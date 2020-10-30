Marina Bargouti: “Quality family time is the most important one”

The most important one is to feel confident and loved. And I mean self-love. Because often people feel lonely and not loved, even when being in a relationship. But when you value and take care of yourself, you feel happy and beautiful no matter what, regardless of the people around you. You accept and love yourself just the way you are.

We had the pleasure to interview Marina Bargouti. Marina is a passionate and talented interior stylist and accredited home staging professional, who has gained a reputation as an influencer in the industry with an audience that is growing and expanding daily.

Born and raised in Siberia, Marina moved to South Florida several years ago. With a background in finance and accounting, Marina knew her creative powers could be put to better use. When remodeling and decorating her family’s new home, she discovered she had an eye for interior style. Now, Marina is an established interior designer with a list of collaborations with top retailers and celebrity clients.

Marina found her passion for interior details using her South Florida home as her portfolio. The audience of the internet quickly caught on to Marina’s talent and began flooding her social media for inspiration and requests to turn their own spaces in the Marina’s works of art. Between 2019–2020, Marina’s audience grew close to 130K followers on Instagram and over 145K followers on TikTok. Marina specializes in modern interior styling and E-design, which allows her to work with celebrity clients around the world. Her combination of European styles with South Florida flare are what set her designs a part from the rest.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I will forever be grateful for my very best friend and give her a huge credit for my success. She saw my talent, believed in me before I did, and convinced me to share my passion for interior design and inspire others by opening my social media channels. The hardest thing is always getting started and gaining the courage, motivation, and inspiration. I really wish and hope that every person has a friend or partner like this, who can always lift them up, empower and share all the success, failures, joys and tears together!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The biggest mistake I was making, just like many others, is doubting myself. More than believing! And I regret it now. I would have accomplished so much more by now if I didn’t focus on what I didn’t (yet!) have but to concentrate on what’s coming!

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I get messages and questions about this many times a day! It’s always easier to witness and judge someone else’s performance, but then comes the comparison, and I think that’s when we set our minds up for failure. We see and know what others are capable of doing, but we will never know much we can grow and succeed without giving it the best we possibly can personally! My best advice is always to be true to yourself and do what you really love! Follow your heart and dreams and give 100% of yourself, your time, your commitment. You will succeed sooner than you know it — it’s just a matter of time.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I appreciate and value not just every person who joins me, but more importantly, their time, commitment, and loyalty! I make sure to take the time and to respond to every message, every comment, every inquiry — not just for the checkmark. But because they have invested their time in reaching out, or in letting me know what they think about my work or style. And I will always invest my time to thank them, to show my respect, my engagement, and my loyalty too.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Choosing a healthy and active lifestyle. Even if I don’t have time to go to the gym, I will always find a few minutes a day to take a walk, swim, do some squats at home, or just do some other activities with the kids.

Always reward your body! And it will reward you back.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Quality family time is the most important one. It’s the reason why! Sometimes we all feel stressed and tired with business, household duties, and daily routine, but it’s important to remember to not just give the energy away, but to also fill yourself back up with new energy. Spending quality time with family and kids, loved ones, and friends is definitely my priority as it fills me up with love, joy, laugh, positivity and happiness.

I’m nature obsessed. I am charged by watching sunsets and walking by the ocean. My dream is to live near mountains, it gives me so much motivation and energy when I feel connected to nature.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

The most important one is to feel confident and loved. And I mean self-love. Because often people feel lonely and not loved, even when being in a relationship. But when you value and take care of yourself, you feel happy and beautiful no matter what, regardless of the people around you. You accept and love yourself just the way you are.

Being healthy — eating, sports, plenty of water.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

There are many influencers in my industry that I get inspired by daily! And I’m thankful to every one of them as they are investing part of their biggest treasure in life — their time and talents — to share it with their audience.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

It was actually last week. I went for a facial and they convinced me to try their new laser treatment for the face (very simple procedure — it helps to produce collagen, tightens and brightens up the skin). As soon as I saw the flame and felt the laser pressure on my face, I jumped out of that chair and ran away lol! I kept apologizing and saying “I’m so sorry, I feel so bad to leave like this, it’s just not for me!”. Of course I paid for their time, but I felt so bad that I scared them, from just a simple laser touching my skin.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be some form of education to as many people as possible. I strongly believe we all have talents, some are obvious, some are hidden. But many people have no idea of the gems that they have and can do, because of the lack of education. I would love to create a movement where all people could get as much knowledge, training and education so it could help them to find those hidden talents, develop them, and become successful. It breaks my heart when I see people working in jobs that they dont like and can’t leave because of the amount of bills and responsibilities that they have. Or people like myself, who invested a few years of their life, finances, and resources to earn a degree hoping for a bright future, but then realized that they are not enjoying the profession they had chosen! Then we feel guilty about it and end up working in that field because we feel that we have to. It’s absolutely normal to try your hand in new industries until you find your true passion and talents! But not everyone can afford to go and get another degree all over again. But I think, if you don’t love what you do, it can really lead to being the biggest depression in life. The truth is, we feel pressured to choose our future profession when we’re still teenagers! Not everyone has discovered by then what they love to do. So, I wish that people would feel more comfortable getting help with access to all kinds of classes, programs, training, certifications, master classes etc.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

It would be Elon Musk. I can never get enough of his brain! 🙂

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My social media name is @marina.b.style

They can follow me on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook and Youtube.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!