Marina Anderson of The Flying Goddess: “Time can temper negative aspects”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Marina Anderson is an established actress appearing in numerous award nominated/winning TV, features films, webisodes and national commercials. She is also a producer, writer, published best-selling memoir author, publicist and metaphysician. Her empowerment jewelry, The Flying Goddess (TM), has been covered in the media and in the collections of many celebrities such as: Shirley MacLaine, Fran Drescher, Dr. Maya Angelou, Jillie Mack (Mrs. Tom Selleck), Jennifer Love Hewitt and others. As wife and personal manager to Kung Fu icon, actor David Carradine, Marina was responsible for resurrecting his career, which culminated in Quentin Tarantino’s hit film, “Kill Bill.”

I’m a “Val gal.” I was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley (fer sher) at a time when things were wonderfully simple and basic. There was no over-crowding, farms still existed and kids had to follow dress codes in school! I was popular in grammar school. Voted class president and first choice on sports teams. Got excellent grades. Teachers would appoint me to “highly” responsible school duties like hall monitor. Things like that. I was constantly forming clubs to socialize — The Friendship Club, the Lip Sync Club…But, by sixth grade, I entered my gawky ugly duckling stage. It was heart-breaking that I was never invited to dance at our 6th grade graduation party. That pain and insecurity carried over into Jr. High where I became a bit of a loner spending lunchtime by myself. I wasn’t consciously aware of it, but being molested by my dad’s brother tainted what choices I would make in boyfriends. I drifted apart from my bestie in grammar school and even though I had friends, none of them were close. When I flunked Algebra 2 (I just couldn’t grab that “new math,”) they put me in Hostess Club with the “bad” girls of the school. They were part of a group of tough kids classmates didn’t mess around with. You’d make a U-turn if they walked your way. Rumor had it they carried razor blades hidden in their ratted hair-dos. But in hostess club, we bonded. On an unconscious level, I could feel their vulnerability, like mine, it’s just that they protected themselves in a different way. It wasn’t until high school and joining play production and choir a piece of the puzzle fit and I felt I found my home. From then on, things began to change, but I was definitely a very late bloomer. I’ve always held onto a part of what it was like being that ugly-duckling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have several life lessons quotes, but one is, “Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you.” It makes you re-think a situation regarding how a person would react/interact with others. How it would be in reverse. Learning that at a very young age helped me tune in to people’s sensitivities. It’s still relevant on a daily basis.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Don’t take “no” for an answer. Try again or go “around” and try a different “avenue.” Be PERSISTENT in what you want to accomplish. BLOCK NEGATIVITY. In all forms — what you hear, what people do… it’s bad energy. Don’t take it on. Use IMAGERY for what you want. Whether it’s making a vision board or meditate, prayer… hold to how you see yourself i.e., Successful…loved…who you want to be.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change? **

The first major loss during my marriage to David was losing my pregnancy and finding we had an anti-body cross match problem. The experimental treatment for us it didn’t work. David already had children. I didn’t. It was devastating for me. When the marriage ended, so did my job as his publicist and personal manager. So, I had no viable income, no marriage, lost the window of having children and had to battle him in court for money due to me and he stopped paying the mortgage, which he promised my mother he’d pay for. She took out a $650,000 loan in order for us to get our home. The court process took too long and the home had to be sold on a short sale. I lost almost all of my savings put in as the deposit. It stretched my stress level to the breaking point. My whole world was wrapped up in David and it exploded. I had to find ways to pay the bills, which pushed me into various creative ways of achieving that. Using my passion for animals, I trained and booked my beloved collie, Lulu, (daughter to the Lassie VIII) on TV shows, films and as a Ralph Lauren model for a print campaign. I also started designing my jewelry — The Flying Goddess, writing what turned out to be my best-selling memoir (David Carradine The Eye Of My Tornado), and booking various acting gigs, temp jobs and even doing background work to get my medical insurance. It was an excruciatingly painful time in my life. My severe PTSD was not easy to deal with and it sent me spiraling into an emotional pit. I turned to my spiritual roots and got my certifications in Reiki (master) and other modalities, which helped lift me up as did my close friends. I began doing energy work to help others as well. When David died, that set off a whole other shock wave. That’s when I decided to write my memoir. It was part of my therapy. My hope was that it would help others too.

A few years later, I applied for a publicity job a friend sent me a posting on and landed it. All those years pitching myself for acting gigs, doing PR work for my book and various companies along with being David’s publicist for six years spun into something that I’m still doing today. That led to opening my own company (The Media Hound PR) repping celebrities like Alan Parsons, Ed Begley Jr., Frank Stallone, Don Most, Gary U.S. Bonds, Scott Hamilton Harris and many others. What a blessing!

