Marilyn Santiago of Creative Architectural Resin Products: “Education, education, education”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman. As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Marilyn Santiago, Creative Architectural Resin Products, Inc.

Few times you can find such a versatile, cool and talented human being as Marilyn Santiago. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ms. Santiago has earned a dignified position in today’s business landscape. This amazing woman has built a stellar career at the intersection of entrepreneurial spirit and service to community. After transitioning from the media and entertainment industry, she became a leader in construction and manufacturing. Marilyn currently owns two companies, Sunshine Integrated Solutions, where she leverages her expertise in branded content, promotional campaigns and artist management to help her clients’ foster deep connections with Hispanic consumers across the U.S and Her second company, Creative Architectural Resin Products, or CARP USA. Where she services the construction industry, as CARP designs, manufacture and install beautiful resin-based faux architectural trims and accents. Given her notable work and contributions to the community, Marilyn now sits several Boards of local and national organizations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

First of all, Thanks for the opportunity and for giving me a voice!

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, I come from an old, traditional family. Let me put this in perspective, my mother had me at almost 41 years old. I was my grandmother’s youngest (and favorite hehe) granddaughter. She was 75 years old when I was born in 1965. This is all important, because those who raised me had a very old school mentality. The matriarch, my grandmother was born in 1890 and back then, women had no rights, other than home making related issues. In that era, women were raised to be wives.

Some of my aunts had marriage arrangements with the man her father (my grandfather) determined. I cherish a sad love story of my favorite aunt, who was not allowed to marry her Prince Charming, aww so sad. Women were taught to be submissive to their husbands and manage the house, clean, cook, kids, blah blah blah. If the wife was in any kind of disagreement, her rebellion could have cost her her life and sadly people would have agreed with the husband because “she asked for it”.

In that era, something as basic as a school education was not a priority for women. I remember that my mother, one of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever met (self educated later on), was allowed to attend school only until third grade. In other words; my family saw women as a second class human, with no rights, no say so; subject to disrespect, mistreat and even abuse. Most men in my family had mistresses (which most wives knew about it and although angry and embarrassed, put up with it as long as they were the “official wife” and their household was taken care of). That was the family this little ray of sunshine (me) was born to, oh Lord, the stork dropped me into a misogynist family.

Little did they knew that this bundle of joy came equipped with a personality larger than life, packed with some fancy leadership skills and way taller than the average kids. Oh boy we were in for a ride!

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

A White transistor radio led me to my career passion; broadcasting. At the dawn of the decade of the 70’s in my beautiful hometown of Ponce, Puerto Rico, I came in contact with a white transistor radio that changed my life. I was probably 4–5 years old. From an early age, mothers and grandmothers insisted on teaching the future “ladies of the house “ to learn to run a house. I was just interested in running outdoors, play sports, get in trouble and repeat the next day. But when my mother was in the kitchen, cooking for us, everything was different. Not only I loved the aroma of the traditional , magical Puerto Rican flavors coming out of the kitchen, but on the dining room table, my mom always played music on a little while transistor radio. I remember how that little box had the power to calm me down (I have always been quite energetic). I sat on the table and stared at that little white radio for hours! I then noticed when the program directors changed formats, when the on air personalities committed mistakes or played the same song twice (that used to happen a lot during the turntables era), Little did I know, I became a program director at a very early age! Later in life my first official job was at a radio station, being a dj and after graduating from college, less than a month after, I landed a job managing four radio stations in my hometown of Ponce, Puerto Rico! I’ve worked in the radio industry for nearly 30 years!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Maybe not the most interesting story, since I find difficult to pinpoint a specific one, but this one was a first…Early in my career, working as the Operations Manager for four radio stations in Puerto Rico, I realized that men were not happy about women giving them orders. It was the year 1988 and a famous Venezuelan artist called Franco De Vita was in Puerto Rico promoting his new song “Al Norte Del Sur”. His record label, Sony Music had him visiting the island’s most important radio stations and WZAR, our FM was on that list. The program director of the station always instructed the on air personalities that if an artist arrived late to the station, not to interview them. Well I didn’t know that and the record promoter called me and told me that they were running a little behind, and if it was ok to arrive a few minutes later. Aware that the artist was indeed a big star, I innocently, told the promoter that it was ok to bring him a few minutes late. The program director was not at the station, only one of the hosts of the morning show. When the artist arrived at the station, the promoter took him straight to the broadcast studio and he was dismissed by the dj that was adamant about interviewing him. He told them to leave the studio. They were embarrassed by his mean behavior in front of their star and went to see me at my office. I walked them back to the studio and asked him politely to perform the interview him for what he simply said no. I asked again and explained to him that they called to ask if they could come a bit later. He still said no. It became a power struggle and I told him that I was his boss and he had to do what I told him. He stormed out of the studio yelling and calling me names. He then called his supervisor who told him to proceed and interview the artist. He came back to the studio and performed the worst interview any artist could have. If I would have known that there was an order that no one would be interviewed after certain time, I wouldn’t have had a problem cancelling the interview. But he defied my authority, and I was not prepared to go on a power struggle with a subordinate. The promoter knew what he was doing and got in trouble for arriving late to the station, but the relationship with that dj never improved (30 years later, we became Facebook friends…but not too friendly).

