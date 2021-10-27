Marilyn Joy Of Joy Coaching: “Gratitude”

Gratitude. My number two method for finding joy is to be grateful. I wake up in the morning, and the first thought that I have is how grateful I am to have another day of life, love, friends, work. I hold this thought for several seconds and feel the energy of gratitude. Focusing on positivity sets me up for a good day.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marilyn Joy.

After a long career in broadcasting, Marilyn Joy became a certified transformational life coach and meditation teacher. For over 20 years, she has studied and implemented transformational success principles. As a meditation teacher, trainer, and certified coach, her workshops and coaching programs help people breakthrough limitations to achieve clarity, confidence, and soul-satisfying success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a very Irish Catholic neighborhood in the Midwest surrounded by tons of cousins, aunts, and uncles. I was fortunate enough to spend my summers in a small beach community on the shores of Lake Michigan, and it still has my heart. When I was growing up, we could run wild (just be home by dark), and we did, but as one of my friends put it, “We did it with love in our hearts.” We weren’t bad kids; we were just trying to have fun.

After college, I worked for a nonprofit whose goal was to bring together diverse groups to solve common problems. I traveled and met all sorts of amazing people. It was a fantastic experience. The work I did with this organization led to my career in broadcasting and my interest in learning about higher consciousness.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I was inspired by the founders of the nonprofit organization I worked with after college. There were two of them, a wealthy evolutionary and a retired air force colonel. They built a conference center and a television center. I fell in love with the idea that television could be used as a tool for good (this was in the early 70s).

We broadcast our conferences on cable TV, so I learned the business from the ground up. They both taught me to go for the best and that I could accomplish so much more than I believed possible. They provided me with the opportunities to prove that many times. They taught me to bring purpose to my work, and I have endeavored to do that throughout my career.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The retired air force colonel believed in me like no one else had done before. I hadn’t been that great of a student and hadn’t really thought about what I wanted to accomplish. He taught me that I could do anything I wanted and that there was so much that needed to be done. By putting me in challenging situations, he showed me that I could achieve what seemed impossible. I have always remembered his love and guidance and when I hit a low spot, I can still hear him tell me that “You could kickstart a 747.”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was editing a documentary for one of the cable channels and the producer and I had a note from the network that they wanted it to look like the sample video they were sending us. It was awful and we couldn’t believe they wanted it to look that way. But we went ahead and put it together the way it was requested.

The whole time we worked on it we kept saying this is awful, it is a mess. When the network producer came to watch the show, she almost fell out of her chair she was laughing so hard. She said that what she meant to tell us was that is not what she wanted. We were so relieved, and even though it meant that we had to redo the edit, we had a good laugh.

The first lesson here is to keep your sense of humor. Broadcasting, like many industries, is a stressful business, so it always helps to laugh to diffuse a difficult situation. And if you can’t have fun, what is the point?

Of course, clear communication is essential, and discussing the project before we put too much work into it would have helped a great deal. It also showed me that we were right about the story not being good enough to broadcast and to stand up for my opinion when I know I am right.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am very excited to be building a transformational life coaching business. After 40 years of working in broadcasting, I finally get to work at something that is of service to others. I am passionate about helping people find their inner light and unique gifts and providing them with the steps to bring their dreams to life. I also love developing guided meditations and sharing them with others. It is truly a gift for me to see others unfold.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1-The ability to make a decision and stick to it. Working as a video editor, I was often able to make decisions others weren’t willing or able to make. I learned early on that making a decision is better than not making one, even if it isn’t right. We usually worked on deadlines and were very short on time. Often my decision-making is what got the story finished and on the air.

2-Tenacity. When I was younger, I moved to different cities several times. Each time I did that, I did not have a job waiting for me, so I would have to start from scratch. And it always took a lot of tenacity to cold call broadcasting companies, but I pushed through the fear and believed that I had what it took to get hired, and I would always get hired. If you really believe in yourself, you can accomplish great things.