When my mother passed away, that was another blow that to this day is difficult to deal with. There were many losses in between as well…I had other fur babies that passed on too. They say that there are 10 main major life stressors — marriage, divorce, moving, death of a loved one, job loss, major illness or injury, starting a new job, retirement, financial problems, transitioning to adulthood … Going through several of these within a short period of time was overwhelming. Quite a challenge.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of any traumatic event I think is wondering, “what am I going to do now?” Not knowing how to deal with it. I’m pretty much a teetotaler and never indulged in any drugs, but I could understand why people turned to those options. The pain of loss and anger can be so intense, you just want it to stop. The challenge is to make it stop (or lessen) in a healthy way. Having a very supportive environment is crucial. Whether that’s your friends, church group, grief counselor or…. There’s no shame in asking for help.

I didn’t allow myself to get into much thought of “the worst thing” because it’s based on fear and negativity. If you allow yourself to “go there,” it’s more difficult to pull yourself out of it and get focused on things that keep a positive, higher frequency going. But sometimes I would go through various scenarios in my head asking the “well, what if…” and sketch out a basic plan what to do if the “if” happened. That felt empowering having some sort of plan.

How did you react in the short term?

Short term, for any emotional loss, I allowed myself to cry. A LOT. I allowed myself to grieve and I had understanding friends that were there to listen and help me through all of it. People can make the mistake of thinking they aren’t allowed the time to do that. There aren’t time limits to grieving. Everyone is different, so whatever time it takes is individual. Don’t allow people to push you or make you feel guilty because you’re “not over it already.”

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I tried pretty much everything! I’m in process of writing a book about it. From “conventional” to “unconventional” methods. But my main coping mechanism was to focus on what it was that I wanted (or had) to do next. NOT what I didn’t want. It’s important to be good…be kind to yourself. At any time, but especially in times of crisis. I learned to pat myself on the back for achieving even the smallest accomplishments at times like that. And when I say smallest, I mean something like just getting up and getting dressed.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Time can temper negative aspects. Learning to forgive and not hold anger anymore for the things that happened during and after my marriage to David was a challenge that took years. Using all the tools I learned over the years and applying it not just to that situation, but other losses and negative aspects/events, helped me to finally let go. It’s not to say I still don’t feel bad or sad at times. It’s like comparing a tidal wave with the ocean’s normal ebb and flow. Feelings are easier to manage with time.

I also did a lot of inner work…introspection…taking a more spiritual viewpoint…the bigger picture overall… gaining more understanding of myself and forgiving myself as well as others.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

MEDITATE. Listen to music. Dance! LAUGH. I’d get outside and go for a walk and look at all the beauty in nature surrounding me.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have helped me in that journey! It takes a village and there were quite a number of people in my village. But to single one person out, it would have to be my mother. The one constant in my life. Always there for me no matter what. The solid unconditional love that I felt would always be there…that I could depend on and could never be replaced. Someone who always had my back. Just knowing that she was there for me 24/7, held me up.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Writing my memoir and designing my jewelry was my way of “reframing” the consequences. If it wasn’t for the divorce (and what I went through in the marriage), I wouldn’t have done either. Or the other things I was faced with to overcome life’s obstacles and challenges, for that matter.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned how resourceful I could be and what a fighter I am. I learned that by reaching out to others for help and guidance, I was in turn helping them as well.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

DO SOMETHING YOU LOVE — Turn your pain into a positive passion for doing something you love. MOVE. Get your body to move. Whether it’s a walk outside, inside, do something to get your endorphins going. TALK to people…there’s great comfort in sharing your experience with others. You are NOT alone! “GO WITHIN” — Whether it’s meditation, visualization, or spiritual “zone” that feels right, create a quiet atmosphere to shut out all the noise of the world and tune in to a greater power. REMEMBER YOUR OWN POWER — You have the power within yourself to overcome life’s challenges. Women are all Goddesses. We were born that way. Remember your inner power. It gives you wings to fly!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This may sound kind of “hippie-dippy,” but love does make the world go round. There needs to be more of it. Especially for the elderly. They are often neglected, abandoned, living their final years out alone, feeling unloved like they don’t matter anymore. That should never happen to anyone. I would love to see a big change in that. I’d also like to inspire a movement for more genetic and stem cell research funding. Find more cures for disease.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Hmmmmm….Well, there’s two women I’d like to have lunch with — Arianna Huffington and

Barbara Corcoran. Would be great to talk with both about life, love and their road to achieving their goals. From what I’ve observed on Shark Tank, I like that Barbara goes by her gut instincts regarding investing in some of the startup companies on the show and gives them a leg up to fulfill their dream.

Arianna is quite a trailblazer. I admire that. Creating platforms for people to tell their stories as she’s done is fabulous! After watching her TED talk on sleep, I thought, “now this is someone I want to meet!”

www.MarinaAnderson.com

