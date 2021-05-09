Marie Rachelle of ‘Convergence Coworking’: “I believe making a difference can come in any shape or size”

I believe making a difference can come in any shape or size. Impacting the world is great, but you have to start somewhere. When you can impact the lives of those immediately around you, you become inspired, but then realize you’re also impacting people that you may not even know — that’s when I believe you’re truly making a difference.

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marie Rachelle.

Marie Rachelle is a freelance community builder. Starting as a part-time freelancer in 2014, going full-time in 2019, she scaled her social media business to over six-figures in less than two years! Shifting her business in 2020 due to the pandemic, she is now The Coach for Aspiring Freelancers as well as Founder of Convergence Coworking. Voted Most Aspirational Freelancer by her peers at the Freelance Conference in 2019, she lives up to her title by organizing Freelance Business Week Buffalo and is the President of the WNY Freelance and Cowork Alliance.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

I was adopted from the Philippines when I was 9 months old. My new home was a small farm town south of Buffalo near Ellicottville, New York. I grew up on a 100-acre farm, went to a REALLY small school, but played a lot of sports and I learned to play the saxophone.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book You’re a Badass at Making Money by Jen Sincero changed my life. I read it when I was switching from part to full-time freelancing and it gave me a whole new mindset. I re-read it often. The way Jen talks about money and how you value yourself in business is really important and I think any business owner (or aspiring) should read it.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

I am opening a co-working space and I have been the local city organizer for Freelance Business Week for the past three years. I’d like to think myself and our freelance community is making a positive social impact by encouraging others to follow their dreams towards entrepreneurship. As a seasoned freelancer, I know the many benefits of working for myself. I also know the pitfalls, but have a wonderful community that supports me. As a group and with my business, I want to inspire confidence and provide resources for others to launch their freelance business — either full or part time. Creating a business or additional revenue stream is very important and we’re here to show newbies that they’re not alone.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I’m passionate about community building as a whole, but found my niche in the freelance/entrepreneur community. I love working for myself and creating businesses that support my friends, family and local community. The differences that we make on our own scale are contagious (in a good way) and as we collaborate with other cities, we start to make a real change.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

In my first year freelancing full-time, I was truly shown that it was exactly what I should have been doing with my life. First, I was asked to host Freelance Business Week Buffalo (other Freelance Business Weeks are held across the country), then I won an award for Most Aspiring Freelancer at the Freelancer’s Choice Awards. These awards are peer-nominated and decided. I was honored. Then, I was interviewed by a local paper on “Does Hamburg Need a Coworking Space?” Naturally, I supported the idea as a freelancer and encouraged it greatly. Shortly after, I was approached by a local real estate investor to open the space MYSELF. I didn’t ever think I’d open a coworking space, even though I visited many and loved the concept. Now that we’re on our journey to open our space, my dreams are realized, but it’s just the beginning.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

My real estate investor. She believes in me and even though our agreement is mutually beneficial I very much so see her as a mentor, guide and role model. She’s followed my journey since we met and I was blown away when she wanted to invest in me — without asking might I add. I was very taken aback when she initially approached me and we have conversations every day that remind me of who I am and what I’m capable of. She also teaches me something every time I talk to her. That’s invaluable.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I believe making a difference can come in any shape or size. Impacting the world is great, but you have to start somewhere. When you can impact the lives of those immediately around you, you become inspired, but then realize you’re also impacting people that you may not even know — that’s when I believe you’re truly making a difference.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

I work on many projects, but even with that, there are reasonable steps you can take each day and even each moment to start your journey.

Believe in yourself — this may sound cliché, but I mean it. You have to believe in yourself. This means little to no imposter syndrome and listen to your inner voice — always. I realized I couldn’t have any disbelief in what I was doing or trying to do because then I would fail. I take time each day to be grateful for what I’m able to work for, towards, and who I work with. Write down your priorities (and stick to them) — I recently created a list of priorities and if I’m asked to do something that’s not within them, I simply don’t do it. Of course, your mental and physical wellbeing comes first, then family, but when it comes to work, it’s important to stay focused and not spread yourself too thin. Tell people — we’re only hurting ourselves when we’re not sharing our dreams or goals with those around us. You’d be surprised on who wants to help you achieve your goals and it also keeps you accountable when you share what you’re going to do — because you ARE going to do it. Find a mentor — it’s a blessing to be able to learn from someone who’s done what you’re looking to achieve — or if what you’re doing hasn’t been done before, find someone who’s done something similar (could be another niche or industry or location). Do something each day towards your personal mission — you should have a personal mission statement. Work towards it by accomplishing one or two things each day that will make an impact moving forward. These are the building blocks to completing your project or goal.

What are the values that drive your work?

I believe in being happy, genuine and balanced. I always tell people to serve themselves first. Even if you have family who depend on you or responsibilities you need to fulfill. Whether it’s your morning routine or weekly night out with friends, do what makes you happy FIRST. Then and only then will you be able to serve those around you.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centered in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

I didn’t know what my purpose was, but it found me. I went to college for Business and Human Resources because I wanted to help people and business… well I knew a business degree would help me in one way or another. Once my purpose found me, again, I wrote my list of priorities. I do this often. I make sure to meditate often, and find friends and like-minded humans for my immediate circle. Having a support system who understands who you are and what you do is incredibly important. I worked for a long time without a proper support system and a supportive partner. Now I have both and even on my worst days, they have my back. Sometimes it’s tough to remind yourself who you are, so you need people who will be real with you and get you back on track or just listen and guide you.

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

I love this and agree with you 1000%. I have two young children and I want to see them grow up in a world where they are inspired, excited and encouraged to do what they love and possibly build a business around that — if that’s what they want. My vision for the world has a mix of modern and old school. Humans working with humans, politics and racism aside. We all just want to earn a living, be treated fairly and enjoy our lives — in work, family and otherwise. More travel, more time with family and more work that doesn’t necessarily feel like work. And I don’t want to hear it’s too good to be true, because it isn’t.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

I think about this often. They say money can’t solve the world’s problems and I agree with this mostly, but business venture require capital. I do believe that when there is time verses capital, you must utilize that time to build for when capital is available. At this moment, I am raising capital to complete my coworking space — architectural drawings, construction, etc. But beyond that, I’d love to host events in my city and beyond more frequently. For freelancers, resources are power. The more opportunities we have to share these resources and network with each other, the more successful we can be.

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

I hope for what you’re saying! Having two kids — one in second grade and one heading to pre-school next year, I wish they had more catered systems to the children, especially here in the U.S. Personally, I am not a fan of standardized education and testing. I do my best to get my children involved in activities they excel or really enjoy. I think until our system goes under a dramatic change, it’s up to us as parents to guide them through the “system” as well as we can while encouraging them in extracurricular programs.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would tell them to really WANT it. In order to make a positive impact takes hard work. If you’re spending most of your time doing something you must enjoy it. It must be worth making it a priority. This doesn’t mean overworking yourself, but there will be challenges. With those challenges come reward though, so go for it and don’t give up until you reach your goal.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jen Sincero. You Are a Badass at Making Money changed my life and I’d love to hear some wisdom straight from her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is www.businessbeactive.com, but I’m most active on Instagram. My business account is @bizbeactive but I also post business-related things on my personal account @marierachelle_. Clubhouse is also another love of mine @marierachelle. Hope to see you around!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!