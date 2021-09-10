Marie Rachelle Of Convergence Coworking: “Self-belief”

Self-belief: In order to do your thing you have to believe in it and believe that as long as you’re true to yourself and your mission that things will always work out — even when it seems otherwise.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marie Rachelle. Marie is a seasoned freelancer, now professional speaker, coach, and founder of Convergence Coworking. While she continues her consulting work on marketing strategy for independent and small businesses, she now speaks on stages for Freelance Business Week, Freelancing Females, and multiple local platforms. Marie is passionate about freelance work, coworking, and community building.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Well, I started as a founder when I launched my freelance business in 2014. I was working as a freelance social media manager as a side hustle before taking it full time in 2019. I’d like to believe that I was led down this career path because of my parents. They were both local/small business entrepreneurs and I grew up working with them. I reflect on that lesson each and every day and hope I’m relaying the same message to my kiddos.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In 2019, I organized my city’s first Freelance Business Week. After the event was over, I was asked to be interviewed by a local paper, asking if the town I lived in needed coworking space. At the time, I didn’t have any intention on opening a coworking space. I was passionate about connecting with them because of the opportunities they created for freelancers and my current project. But, after this article came out and I was encouraging the opening of coworking spaces in our city and my town, I was approached by a local invester who said “Do you really think Hamburg would benefit from a coworking space?” Of course, I said “Yes, if it was done right.” Then she said “Well, if you see something that makes sense, send it to me and write something up.” At first, I just said “Okay” and went back home then realize — did she just pitch ME?! And she did! Fast forwarding to now, we’ve owned a building for over a year, it’s a work in progress but I’m officially the founder of Convergence Coworking — a coworking space complimented by a luxury salon and Airbnb that sits lakeside Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know about when I first started, but I’m learning a bunch of lessons, NOW! Since I’m not doing social media management anymore, but I can, it’s very difficult to pull away from the work I used to do and the work I aim to do moving into the future. But for those just starting out, I’d say to find your niche — make it specific and the high-quality work and clients who value you will come.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are SO MANY people — friends, family, mentors, and general connections who’ve all either supported me, given me advice, attended my events, and more. I cannot begin to express my gratitude towards my community and those who follow my journey. I’d love to be able to say there is one person who encourages or mentors me the most — not to be too conceited, but it’s ME. I’ve always believed in myself, even when nobody else did and I kept pushing. Early on, I was always grateful for amazing bosses (when I worked in offices) and I learned so much business and life knowledge from them — so they deserve a special thank you. Now, my current business partner is a wonderful mentor and supporter. I am forever grateful for her believing in me and am so thankful we found each other!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I’m proud to say I’m a fully funded women-founded company. So let’s break down that barrier and get that percentage up, shall we? I think the mode of the world has had a great impact on that and our society is changing slowly but surely, in the right direction — but it still needs a lot of change. I believe that societal structure holds women back and unrealistic expectations held for women contribute to these numbers. It’s not impossible though. If 20% of women are founding companies now, those women need to be sharing their stories (like here) and as loudly as possible because we’re the only ones who are going to encourage other future women founders to do the same. Societal structure and money hold a lot of people back, but especially women. That’s why I work so hard to share my unfiltered story and appreciate opportunities like this one. As a divorced, single mother of two, if I can continue my business and found a new one — amidst a pandemic no less, then you can too.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Find your people. I think the biggest struggle in jumping into entrepreneurship is realizing who is serving you and who is not (and I don’t mean like actually “serving” you), but serving your soul, your purpose and makes you feel good about what you do and encourages you to do more. There are movements we can get behind to change our society and government, but the real change starts with us. We need to focus on our own self-development and use our good to change the world, but it’s only one step at a time — if that makes sense.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women need to become founders because I know they’re already out there, but something is holding them back — whether it be time, money, societal pressure, resources, lack of support, etc. The world is made up of men and women, so I think it’s right that the business community represents that as well. It’s not to say that some men don’t have the same issues, but since you’re asking about women specifically, I’ll say this. Women have great stories to tell about life, business, motherhood, non-motherhood, experiences, etc. and they deserve to be shared through their business idea. Others will be inspired by this and start the trend we so desperately need.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s all sunshine and roses. It’s most definitely NOT. People think being a business owner or founder automatically gives you status, but it doesn’t and I think those who chase the status only, ultimately end up failing. You’re not going to be rich overnight either, if ever because you need to constantly be reinvesting in your business and self-development. If you’re doing things right, in my opinion, you’ll be saving and building your business or possibly another. Entrepreneurship is hard work, physical labor (sometimes), can be stressful and isn’t cheap. There are SO many amazing rewards at the end of the tunnel, but don’t think for a second, it’s going to be easy.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No. In order to be a founder, you have to have thick skin and believe in yourself more than anything because nobody is going to believe in your business more than you are. There are going to be great days and then there will be bad days, so you have to be a founder in a space you believe in because sometimes you have to do it even when you don’t want to. You have to be disciplined and organized. There are some areas of business you don’t need to be a pro in, but you do need to find yourself a team that can support you and pick up in areas of weakness.

You need to be self-aware. Each day of work as a founder will be different, so you’ve gotta be able to roll with the punches. If any of these traits worry you, it’s not the end of the line. You can always hire a coach and/or work on these skills. It always depends on how bad you want to be an entrepreneur. I don’t think there are “types” of people for founding businesses or working a “regular job.” I’ve worked a regular job and that’s because it’s what made sense to me at that time. You can equally found a business while working a full time job. But if you’re looking for steady income, benefits, go to the office to do your thing then go home and forget it — I totally understand. Some days I envy those people. Lastly, I don’t think it’s right when individuals have to choose between stability and benefits and entrepreneurship. That’s a whole other topic though.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Self-belief: In order to do your thing you have to believe in it and believe that as long as you’re true to yourself and your mission that things will always work out — even when it seems otherwise.

2. Find your people: It’s super important to realize that our high school friends or even some family members aren’t the key to our success. I call this the elevator of life. Some people get on and get off at different floors, but they’re always in the building (your life).

3. Thick skin: I’ve said this before, but if you let everything get to you, you’ll be miserable. Take things with a grain of salt, see people for how they treat you not the words they say and you’ll be good. Add and remove people from your life as needed and don’t hold back. You’re the one who pays the price either way.

4. A team: When you hit a certain level, you’re going to need to delegate your work — hire a virtual assistant, social media manager, content writer, anyone who will make your day-to-day easier. Delegate the things you don’t enjoy so they don’t slow down your business.

5. A coach and/or mentor: In order to level up, every entrepreneur deserves a coach and/or mentor. There are coaches/mentors for each level of business and you will benefit from someone looking from the outside in to contribute to your growth.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I sure hope people think so! I’ve told my story many times, hosted many events for freelancers and fellow coworking space owners. I do my best to encourage others and let them know that if I’ve inspired them, that they can do it too — they just need to know what drives them, where their talents lie and who they want to serve.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to continue inspiring people to own their own businesses whether it’s a side hustle or they quit their full-time job to do it. We can do great things and we don’t need to be tied to an office or your laptop 40+ hours a week to do it.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to have a meal with Melora Hardin. She’s so inspiring in her role on The Bold Type and I’ve been watching her since The Office (and others). If she’s anything like her roles on TV, I’d probably tear up over our meal!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.