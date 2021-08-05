Marilyn Carroll: “Fill it with inspirational messages of hope, gratitude, and resilience”

Fill it with inspirational messages of hope, gratitude, and resilience.

Marilyn Carroll has cracked the code on how to make online classrooms more engaging, successful, and enjoyable in her latest book, “Diary of an Online Professor.”. Marilyn’s online classes have a high engagement level of 80%, and her pass rate is 99%.

For the last 11 years, Dr. Marlilyn Carroll has been a professor of college business. She currently lives in Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta, GA, where she has served as an involved member of the SMU Disruptive Leadership Board, United Way of Greater Atlanta, and Georgia CASA along with other community endeavors and public speaking seminars. She also speaks and writes about Leadership, Career Management, and Negotiations. In addition to her new book “Diary of an Online Professor”, her other books include “Leap Seven,” “Disruptive Leadership,” and “Antidotal Poetry for Career and Personal Development” among others.

When I first started teaching, I was an adjunct professor for three schools. All three were traditional schools. I was amazed at the challenges students presented to me about their personal lives and the reasons for not submitting assignments which caused them to fail the course. This was so different for me because I was brought up on failure as not an option. Students would turn me in, saying I was not empathetic to them and their situations. It wasn’t that, it was merely that I was under the same assumption that the rules I came up under in college applied. Meaning keep your personal business to yourself and get your work done. As a teacher, I was told by those in the profession to expect 20% A’s, 25% B’s, 35% C’s, and the rest to be failures. This was considered average and customary. Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that? Watch who you listen to, question why, seek understanding and help provide solutions where possible. Be a resource change, don’t add to chaos.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now?

Yes, I am excited about the upcoming launch of my new book, Diary of an Online Professor in a World of Fuzzy Logic.” How do you think that will help people? Since becoming a college professor, I have gained additional knowledge and education about the world of education. I have researched why some people achieve their academic goals while others fall short of achieving theirs. The values individuals place on education and the limitations unknowingly many students are faced with. Most importantly, I have learned the secret sauce to helping students and teachers achieve success in learning and education.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority in the education field?

Through my experience in education as a researcher, professor, learner, student, parent, and professional, I have gained much knowledge on the whys and how to in education from both a teacher and student perspective. I believe my business acumen and zest for solving problems help prepare me for the world of education. That, combined with spending over 11 years in education on the front lines as a campus dean, a professor, an instructional designer, and an education and completion coach, has provided me with the armor to tackle many of the challenges the education system is faced with. My credentials also include a Ph.D., MBA, Master’s in Education and currently working on a Master’s in Technology combined with several research published projects that focus on Education, teacher pedagogy, organization design, and student engagement over the last several years.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being outstanding, I would say that we are a 2.5, fair but needs improvements. We have operated on the same system since the 1800s. It’s time for a transformation. There is so much innovation potential. It’s time to find more effective ways of scaling and disseminating the current technology and innovation schools now have access to help us to deal adequately with the many challenges we face in our education systems. What system does you know still operating successfully for several hundred years when conditions and resources were different? We must embrace capacity development and change management to improve our children’s education systems’ future. While everything around education systems have changed. Let’s take a page from Steve Jobs and Apple on how they made one device house so many products and gadgets in one place and changed the way we use the phone forever. Our education system needs the same. Our education system needs reconfiguration of talent, processes, time, location, and technology in building a system that is a more effective and efficient educational environment that offers student-centered approaches to student learning and development.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

(1) We have some great talent in education.

(2) We have one of the top education systems globally.

(3) We understand the need to produce productive, well-informed students who can critically think and provide communication that reaches the masses.

(4) We spend a lot of money and resources on education.

(5) The connection we have between Higher Education and High School. We have done a good job of making that transition for students. However, we have the opportunity to build one of the best educational infrastructures in the world.

Can you identify the 5 key areas in US education that should be prioritized for improvement?

(1) Student-Centered Teaching and Learning (2) Where schools find ways to recognize different types of learning talent and create a more level playing field for education, innovation, and student outcomes in schools(3) enhance digital learning opportunities for both students and teachers, and (4) encouraged new forms of teaching instructional content, building collaboration and synergy within schools at all levels and across the state while minimizing hierarchical structures, (5)day to day make classroom operating models change and house SME at the State Level where education is disseminated out across the state from best in class educators. Can you explain why those are so critical? Platforms, Systems, Processes, Technology, and Digital. The world has changed around us. We have gone from industrial to machinery, to service, to technology-based; however, we did not change the infrastructures that supported those moves when we made these moves. Education is at the base of change. Without knowledge workers to implement change and continue to build it out, we find ourselves diminishing in power and fallen victim instead of the conqueror of the intellectual and knowledge war.