3- Getting along with others. I once had a boss tell me that of course it is essential to be good at your job but what is more important is the ability to get along with others. Patience comes in handy here. Sometimes lending a hand to a co-worker or even just being kind will take you much further than cutthroat competition. I have also found that the intern I was nice to one day turned out to be a hiring manager two years down the road. People remember how you treat them.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I have been around for a very long time and have had a variety of life experiences. I have learned through it all a lot about how to stay balanced and happy. Also, the process of getting certified as a meditation teacher and life coach has completely changed me, and applying what I was learning took me on a fantastic journey. I learned so much about discovering who I really am and what brings joy into my life. I practice what I teach every day, and I have learned that the way to find joy is to take an inner journey; here, you find something that can never be taken away.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Americans are so focused on work and making money that we miss the real pleasures of life. We cut ourselves off from family and friends because “we have to work,” staying late, not taking vacations, and working weekends. Many people stay in jobs they are not suited for just for the money or benefits. We trade our lives away for jobs that have no meaning, and we hate going to work. We are busy competing instead of cooperating, always trying to get ahead of the other person.

We are becoming so dependent on technology that we are losing the ability to have meaningful connections. Humans are social animals, and we will always need each other. An hour of good conversation is so much more satisfying than an hour spent on social media.

We don’t allow ourselves to find time to go within, quiet down, and discover what would make us happy. We let the external conditions, what kind of house we have, how much money we have, etc., dictate how we feel and what we think instead of relying on what kind of person we are. Instead, we should reflect on the dreams of our hearts and then go after those dreams.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I feel the biggest misconception is that we can find lasting happiness in the world outside ourselves or manipulate circumstances to bring about the desired outcome that we think will make us happy. I worked for many years in an industry that I thought I loved, and the jobs would bring me the happiness that I craved. But with every job, there was something that I did not like, and I would find that I was still unhappy.

I tried moving to different towns and tried different relationships, but it was always the same. I was able to experience a certain level of happiness. Still, nothing has made me as joyful as a solid meditation practice, going within, allowing me to get to know who I am and the gifts that I have to give to the world. So, if you think that if you just had more money or lived in a better house or had a better marriage, you would be happy, you are on the wrong track. It isn’t about what you get out of life but what you can put into it.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The most common mistake I have seen is when someone thinks a relationship or another person will make them happy. Have you ever been to a wedding and had the feeling that the marriage wouldn’t last? I had had experiences in my own life when I hoped a relationship would save me. There was someone I thought was the moon and the stars, and if we could just be together, I would have all the happiness in the world. I thought he solved all my problems. Well, it didn’t work out that way; he actually brought me a great deal of unhappiness. We were not very well suited for each other, and we had very different beliefs and goals. You can’t pin your happiness on anyone else. I learned through that experience that I can’t expect someone else to fill the hole in my heart.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.).

1-Meditation. Above all else, meditate! Meditation is not some far-out religious practice. It is a powerful tool for tuning out all the external chaos and moving into peace, quiet, and relief — a place where the outside world has no effect. As you begin to slow your breath, quieting your thoughts, you become open to the present moment. Let go of all thoughts of the past and worries of the future, be right here and now. Here is where you can find true joy and happiness. Meditation is known to have the effect of opening your heart and mind to the state of bliss. Meditation is excellent for overall health and wellbeing. As you focus your mind on uplifting thoughts, your body also responds. Meditation is a true stress buster. Even if you only have a few minutes a day to sit quietly, let go of your thoughts and watch your breath flow in and out. Taking just a small break from all the external pressures has a fantastic effect, and the more you practice, the more benefit you will receive. I have been meditating for almost 40 years, and I experience an amazing amount of happiness from this practice. I am not as concerned about the events of the outer world, and I know my meditation allows me to send the energy of peace and love to everyone else. Which in turn creates a more harmonious world.