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creativity . Im blessed to have a creative mind I constantly think outside the box. I see things in a different perspective and that helped me throughout my career to develop innovative solutions, improve things and make profit from them. I’m living proof of the old adage, “necessity is the mother of all creativity “. My first major project on my first major job was to produce a summer festival for our fm flagship station, Radio Zar 101.9 fm. They gave me 0.00 dollar as my budget. I was like whaaaat? No money? Seriously? Are they testing me? While in college, I produced a big fundraising party for my AAA Chapter and our award winning Marketing Week. But I never imagined the craziness of producing an event of such magnitude (later on in my career, I’ve helped produced multi million dollar concerts at venues like Madison Square Garden and the Staples Center and massive events, like the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York) but on my first year after graduating from college, this was indeed a big deal. I put on my thinking cap. Made a list of everything I needed for the event to happen and I figured out a way to acquire them without spending a penny. I cut deals with the city to provide us (and install/tear down) the stage. I got transportation for the performers on trade as well as sound and lighting, booths, photographer, food, beverages, liquor, I even traded a fireworks show and a helicopter ride for the headliner to jump out on a parachute, on trade of course!!! In the end, the event was a total success! My bosses were happy, the company made lots of money in sales, concessions and sponsorships. No bonus for me lol, only the satisfaction (relief hehe)of a job well done!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I’ve felt it all my life. Sadly I still do. The fact that I’m a fabulous 6’0” tall, outgoing, loud, with strong accent Latina totally doesn’t help either hehe. People feel intimidated in my presence. Sometimes, I’ve said to myself: “How is it possible that the same qualities that make me proud of myself are the same ones that are intimidating people…”

Whether we like it or not, we are the product of our own upbringing. Society has been raised to see women inferior than men. There were a lot of advances towards more respect to wards us, but unfortunately, the past administration took us a few steps back again. If you don’t agree with me, ask Megyn Kelly, Rosie O’Donnell, Alicia Machado, or maybe, I don’t know, Billy Bush…

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Ohhhh sadly I can write a book about this. However, the one that resonated the most was the day a guy I was dating, broke up with me because he couldn’t be with a woman that “made more money than him”.

Working in enterteinment/media, you get to know a lot of celebrities, artists, politicians, etc. I call some of them my friends and we are comfortable with each other. On my birthday after relocating to Miami, I decided to throw a little get together to celebrate it. I invited a nice little group of friends and of course, my “boyfriend” to introduce him to my friends. I remember one of my favorite chefs, Douglas Rodriguez just opened a fancy latin fusion restaurant in Miami called Ola. It was fabulous! He gave me the private room and everything that evening was perfect! Until that guy came and saw all the celebrities that were there. He was like “ Oh wow you know all this tv people” I was like “yes, I work or have worked with some of them and we’re actually pretty cool”. He turned pale, I thought he was going to faint. He sprinted out of the restaurant like he saw a ghost or something. I followed him calling out his name So and Sooooo don’t runnnnn lol (it felt like a Telemundo telenovela haha, me sprinting in my stilettos, my long, freshly blow dried hair bouncing and getting frizzy with Miami’s humidity, I was already becoming a mess!) Now I laugh, but I remember being devastated that night. He turned around, gave me a little gift bag that contained a fragrance called Reyes , everybody calls it “Cuban Violets” (an aroma that of course from that moment on I don’t like anymore hehe) and he said to me this words that will forever resonate on me: “I’m sorry, but I can not be with a woman that makes more money than me”… he left. I never saw him again. I did however stayed in contact with his mother. She was adorable. Somehow I have better relationships with my mothers in law than the actual boyfriends. They have better taste than their sons hahaha.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I’m going to twist this a bit, I’m going to tell you what women should not do. Women need to stop apologizing for something they have not done.

Oftentimes in order to avoid uncomfortable situations, we put up with the disrespect and do nothing about it. Just get aggravated, frustrated and disappointed in ourselves. We accept the womanizing comments, we choke or cringe at their misogynistic jokes, we keep quiet when we hear them make comments about women. I say NO! We must put our foot down and let them see that we do not accept that type of behavior.