Without brainpower, we can’t be a superpower. Education is paramount both for tactical and strategic implementation. Before, we needed education to become a member of a functioning society. Now, we need the education to become members of a technology-driven science-based, ever-evolving , and restructuring society. A newly engineered society full of fuzzy logic. To have this, we need strong STEM knowledge to complement the physical knowledge base of our society. In order to do this, we must build the right knowledge infrastructure to design, build, and mobilize resources as needed for a more proactive and reactive base equipped to handle any uncertainty the future holds.

How is the US doing concerning engaging young people in STEM?

We are doing a good job, but good is not enough for a capitalistic society. We must be exceptional.

Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement?

Yes, (1) we can start by using our strength in key areas that produce the most economic impact. Use key performers to build more and better. By this, I mean, let’s use the knowledge and resources of our top tier to produce better engagement from students. Those are entertainment, education, technology, games, media, and social media. Next, (2) restructure the learning experience that speaks to the whole person; finally,(3) take a page from my secret sauce.

I suggest making education engaging, interactive and packages the educational experience for students with knowledge and wisdom, but makes it entertaining. If it’s online, the secret sauce has several ingredients:

1. Entertaining,

2. Educational,

3. An unforgettable experience

4. Make it applicable to real-life scenarios

5. Fill it with inspirational messages of hope, gratitude, and resilience

Can you articulate to our readers why it’s so important to engage girls and women in STEM subjects?

When you educate a woman, you educate a village. Women are the nucleus of the family. Once we have something in our pocket, we practice it daily to get us closer to our goals in a more expedited manner. Women wear many hats for their families. Show them how to reduce or eliminate some of those extraneous hats through the use of STEM and you have a winner with them wanting to know more about STEM-related subjects. Show women how science, technology, engineering, and math relate to their daily living. The one thing we must focus on throughout education is helping the individual learner understand how the learning content relates to them and their individual world now and in the future. Why is learning this so important to ME? When I have 15 other priorities at this moment.

How is the US doing concerning engaging girls and women in STEM subjects?

It is great that we have pockets of organizations and individuals interested in STEM however, we have a habit of making things act of cults or groups of belonging. Can you suggest three ways we can increase this engagement? As I stated in the last question, Women use STEM in their daily life. (1)Instructional design must recognize, show, and deploy the commonalities of daily life into the context of STEM-related design. (2) When I am doing those things, I must do as a lady that has some component to STEM within it. Show me STEM in action in my daily life. To bring topics related to STEM into daily living, we find ourselves using more things that build mental man. (3) We need things for women that help in building the mental female. Basically, how does this relate to me and what I see I am dealing with, and what my mother and other women in my life are dealing with?

As an education professional, where do you stand in the debate whether there should be a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) or STEAM (STEM plus the arts like humanities, language arts, dance, drama, music, visual arts, design, and new media)? I believe it takes STEAM to achieve STEM. STEAM is looking at a holistic approach where is STEM without STEAM is a micro-level approach. Education STEM or otherwise needs a macro-level approach. We need people who blend and know how to enjoy life and not live just for the work and knowledge. Can you explain why you feel the way you do? Every facet of STEAM is about living now and how to make it better for the future. I use to be a Girl Scout. What I like so much about it was I learn life skills and survival skills in the kitchen, on the campgrounds in the woods, how to build a fire, knowledge of insects and the periodic table, yes because survival means knowledge of math, science, engineering, technology, the arts, how to speak, write, communicate, dress, design, cook, shop, hygiene and understand self and self-survival. Kids today are missing much in this fast-paced society. We failed to get a lot right with education. Still, hopefully, now we can see the whole picture and how that picture can help the whole person and how the whole person builds a more just society able to operate in times of uncertainty and certainty. A society with more optimistic, resilient, with hopeful individuals with knowledge of self with a blend of the key knowledge concepts from STEAM. Some will take the STEM components to decide the direction of their career on one of the pillars either, Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math. The power to getting them there is in how we engage them in general courses which is inclusive of STEM-related content as we now engage the arts in general courses.

If you had the power to influence or change the entire US educational infrastructure what five things would you implement to improve and reform our education system?

Great question. (1) Move from local to the state level with day-to-day classroom operating models and house SME at the State Level where education is disseminated out across the state from best in class educators. (2) Student-Centered Teaching and Learning (3) Systems that recognize different types of learning talent and create a more level playing field for innovation in schools, (4) enhance digital learning opportunities for both students and teachers, and (5) encourage new forms of teaching instructional content, building collaboration and synergy within schools at all levels and across the state while minimizing hierarchical structures.

Can you explain why those are so critical?

