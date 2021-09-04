Marie Dagenais-Lewis of Diversability: “Stay Mindful ”

Stay Mindful — After step one (unsubscribing to ableism) you have to stay mindful and on top of your thoughts — you have to constantly remind yourself that you are not your job, and your whole life’s purpose is not to overwork yourself to death.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marie Dagenais-Lewis.

Marie Dagenais-Lewis is a 27 year old pridefully disabled art activist leading the way towards dismantling the Ableist Society. After being the victim of disability discrimination in a hostile workplace, she created her own path as an entrepreneur and advocate, making health and wellness a priority. Her expertise lies in disability empowerment, mental wellness and anti-ableism.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born with a rare disease called Multiple Hereditary Exostoses, so my entire life has been a little different than others. Because of MHE, I live with a heparan sulfate defect that causes hundreds of bone tumors and a myriad of systemic symptoms that has left me with more diagnoses than fingers to count on. As a neurodiverse and disabled child, I had a really hard time socializing and I found my passion in broadcasting, starting my education in 8th grade and landing my primetime directing career in market 68 at the age of 19. I have had 44 bone tumors removed with 5 different surgeries.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I found my voice in front of the camera — growing neurodiverse and disabled made socializing extremely hard on me, and I was very self conscious due to the tumors that were disfiguring. My mom convinced me to apply to the journalism program my school offered in 8th grade, and it changed my life. I went from crying when speaking to being an award winning public speaker in two years, and I thrived because of broadcasting. I spent almost 10 years of my life at the same station, and would have continued to if I didn’t experience the disability discrimination and wrongful termination. That experience forced me to change careers and become a disability rights activist, artist, and entrepreneur out of necessity. I never would have thought I’d be who I am today, but I am definitely not complaining!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has to be the one person who has always believed in me; we’ve always had a close relationship due to our unique position my disability has put us in. She herself used to be a journalist in New York City back in the day, so I basically followed in her footsteps and when the ableist society tries to break me, she is always there to remind me why I do what I do.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I remember in 2017, I made a mistake on air during a very major live show. I messed up the intro and completely skipped over the first open, going directly into the start of the cold open and messing up as soon as we aired. I was so upset with myself but didn’t allow myself to feel it at that time as I had to focus on making sure no other errors happened so I could minimize the error as much as I could. I was beating myself up after the show for not delivering a perfect show when I was told by my boss how he noticed there was an error but the average person wouldn’t have been able to tell since I was able to control the show…this show wound up winning the 2018 Virginia Association of Broadcasters Award for Outstanding Weekend Newscast. I learned that perfection didn’t exist — there will always be unexpected errors, especially when you least expect them and do not need them. What matters is how you bounce back from them, and you can bounce back by preparing for them — telling yourself it’s okay when it happens and not getting caught up on the fact that it happened so you can minimize the impact.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The thing that resonates with me the most is “I am capable despite the Ableist Society”. When we have a disability, oftentimes we are engrained to see our disability as a hindrance or the problem when the reality is the ableist society and ableism that surrounds disability is the problem. Whenever we say things like “i am capable despite my disability” we are inherently telling ourselves our disability is a problem that would prevent us from succeeding — replacing the phrase “my disability” with the real root cause “ableism” is one way to unsubscribe to the ableist society that helps us shift the negative energy off of ourselves and souls and onto the ableism.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on my second coloring book, Chronically Spooky II which is the thing I am most excited about. It’s a lot more than just a coloring book — it’s hand drawn art activism that communicates disability pride and disabled culture in a way that someone who has never experienced it can be receptive to while giving other disabled souls a distraction slash coping mechanism that makes them feel seen and heard. It is so important to talk about things like disability pride, neurodiversity, accessibility, mental health and ableism because these are topics that impact us all, even if we don’t identify as part of the disability community. I believe the more we talk about these things, the more we normalize these concepts so we can create a culture and society that is truly inclusive, diverse, and accepting of all.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My Perseverance — I often compare myself to a phoenix rising from the ashes; no matter how hard, dark or bleak things seemed, I never gave up…I just reinvented myself and created a new path. I always tell myself that the ableist society wants me to give up, so I can’t give in to what it wants. When I was cancelled by friends in the community, I changed up my advocacy so no one would have the power to do that to me again. When I lost my almost decade long career to ableism, I became an Entrepreneur and it took a lot of hard work and patience, but I am thriving now because I didn’t give up.

My Authenticity — staying true to myself, my soul and who I am is a really big reason I am in the place I am today. Staying true to who I am has given me a one of a kind brand that no one can replicate, even when they try. Once I started being unapologetically myself, I felt a shift in the universe where because I showed myself more respect, others around me started to do the same. There is just something about embracing every part of who you are that makes people want to be around you, and when you are unapologetically yourself you subconsciously set boundaries that prevent toxic people from trying to take advantage of you.