2-Gratitude. My number two method for finding joy is to be grateful. I wake up in the morning, and the first thought that I have is how grateful I am to have another day of life, love, friends, work. I hold this thought for several seconds and feel the energy of gratitude. Focusing on positivity sets me up for a good day. I immediately move into positive thinking and energy rather than starting the day by thinking about what I “have” to do or the job I don’t want to work. This takes some practice, but give it a few weeks, and it will become automatic. Of course, you want to maintain this kind of thinking for as long as you can. Notice what you are thinking about, and if they are negative thoughts, release them and replace them with something positive. I have started visualizing my day — before I get up, I see and feel myself having a happy, successful day, no matter what is before me. Much like a professional athlete sees themselves winning the competition, I see myself having a perfect day. Instead of a “to do” list, I make a “to be” list. I decide to be friendly, kind, and loving and set that as my intention. Gratitude is essential when times are tough. It may not seem right to be thankful when we face hard times, but we are grateful in the midst of them. Somehow good can come from these life challenges, and knowing that can often help us get through.

3-Laugh, dance, sing. I feel like these are the same. These activities will bring you to the present moment and open your heart, helping you, at least momentarily, forget all your problems. Put on your favorite song and dance around the living room, sing in the shower at the top of your lungs, or have a deep belly laugh at some goofy movie. You can’t help but feel good, and that feeling has staying power. When I have a hard day, I have learned to stream something that I know will make me laugh, and I always feel better after watching the show. There used to be an amusement park in Chicago whose slogan was, “Laugh your troubles away.” That is timeless advice. Before I get ready to work with a client, I put on some upbeat music and dance. I have to find my own light before I can help someone else find theirs, and music and dancing always bring me to that place of joy. Adding a song to my shower amps up the energy for my day. These are also great ways to shift your energy or mood when you are feeling down.

4-Connection with family and friends. I don’t know if we realize how unconnected we are becoming. We are always on our phones. Even a group out for dinner is not talking; they are all on social media. We are losing the ability to connect with each other deeply. When was the last time you called someone instead of texting? Between technology and social media absorbing all of our attention, we are tuning others out. Humans are social animals, and we need to be with each other and connect, find our similarities, and enjoy being with others. There is nothing better than feeling friendship and love for others and knowing that they love you also.

When we thought we were coming out of COVID lockdown, I felt so much joy and happiness knowing that I would be able to get together with my family and friends again. For about a month, we gathered, went out for a meal, and went to the movies. Every weekend there were parties and plans. It was truly liberating and showed me how much I count on my connection to others for my wellbeing. Now I call instead of texting. I make sure to tell others how much they mean to me and how important our relationship is. I let them know all the qualities that I appreciate about them. The more love I give to others, the more love I receive, and this giving of love and appreciation empower me to be so much better.

5-Finally, my 5th tip for finding joy and happiness is to spend time in nature. Allow your heart to open to all the beauty that exists, the perfection in our natural world. Spending time in nature may be a matter of sitting in your yard or looking at your neighbors’ gardens. Maybe you have a couple of plants and a cat in your apartment. This works. It doesn’t have to be the seashore or mountains for you to reap the benefits. Knowing that all this beauty exists without you doing anything to bring it about can have a tremendous calming effect. Surrounding yourself with trees or flowers or water and letting go so that you can fully take it all in is genuinely refreshing and fills the heart with possibility and joy. I make it a point to get out and regularly walk in the woods, a park, or by a lake just to immerse myself in the beauty of creation. It has an immediate and lasting effect.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Just be there for them, engage in lighthearted conversation, find something to laugh about, take a walk together. Don’t make any judgments or give advice unless you are asked.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire a worldwide meditation movement. People everywhere joining together in meditation at the same time to bring love and harmony to our planet. I think if we did this regularly, it would have an incredible impact.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them :-).

Bruce Springsteen, for all that he has accomplished while staying true to himself, and Hillary Clinton, for all that she has survived with grace and humor.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Right now, Linkedin is the best way to follow me.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!