If we take a page from adopting an adaptive service approach to educational systems in how they operate and how they interact with their stakeholders, i.e. students, teachers, community, state, and local, parents, and businesses. For example eBay, Facebook, Linked In, Uber, and Twitter as model platform organizations the emulation of which would rapidly revitalize school systems. This new model system would be unique and future-learning because it combines a central headquarter at the state level with a huge, fluid network where learning transactions on the platform are provided at the state level. This would allow for tremendous flexibility available to teachers, students, parents, and communities. Within this system, we see SME, Coach, and Mentor/Social Worker relationships defined and developed to help meet the whole student approach to learning. In addition, a shift to digital over mechanical classroom performance.

Can you please share a story or example for each?

I will more specifically share why I suggest the five are important. From this time forward, there will never be less technology in our lives. New technology will be increasingly integrated. “From the womb to each being’s dimensional transition.” “Technology will be as essential to every human being as the air we breathe and the water we drink.” In fact, a digital mindset will be essential as organizations respond to information demands with ever-increasing agility and speed. So too must our school systems. Schools will swiftly want to appoint a chief digital officer at the State level. Also, it will become necessary to oversee the creation of even more additional infrastructure to support new capabilities. Making it more important that it’s at the state level. In this new digital world, the journey of data through schools will zoom from one end to the other and back again at higher and higher velocities and achieve even greater reciprocity between school sub-systems. Schools featuring such full digital capacity will generate, collect, evaluate and process information that allows for greater flexibility and the ability to adjust teaching delivery models. Examples of this from the business are, Capital One, Google, and Amazon as models of possibility.

Our school systems must as we embrace a paradigm shift from data generated from test scores to insights. Data is like our bread and butter. In the new digital platforms there would be more data than ever before, but the collecting and processing of it, as in the past, would no longer be sufficient to ensure success. School success will largely be predicated on how well they are able to generate insights from the data they collect. The insights will govern the decisions they make, motivate the learning and teaching team’s actions and assist in setting future goals for educational endeavors. The new technology and learning infrastructure of the school systems would organize a greater volume, variety, and speed of new data and all would be guided by systemic, meaningful insights. This is where the science of analytics meets planning in the schools’ workforce, statistical modeling, and education as well as a student learning strategy.

School systems at every level must shift to a process of talent over employees. Schools must manage fiscal resources for the improvement and advancement of every employee. That search for talent has evolved over the later landscape into a search for talent management. In schools especially, the focus must become one of developing methods that facilitated the way funds and resources are allocated to identify, classify and direct people into decision-making categories that signify high-potential and non-high-potential groups. School systems will need to gather at the table while communicating, asking questions, matching leadership to strengths, addressing skill gaps, and taking advantage of all opportunities as they arise in the fluid dynamics of schools focused, shared endeavors across state lines where continuous learning becomes the norm. Setting the stage for a continuous learning community for businesses, communities, and organizations.

Finally, school systems will need transformational leadership for this change. I am a firm believer that positive leadership promotes positive employee resilience. School systems must be transformational and unafraid of evidence-based management procedures. Scientific evidence to support the decisions of management is now and the future for the revitalized and newly develop schools. Especially in periods of new beginnings of organizational development, backsliding, stasis, and fractures caused by fragmenting sub-groups could threaten not only immediate progress but the great goal of ultimate school rebirths and transformations. Additional positions needed include a good data science team that includes the following: “Organizational Development Professionals, project management professionals, those skilled at data wrangling, data analysis experts, subject matter expertise, process design, and storytelling. These members along with other talents and leadership within the organization and the right mix will deliver better schools outcomes metrics analytics.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Education is the key. Great things happen for those who prepare.”

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The more education and knowledge I acquired helped position me to take on various life challenges from childhood through now. Education has allowed me a vision beyond what I see in front of me. Education helps me in making decisions I need to make. Due to education, I don’t have to rely on information alone; I can analyze and critically think about new information and existing information and synthesize it in a manner that makes sense in my world, my space, my community, my life. The more knowledge I acquire, the better my vision becomes on the information I receive. This allows me to see the positive in everything; with education, optimism flourishes. Knowledge of self becomes genuine and positive; I am more hopeful about possibilities. Yet, most of all, it provides the foundation for resiliency because I know that there is a better tomorrow. Because I have to tools and resources within me to hunt and gather what is needed for my life to be better.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love the opportunity to meet with Ms. Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg. I watched an interview she completed with members from Stanford University. I was enamored by it. The interview was amazing. She spoke on how she left her job as a physician to pursue helping to evoke change in education. In her interview, she spoke about how she used knowledge from the medical profession, learned from being a pediatrician to work at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). I hope to change the system through the knowledge I gained as a business, education, and technology professional.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

linkedin.com/in/drmarilyncarroll , Twitter @drmarilyn, http://www.drmarilyncarroll.com, Facebook, Dr. Marilyn Carroll, or Marilyn Carroll, coming soon: www.diaryofonlineprofessor.com

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.