I currently own a manufacturing facility that deals with the construction industry and I have annoying stories about men trying to avoid dealing with me or with other female colleagues.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Education, education, education. It all starts with education. Educate the children that no one is better than the other. Educate boys to respect girls. Educate children to respect each other. When a boys hit a girl in school, teach the girls that that is not correct, instead of telling them that its just did that because he likes her agrrrr. Educate people to respect, not tolerate.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I think that the “coffee story” will be a regular among most ladies in this series. I can not tell you the amount of times, when being the only woman in a meeting, board room, conference room, presentation ughhh etc. that the men in the room would turn to me and ask me to go get coffee for all. Just thinking of it makes me irk. At the beginning, I felt my blood boiling, my face turning red, I wanted to grab them by the neck and tell them look you piece of s*** go get it yourself. Later on, I just told them to get it for themselves and to bring me some hehe. My reaction always created an uncomfortable environment that they didn’t seem to recognize. Their mixed reactions were honestly concerning. Men really are programed to feel superior than us. Now, I just give them “The Look” hahaha. But seriously, I’ve personally lived through a great deal of atrocities.

I have friends that men have asked them to get their husband or male business partner on the line so that they could close a deal. Sadly some deals never materialized because they were with women. It has gotten to the point that I have stopped pursuing business opportunities because I don’t want to deal with disrespectful jerks. I’m okay with it. I’ll find better clients.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

It’s obvious that women are not seen as equals, we are seen as as the sexo débil, or the weakest link of the race. However, to me (and I hope I don’t sound harsh as I say it) “We”, us women are our biggest challenge. As I said before, we are the product of our own upbringing and unfortunately, in most households around the world, women are not seeing as equals. From the day we were born, we were wired to be submissive. Powerful was never an adjective to be used for girls. So as we realize we don’t want to fit in the past molds, still the way we handle our battles have immense repercussions

We are like in a constant quest to prove ourselves. I hate that.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

My married years were the worst years of my life. However, as I was going through hell, my radio station in Chicago was among the most listened to radio stations in the market, high ratings, good sales numbers, it was great. I hid in my work to avoid been near my ex husband out of fear of being robbed, lied to, or abused. My marriage was a very dysfunctional relationship surrounded by drug abuse, domestic violence, infidelity and much more. My struggle was a bit different . After getting divorced and moving out of Chicago, as I started dating, men felt intimidated around me and most of my relationships were with men that lets say were not the best prospects. I spent years on relationships that I knew would not work, but I was afraid I couldn’t do any better (I have a very low self esteem). I remember not wanting to come home to them and staying at work late to not be with them.

Now, finally after kissing a lot of frogs out there hehe I found my prince and together we built a business and we do work a lot. We work, we laugh, we chill and repeat. We have no balance. We’re small business owners and we put a lot of hours to our business, but we seem to handle it fairly well.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I actually put both work and personal on the same side of the balance. I do mix business with pleasure and I’m glad it has worked out for me.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Whether we want to acknowledge it or not, people do judge the book by its cover. If you’re not cute enough, you will have to prove to be damm smart. I remember when I moved to Chicago, I visited a talent agency to introduce myself and tell them about my availability for voice overs and other gigs. I remember looking all hot, wearing a short leather skirt, black boots, black turtleneck, no makeup and my hair, was long and curly like Chaka Khan!!! Myrna Salazar, president of the agency told me right there that in order for me to stay competitive in the market, I had to look more professional and not that “crazy”. I did what she told me. I started dressing more corporate, more professional. I was living proof that the saying “its always better to be overdressed than underdressed” was totally true. I cut my incredibly fabulous hair and started getting it blow dried and sadly I saw in my own flesh that my new look helped me get more credibility. Nowadays, I love dressing up and looking fabulous, but when I don’t feel like it, I can be a pretty funky hippie as well… and own it!

How is this similar or different for men?

Now that you ask, I would say its similar. They just don’t care as much as we do.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Confidence. If you want others to believe that you’re powerful, you have to be certain about your power. And show it! Courage. Put your foot down and show the world who’s in charge! Control. (diplomacy) think before talking, before acting, before behaving. Coherence. Speak with propriety. Know what you’re talking about. Leadership . In my personal opinion, demonstrating the ability to lead is my favorite characteristic of power. A great leader oozes power.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Definitely! Please tag @arianahuffington. Hope we can talk about opportunities to Latinas in Corporate Boards. Please tell her that could use her voice! I’ll buy lunch!!!