male founders are more frequently asked about how their idea can win and female founders are asked about how they will prevent downfall. This can also tie back to funding — less women are willing to undergo a rigorous fundraising mission if their tolerance for failure is low. Therefore, not enough women embark on this mission. The fact that women are now 40% of the breadwinners in households but are still responsible for a majority of the household tasks just has to be reversed. I hope that with the more Gen X and Z getting in the workforce that these dynamics will shift.

The great news, however, is that these factors are changing tremendously, with more women (though not yet enough!) jumping into entrepreneurship, more initiatives to promote funding for women and women-led teams, and many of the other societal shifts that allow women, and other underrepresented groups, to start a business.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

This is something I think about often, as someone who is both raising a daughter, and passionate about more women in entrepreneurship. I think the relationship and funding factors are going to sort themselves out over time with an equalization of women in business schools, more female VCs, and the continued initiatives to fund women. A much more difficult and systemic issue is how to shift our educational and societal frameworks to encourage more women to be comfortable with risk and failure. This requires thinking through this issue from the lens of early childhood education, gender norms, the language we use with children, the media we consume, complementary legislations, etc. It’s a lot to tackle. I’d love to think about the small initiatives that individuals, communities, and legislatures can do to make an impact. While I myself don’t have the answer, maybe someone out there is thinking up a new venture as they read this.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I think anyone with an idea that improves upon the status quo should be given the opportunity to build that thing, especially if it’s rewarding to them and will add value to society in any measurable way. This shouldn’t be limited to women or men. If you believe that building something new will be rewarding to you, I encourage anyone to find the right opportunity and confluence of factors to take on the mission. Life is short, and if you have an opportunity, there generally will not be a better time than now to take the leap. There are so many unaddressed problems in the world that need innovative ideas and new energy, and there are plenty of women and young girls out there that can be fantastic, creative leaders, ready to address these problems.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Some myths that my personal experience dispelled includes:

Getting VC meetings is actually easier than I ever thought it would be. Securing funding is another story, but it’s the VC’s job to take meetings with prospective founders, learn about the market, get new ideas, and broaden their networks. Even if you don’t have a cadre of financiers in your network, do not hesitate to ask your friends for intros or reach out directly. You’ll be pleasantly surprised. You don’t have much time for strategy. There’s this idea of founders as visionaries who think about the future of their company, build strategies and creative solutions. In reality, you are going to be blocking and tackling, taking out your literal and figurative garbage, being your own lawyer, accountant, recruiter, secretary, PR person, customer support, IT support, etc. It’s not just strategy — you’re doing the work. There is a lot more executing to be done yourself for some time. I frequently get asked what the main differences are in founding a company vs working for a large company. The reality is that, if you’ve worked in a business setting, the skillsets and the type of things you do are not very different. You still spend a good amount of the day emailing, in meetings, and talking to your team. The main difference is that you do a lot more work yourself, and create a lot less “decks”.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think successful founders can embody many unique traits, and the notion that you have to be a visionary “Steve Jobs” or “Elon Musk” character is false. If I really had to boil it down, the main traits that I think are essential in founders is comfort with ambiguity, and a bit of an unhealthy optimism. Optimism is a necessity to help you keep going despite all odds, something that every founder will find themselves doing. It’s also important for people to understand what type of environment they thrive in. Some people are totally happy working a “regular job” and do amazing things there — and that’s okay. Not everyone wants to be a founder, even if they have the skillset to be one.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Comfort with ambiguity. The reality of the matter is that nothing will ever go the exact way you want it to. This is true in nearly all facets of life, but especially as a founder. There is going to be a level of inexactness when it comes to strategy, execution, funding, growth, etc. that will, ultimately, be beyond your control. And that’s okay. The sooner founders realize that certain things are out of their hands, the sooner their headaches will go away. Discomfort with “no”. You’ll hear the word “no” a lot as a founder. From investors, to competitors, to customers — “no” seems to be a crowd favorite. But just because one person gives you a “no”, doesn’t mean that another person won’t give you a “yes”. If you’re building a company/product that brings value to the world or offers a solution, someone out there will give you that “yes”. It just might take wading through a sea of “no”s to get there first. Being a good negotiator. As far as I’m concerned, “founder” and “negotiator” are synonymous. You’ll find yourself making deals left right and center, especially as you go full steam ahead on fundraising. Know your worth, know your goals, and know what you want out of a relationship. Don’t let size and money intimidate you. Creativity. You will always, always, be thinking creatively in this profession. Whether that be coming up with creative solutions to a problem you’ve encountered, having to creatively adapt to an unexpected change, or brainstorming ways to creatively market yourself. If you’re not thinking outside of the box, you’re probably not doing your job right. Adaptability. Things change, problems arise. This is nothing new. However, as a founder, this is elevated to a whole other level. You dodge one curveball, yet you’re suddenly thrown another one. And another one. And another one. You have to be able to think on your feet, learn how to make changes when needed, and adapt to your current circumstances. That could include anything from market changes to financial troubles. Founders need to be capable of not stepping back, observing the problem, and adapting accordingly.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The thing I am most proud of is that, with Paloma, we’ve helped hundreds of thousands of people learn more about their health. We’ve helped people feel better, and enabled better thyroid care, which is extremely underappreciated and hard to find (and often life-changing for people once they start receiving it).

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One of the greatest problems we face today is division and partisanship in our society. It clouds our objectivity and arbitrarily creates angry tribalism that totally prevents progress. I have this fantasy of creating “salons” for friendly discussion where people who are particularly knowledgeable about a given topic can share their point of view with an intimate audience and two sides of an issue would be discussed. The discussion would be civil, data sources would be presented and teased out, and thoughtful questions can be asked and debated with the goal of opening up our framework for an issue. Sort of like the opposite of an online discussion. I think most of us fundamentally want the same things — good health and care for our family, safety in our society, and the ability to progress economically. But the pictures in our heads and our innate desire to belong to a specific group that subscribes to one way of achieving these goals makes it difficult to challenge our views even if the other position is not even inherently conflicting. A movement of small groups of friends and acquaintances with some ground rules and structure can create an organic antidote to the divisiveness of our media environment today. If anyone wants to create something like this, I would love to discuss..

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

A conversation with Oprah would be my dream. It’s been interesting to see how after such a successful media career and helping so many people that Oprah has lately had a greater focus on women’s health, helping the topic to garner more attention. I’m also really interested in Oprah’s journey with health and wellbeing and I just think we would have fun.

