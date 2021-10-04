Marina Shepelsky of Shepelsky Law Group: “Create systems to follow”

Create systems to follow. Being organized and having work flows is the only thing that helps to get a lot done in a short amount of time. Stick to your systems; consistency is key here.

Marina Shepelsky is an award-winning immigration and family law attorney, CEO and founder of Shepelsky Law Group. Marina is licensed as an attorney in New Jersey since 2002 and in New York since 2003. Marina lives with her partner and three children in New Jersey.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born in Kiev, Ukraine USSR. I grew up in the Soviet Union, in Ukraine, until the age of 12. In 1989, my parents and I came to US as Jews with Refugee Status under the Jackson-Vanik Amendment. When we left Ukraine, we lost our citizenship and all our possessions, and arrived to US stateless. We travelled to US through Austria and Italy with the help of Jewish organizations that organized Jews’ repatriation out of USSR for a better life. When we came here, we lived in the homeless shelter in NYC for about 10 days, but after the vermin there almost ate us alive, my dad quickly found us an apartment in Flatbush and we moved there. I went to Yeshiva for one year, which was enough to turn me off organized religion for life, and then went to South Shore High School in Brooklyn. I graduated NYU with a Bachelor’s in Biology in 1998, worked as a paralegal for a bit, and then went to Fordham University School of Law in Manhattan where I graduated with a J.D. in 2002. I passed the NY Bar and NJ Bar, and scored in the top 15% of the nation. I started my law practice in 2004 when I was pregnant with my oldest daughter, working in a small room. Today, I have one associate and 7 other staff members of my own law practice working for me. I have become an advocate for Immigrants’ rights in US. I am practricing MAINLY in the fields of Immigration and Divorce Law, and also do real estate, social security appeals and business law.

I founded a non-profit organization in 2019 for victims of domestic violence called END THE SILENCE foundation. This is an ongoing program I’m working on now. I am admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court and Federal Courts. I just published my first e-book called Family-based Immigration in New York, which will be one of 4 of a series and helps people put together their Immigration family unification petitions and receive green cards.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’m working on interesting cases all over the USA: asylum, people legalizing in the US, divorce cases. I get excited when I see clients legalizing when they were previously abused. So many of my clients have become teachers and doctors and accountants and lawyers.

I also love being on social media: TikTok and YouTube are two examples. I never thought of myself as a creative person or a performer but now that I’m doing it, it’s a lot of fun. I get to come up with new ideas and be creative. At first it was really hard. I was stressed about being shy and self-conscious about my accent.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Stubbornness, not giving up. When I want to settle a case, I call the trial attorney (those who work for ICE) and say, “Come on, I have a great case, let’s agree and settle. Let’s Agree he can get asylum.” When/if they disagree, I go straight in front of the judge, and I use my voice. Just because someone thinks I don’t have a good case, I don’t give up. The uphill battle is one I’m willing to fight. I have the same situation occur with divorces. Counsels say, “I’m a man, I’m older, I’m more experienced, your client gets nothing.” This empowers me and gives me chutzpah to keep fighting.

Optimism — believing in yourself even if your rational brain says you have a bad case. Even if you don’t win, you gave the person a chance, and you fought for them. That being said, it’s not always the best evidence or the papers that wins a case; it’s being a really zealous person and advocate for your client and what they are fighting for.

Hard worker — I’ll work with, for, and against anyone. I had to learn English and go to school and college in a second language. I didn’t even think in English then. That was hard work. I acquired a whole new culture in a short time and pushed myself. The same difficulties everyone else my age had, on top of it, I had to learn the language and culture. Overcoming adversity brought me to where I am. In America, working hard pays off. It’s fair — you work hard and it pays off. Other places are not always like that. Corruption and nepotism prevent people from this experience. It drives me to work hard so that my clients can do the same.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Some men think they’re better than female lawyers, but that’s because they are not focused on how determined we can be to represent our clients. In fact, I’ve even won many MALE abuse cases. Many people think a woman usually is a victim of domestic violence or abusive situations in a marriage. I’ve actually represented quite a few men, overcome denials of appeals, those who were previously were denied because nobody believed their abuse case; I got it done. This is called VAWA — the violence against women act — and it applied to men, too.

Men and women don’t have to fit in a certain box, we should all be standing up for ourselves, and for each other.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

​​We now have clients from all over the U.S., not just local clients from NY. I help women leave abusive situations from their spouses, and now I am able to reach women in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, etc. There are many stories of women AND MEN whom we helped leave dangerous unsafe situations and get green cards, work permits and a life without stress. This is so meaningful, and goes beyond the business to the real reason I became a lawyer: to help people in crisis.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her? What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

1. Don’t be afraid to fail. When I started working remotely, at first I didn’t know where to start. However, being lost is not a failure. I channeled my passion for law and learning and was able to dive into a new realm of the virtual workspace, and ultimately connected with a greater audience through social media.

2. Don’t be afraid to try to do things you don’t yet know how to do.

3. Don’t be afraid to delegate.

4. Don’t hesitate to ask for help. Ask for help often.

5. Don’t be cheap — pay a professional to help you do their kind of work to help your business thrive. For example, having a business coach really helped my business to grow. An in-house accountant provided me with good working systems at our practice to understand how much we make and spend.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

My life partner Daniel Levin, who takes care of me, my 3 kids, and our family with love and patience and tremendous care, is my ROCK. He got me through this pandemic by always being loving, having a great sense of humor, always telling me I can do anything I put my mind to and never letting me feel any doubts about my abilities in business. He is someone I really respect and trust, so when he tells me “you can do this” I believe him!

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, I began doing daily social media posts and live videos and this really blew us up! We started to get calls again! We survived and converted our law firm systems into cloud-based systems that work, so now we can all work from anywhere even during another lockdown. It all really works! I worked so hard during this lockdown, day and night, and it all paid off. My kids even get involved, helping me and our family’s firm to thrive.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Create systems to follow. Being organized and having work flows is the only thing that helps to get a lot done in a short amount of time. Stick to your systems; consistency is key here.

2. Knowing when to say NO. Say No often. You know what you are capable of, and when the appropriate time for projects and assignments is.

3. Delegate. Never hesitate to ask for help. This is a sign of true leadership.

4. Trust your gut instinct. Your intuition is your strongest tool.

5. Work with a mentor a coach. Asking someone with relevant experience will help you find out what you need to succeed.

6. Leave room in your busy schedule for rest, relaxation and doing something you love. For me, I do yoga four times a week and travel every couple of months.

PODCAST: I follow Ally Lozano, who is an immigration attorney and business coach for lawyers, and she is the author of my favorite book “Be the CEO of Your Law Firm: Gain Control, Turn a Profit, and Reclaim your Life.

Ally is my role model and my business coach. Since I read her book, I began listening to Ally’s podcast on a daily basis called The 6-Minute CEO Podcast. This podcast about making small changes one billable increment at a time in my law firm business. IT IS A BUSINESS. I have learned from Ally to treat it as such and to embrace being a CEO of my law practice. In the podcast, Ally shares strategies on how to take the law firm business from surviving to thriving. With the help of this podcast, I have turned things around in my own law firm and really began to make a profit like never before, doing what I love and having more time than I ever did for my family. This was ground-breaking, and the podcasts reinforce the ideas on everything from organizing the systems we have in the office, to sales, to accounting, etc. I got my life back due to the book and the podcasts and the daily FB Live strategy sessions Ally does FOR FREE for lawyers (like myself) who want to learn to have a business, make money, AND have a life outside of work.

