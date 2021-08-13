Marie Kondo It: A Joy-Based Work Makeover

Recently, I was working — meaning I was drinking two cups of coffee and falling asleep on my couch when… began the most boring blog post ever?

Let me try again: Most people think of work as something to do. (Makes sense, because you do things at work and get paid for them). If you’re lucky, you’ve figured out how to enjoy doing it. If you haven’t, you’re some variation of bored, stressed, or angry.

When COVID happened, work became less fun, for a whole lot of people. Because one of the things that work does is stimulate us through social interaction. And humans are naturally social (introverts — yes, even you). Likewise movement is naturally energizing. People like to move around a bit and have things to go to.

On the other hand, 8+ hours of sitting in a chair on Zoom is NOT fun, for most people. And I don’t know about you but I’m definitely guilty of stacking meetings back to back without considering how this will feel in the moment.

Because work isn’t about how you feel, it’s about what you do. Right? Not exactly.

In my coach training, we learned about something called “filling the cup.” This means replenishing energy that’s expended. Consider that the drain and demotivation you experience is not because you’re “lazy” or that the work is too demanding or (insert other form of finger pointing), but that you’re simply not resourced enough. With joy, with energy, with curiosity and stimulating interaction.

If you’re bored, it’s hard to focus. The same goes for feeling stressed long-term. Like stress, anger is motivating but often not in the healthiest ways. So stop beating yourself up — and while it may be that your work isn’t the best fit, pointing fingers won’t get you far either. Here are 10 tips for work week makeovers from my work with clients:

1. Insert a quick joyful activity or quick movements between meetings. Sing a song, dance on Tik Tok, do some push ups.

2. Get outside. Your eyes were meant for beautiful things and your legs were meant for roaming. Take a quick walk or run before the mid afternoon slump hits.

3. Post pictures and phrases that make you smile or inspire you. One thing I’ve created is a “Love List” with things and people that open my heart up. You can post pictures of the population or purpose your work serves. Vision boards and guided visualizations are also fantastic. The key to these is you have to actually transport and imagine experiencing being init.

4. Meditation is an age-old and evidence-based tool for reducing stress. Try a quick guided meditation (e.g. mindfulness or mantra/concentration based) before high pressure situations and/or on the reg.

5. Learn a (simple) new thing. Curiosity fills the cup. For me, learning something with an immediate benefit, like an adjustment on a yoga pose, might do the trick, especially if my work feels a bit repetitive that day (this has the added benefit of getting you moving).

6. Reflect on what’s going well and what can be improved. Again learning is a huge motivator for most. Use a Bullet or SELF Journal for prompts to keep you engaged. I love this tactic because it supports you to more efficiently (and joyfully!) fill the cup with the work itself.

7. Get creative and connect. There are tons of online communities that have popped up, and if larger groups aren’t your thing you can arrange virtual lunch dates, happy hours and coworking with colleagues and friends.

8. Have a hard stop on working and something to seriously look forward to. Long or unboundaried workdays followed by household responsibilities can seem much longer, like a chore rather than a worthwhile effort. Quality time with loved ones, deep unwinding (television doesn’t count), play time and experiences of indulgence (it doesn’t have to cost a ton) — whatever’s most meaningful or rejuvenating for you — can add color, life, and depth. You’re human, not a machine or a workhorse.

9. Treat yo’ self. Declare what you will accomplish that day beyond what needs to get done. When you do it, celebrate or reward yourself. It may seem childish or indulgent but seriously, why not? Assume your amazingness and act accordingly.

10. Make your bed when you get up. This seemingly small gesture starts your day off with a sense of agency, pride and accomplishment. The smallest details add up to the big picture — just ask Admiral William McRaven. Bonus: You get a cozy place to tuck in versus comforter chaos.

If you want to improve your experience and motivation, take on a “work makeover” to get and stay pumped up more consistently. For best results, be clear, committed, and proactive. This means instead of responding to energy drains or stress ad hoc, anticipate your patterns and as much as possible, design your day around what would be ideal for you. How do you want to feel, day to day? What’s the ultimate experience of work like for you? By imagining what could be and taking iterative action, learning what works and building on it as you go, you can create the experience you’re craving most.