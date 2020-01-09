Marina Mogilko Shares Insight On Balancing A Stress-Free Life And Sustaining Healthy Practices

Marina Mogilko is the co-founder of LinguaTrip, a firm that has helped dozens of individuals learn different languages easily.



In this article, Marina shares insights on overcoming challenges, relieving stress, and sustaining healthy practices.



Dealing with obstacles

No-one is free from challenges. Challenges could be in the form of a headache, trying not to skip a meal and at other times, it could be something as serious as working two jobs.



She and her husband faced a lot of financial problems when they just started their company. They had to hire a lot of staff to help the company.



At a point, her husband had to look for another job aside from the company they owned so as to reinvest in their company as the company wasn’t generating enough revenue to keep them running.



That was the only way to survive, then.



When it looked like they had gotten to the peak of their problems and were running out of money and to run their company, they got an investment from 500 Startups.



The strict commitment they had for their company when they had zero clients kept the company afloat.



Avoiding burnout

Burnout is almost inevitable. Millions of individuals around the world face burnout daily as a result of working tirelessly without taking breaks.



Marina experienced a lot of burnout when she first started the company. This was because the company was just growing then.



Even as a nursing mother now, she still works effectively without experiencing burnout.



“This too will pass” is a phrase she says to get by.



This phrase helps her to realize that it is okay to say NO to some tasks or leave them till the next week.



“Stress doesn’t help you successfully fulfill a task,” she concluded.



Attaining success

Success is getting the desired result of an attempt.



Success depends on the good and the not so good choices made by an individual in the course of their journey to attain success.



Marina is going to tell us how she has been able to be successful despite all the challenges she faced when she was pregnant and as a nursing mother.



I’ll let her take it over from here;



Hello, I’m Marina. I was able to achieve great success by doing the following.



“First is having a strategy: a strategy is a careful plan that helps you achieve a particular goal. Strategizing helps you stay organized and keep track of the progress of your goal. When you strategize, you focus on the skills you possess that bring out the best and the biggest results.



Next is to stay consistent and persistent: consistency is a great factor in being successful. You have to repeat something over and over again if you want to be good at it. Observe the results of the first try and adjust accordingly when trying again till you’re perfect at the task.



Stay persistent! You’re might not see results immediately but you also don’t want to miss the opportunity so keep trying. Stay persistent!



Another thing I do is networking: Identify your target audience and communicate to them in ways they’ll best understand. For me, I build content in English and then translate them to other languages (Portuguese and Russian).



Finally, the secret to maintaining a healthy habit is having a healthy habit. Once you have a healthy habit, you’ll definitely discipline yourself enough to maintain it. You could keep a tracker to always remind you of that 15 mins yoga session or 10 mins walk you need to perform.



When an individual is disciplined, it is hard to stray from healthy habits.



Drawing inspiration

Everyone has something or someone that keeps us going in stormy situations. What keeps you motivated?



Marina’s motivation comes from being her own boss. Every day, she wakes up knowing that she can do whatever she wants.



“Some people like being told what to do; when to do it and how to do it but I love being in charge of my affairs. I get inspired by doing what I love.”



Rounding up…

“Be grateful”- Garyvee



Gratitude is a must. This quote helps Marina reflect on past situations and get through every time. She’s grateful for everything she has.