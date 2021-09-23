Marilynn Champion: “You need to focus on your life after you heal”

You need to focus on your life after you heal.. Don’t allow yourself to give into your fears. Buy a new piece of clothing or shoes that you will wear the day after the doctor tells you the cancer is gone.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marilynn Champion.

Marilynn Champion graduated from Duquesne University and taught in an urban high school, where she became interested in educational counseling. After completing her Master’s Degree , she became a fundraiser for the Diocese of Corpus Christi , and later became a director in a multilevel marketing company. After becoming a single mother, she became a vice president in ABC Financial, a mortgage lender in Florida. She now lives in the Blue Ridge mountains with with her new husband and their large family of rescued pets.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I lived in two parallel universes as a child. During the week I lived with my parents in a little apartment in the city. My mother had mental health issues, and life was anything but tranquil. You never knew when the other shoe would drop.

But my summers and weekends were wonderful. I spend most of my time on my grandmother’s farm. As an adult, I realized that I had learned from her everything about life that I needed to know.

For example, I remember asking why little plants were growing from the seeds we had planted in her garden. She said that there is something very powerful in the world that we can’t see…she said it is Love, and it takes care of everything in the world.

That message has brought me comfort during the difficult times in my life, not only as a child, but as an adult as well. I don’t remember her as being a religious person, but she taught me to have faith in the Life Force that envelops the earth. That’s a very comforting thought.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Napoleon once said: Courage is not having the strength to go on…courage is going on when you don’t have the strength to go on. During my recovery, I kept that message written on a note on the fridge with pictures of flowers. Seeing flowers has always reminded me of my grandmother’s beautiful philosophy of life.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

I feel good about sharing my experience, because my story is a message of hope.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I was struggling through a painful divorce when I noticed abnormal bleeding. The thought of having cancer scared the hell out of me. I was afraid of what my ex might do if he knew I was sick. I had been fearful of him for years.

I guess the thing that scared me the most was how my son would react if I died. At that point, I was so damaged emotionally that I didn’t think about myself…all I could think about was my son and how sad he would be if I didn’t survive.

How did you react in the short term?

I had no time to react rationally. Immediately after the colonoscopy, my surgery was scheduled. My mind was numb. I felt frozen.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I found the nausea from chemotherapy to be overwhelming. When my friend, Terry, saw how thin I was getting, she suggested that I try carrot juice. I found it very helpful to quell the nausea, and I was able to eat small amounts of food several times a day.

I also found that marijuana is an amazing antidote to not only the nausea; it helps to keep you in the mindset you need to survive. As a result, I am an advocate for medical marijuana. That’s something I want everyone to have access to.

I know someone who refused medical marijuana because she thought that would make her a drug addict. That’s simply not true. I sensed that she wanted to die because she had lost her beloved husband and didn’t really care if she lived. She didn’t want any help, and that made me sad.

I was able to cope mentally by focusing on getting my research put into a book. I had spent years in grad school collecting books, and notes from seminars. I had interviews with everyone from an archaeologist to a zoologist. I didn’t want that knowledge to stay in my old steamer trunk.

While I was writing my book, I was able to uplift my thought forms so that healing became the only rational outcome for me. I learned an important lesson about the inner healing power that resides in all of us. We are capable of doing so much more than we can imagine. Everyone needs to know that.

I had excellent emotional support. I was blessed to have some very wonderful friends that helped me keep focusing on the future. I was surprised to find out how quickly my hospital and The Cancer Society made their support available.

I remember the day a young lady from The Cancer Society offered me a selection of wigs. She assumed that, like breast cancer patients, I may lose my hair during the treatment.

However, the radiation was below my waist, so I got a free Brazilian instead. I remember her laughing when I told her that the day I returned the wig.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My son, Wyatt, was my rock. I had put his name on the deed to a house I had just purchased after my divorce was final. In Florida , you are an adult at the age of eighteen. I hoped he could handle things.

I was recovering from surgery when the closing occurred. He managed to control everything that was involved, from the termite inspection to the rental of a U Haul truck.

A week after I was released from the hospital, I drove to the new house and I arrived just as my son and his college buddies were unloading my bed. I was so worn out, I justI went to bed. I left all the rest of the work to him and the boys.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Cancer gave me the message that it was time to stop being so busy. I had ignored my physical and emotional wellbeing for years.

Since my recovery, I have relayed that message to several other people who seem to be repeating my old pattern of dealing with everything other than their own wellness. We can’t take our good health for granted.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I have learned to slow down and smell the proverbial roses. Our life is too short to get caught up in the little things that bog us down.

My grandmother had once told me that the only way to figure out how important something is, is to ask yourself is whether this issue will matter in a hundred years. The tendency to stress over little things was something I had to face in myself. I still work on that attitude to this day.

I also think about the people all over the world who don’t have access to modern medicine. I remember my grandmother telling me about her twelve years of life in the Amazon jungle. She saw amazing healings happen through the use of herbs.

She healed my cousin and my aunt in 1957. They were suffering from a very deadly flu . My grandmother healed them by boiling certain plants and mixing them with whiskey. There was no more room in the hospital, so no medical help was available. Because of her homeopathic remedy, their fever broke the next morning.

Sadly, my grandmother tried to heal her high blood pressure by refusing medicine and using only herbs, and she did from a stroke.

So many people are dying in the world because they lack the availability of antibiotics, surgery, or other things that we have. That breaks my heart. Herbal remedies are useful, but sometimes we need medical care.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

As I mentioned earlier, I wrote a book during my recovery. The Mind Power Journal relays the message that we can literally create miracles if we retrain our minds to expect positive outcomes. We waste so much mental energy by focusing on our fears.

My website is MindPowerJournal.com and there is a 4 minute video that explains the power that lies dormant in all of us, until we learn how to release it. I invite all your readers to listen to that video.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

First of all, having cancer does not mean you are going to die. Cancer is being cured every day, thanks to modern medicine. Cancer can give you a reality check about where you are heading in your life. For me , having cancer was a wake up call. Take care of yourself, girl!

Having cancer doesn’t mean you have to be sick all the time. As I said, carrot juice and marijuana can take the edge off the discomfort. Also, the right mindset makes all the difference in how you feel and how you heal.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

First of all, you need to focus on your life after you heal.. Don’t allow yourself to give into your fears. Buy a new piece of clothing or shoes that you will wear the day after the doctor tells you the cancer is gone. Find someone who can comfort you without making you feel sorry for yourself. No pity parties, please. Read books that lift you spirits. I made it a point to read at least one book every week. Some books were spiritually uplifting; I also read a a few romance novels if I felt like it. Take the time to rethink your daily life patterns. Can you schedule time to meditate every day? Meditation can bring about a serenity that is healing to the body. I have a whole chapter on meditation in my book. Think about how you can improve your diet. Learn about the benefits of adding more fruits and plant based proteins to your diet. Make sure you drink 60 ounces of water every day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I am on a mission as a result of my surviving cancer. I truly believe the ancient Mayan teaching that we are now in the age called Living In The Fifth Sun. There is a global shift in consciousness happening now. People are learning that we are all connected to one another, and the planet we live on must be protected.

This is one of the underlying themes in The Mind Power Journal. Despite the chaos we see on TV every day, it is truly a privilege to be living on the earth at this time.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I ‘d love a chance to talk to Mary Stuart Masterson. Her character in Fried Green Tomatoes reminded me of my own behavior as a little girl. I think her character in the movie and my childhood version of myself could have been quite a pair if we’d had a chance to get into mischief together.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’d love your readers to visit my website: MindPowerJournal.com I have a treasure trove off information I’d love to share with your readers.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!