My Empathy — Empathy is really a super power. Being an empath has allowed me to connect with souls all over the world on a deeper level that helps facilitate meaningful collaborations, discussions and networks. Understanding every walk of life is different and that you can learn from them is what sets a great leader apart from all the rest — anyone can “lead”, but not anyone can connect with your team and community in a way that makes someone want to follow you.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Through my work as an art activist, I have become well versed in burnout and its relation to The Ableist Society. I personally have lived through burnout myself due to decades of masking, which actually sparked my journey to unsubscribing to the Ableist society.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

“Burn Out” is the utter exhaustion and pressure you feel from being in a stressful, demanding environment that forced you to put your human needs to the side for the sake of the workplace. Burn out is our body giving us a “mayday” signal. We live in an ableist society that puts our value and worth on productivity, so it’s natural and ‘expected’ for us to be married to our jobs — we brag about making our jobs our lives and forget to take time for self care until we are on the verge of a mental breakdown. Burnout is the result of trying way too hard for way too long with no incentive or reward that makes it worth it to keep trying — nothing seems worth it.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is feeling invigorated, rejuvenated and passionate about what you do throughout the day. It’s when you have the motivation and desire to engage in your community.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

The whole “soldier on” concept is extremely ableist and is a way for the ableist society to try to invalidate health and wellness for the sake of its bottom line. The ableist society should care about burn out though, because a burnt out workforce negatively impacts it’s bottom line through absenteeism, poor quality of work, and a hostile workplace. Thinking beyond the scope of the workplace, burnout can lead to many health problems like fatigue, depression, anxiety, substance use, and increases the chance of developing long term problems like heart disease, high blood pressure, respiratory issues and premature death. We need to have a culture that puts more value on health and less on work.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout is there because your body and soul is begging you to pay attention to it. It can be caused by hostile work environments, overworking, taking on more than you can handle, lack of close relationships, perfectionism, and lack of recognition. In my personal experience, having to mask my disability in a hostile workplace that expected too much work for too little recognition was a powder keg for burn out — the stress made me so sick that I had a TIA stroke at the age of 26. I was in a wheelchair and my health was in crisis.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

There is no quick fix when it comes to burn out — it took you a while to get burnt out, so it’s going to take a while of listening to your body and putting yourself first to reverse it. Honestly we have to stand firm in the face of the Ableist Society and demand that the health and wellness of employees becomes a priority — if we don’t, the status quo will just stay the same. Even if you don’t call yourself disabled, mental wellness impacts you which means having a more inclusive environment that cares about the mental wellbeing of it’s staff would directly impact you. There is no reason to continue to allow ableism to control the workplace. When we force ourselves to mask and live by the ableist society’s rules, we unknowingly become a cog in our own oppression and make ourselves SICKER.

1) Unsubscribe to the Ableist Society. Learn what Ableism is and how systemic oppression impacts you (I promise you it does, even if you aren’t disabled) and do things in your power that go against it, like putting your mental health first or taking a sick day.

2.) Listen to your body — you only have one body, but you can get another job. If you are too tired and need to rest, call out sick. If you just feel off, take a mental health day. If your workplace would rather you run your body into the ground, is that a place you really want to work at?

3) Take time to yourself every day — Sometimes we can’t take a day off or take a vacation, but we can take time everyday to meditate to ourselves. Meditate at your workspace and take time to remind yourself of the things you are grateful for and enjoy about your job. It’s easy to get caught up in the negative things we hate about our jobs, but when we do that we are just repeating negativity to ourselves and allowing it to fester in our souls. Ignore emails during this time and assess what do you need — are you hungry? Do you need a “coffee” break? spend this little time every day focusing on you and the things that bring you joy.

4) Stay Mindful — After step one (unsubscribing to ableism) you have to stay mindful and on top of your thoughts — you have to constantly remind yourself that you are not your job, and your whole life’s purpose is not to overwork yourself to death.

5) Put Yourself First — sometimes, we have to know when enough is enough and when the only solution is to walk away from a hostile environment. It can be very scary, especially when we rely on our jobs for income and health insurance, but I promise you you will find a job that doesn’t make you want to die if you stopped wasting your energy at that job. I was forced out of my hostile environment, and while I may be traumatized and devastated it was still the best thing to happen. After a few months out of the environment, I was able to relearn how to walk and self published my first coloring book as well as creating my own store. I loved my broadcast career, but it was killing me slowly. Putting myself first has been life changing.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

It’s important to remember not to show any frustration towards someone who is suffering from burn out — they are dealing with enough of that already. The best way they can help is by encouraging the person suffering to put themselves first and listen to their body, mind and soul. I feel like it is second nature to tell someone to just grin and bear it, but we should make it our habit to tell someone to rest when they need to rest. If you notice your colleague is suffering or may have a workflow that isn’t their norm, ask them if there is something you can do to help or just be a listening ear for them to vent to. It means a lot to have that support during these hard times, knowing that you have a “safe space” can help you decide what is best for you.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers really have a duty to understand ableism in the workplace and do what is in their power to create an environment that puts health and wellness at the forefront. If you pride yourself on your DEI initiatives but don’t do anything to include disability and anti ableism in those initiatives, you are not doing it right. Creating a workplace that stresses the importance of mental wellness and actively advocates for it will help staff deal with burnout they may have due to any work related things. NEVER retaliate against someone for putting their health first. Have a sensory friendly and quiet space in the workplace where staff can unwind, rest, and take a few minutes for themselves. Have snacks available. Allowing staff to take mental health days and sick days without guilt tripping them is also a big way employers can help — a little empathy goes a long way and have a system in place where someone’s work won’t fall on their coworkers if they call out. Stop rewarding overworking — you wouldn’t applaud an addict relapsing with drugs, well overworking is an addiction too. Give incentives for proper self care and wellness. Don’t allow gossiping and bullying to fester in the workplace — address it as soon as it happens and do not allow a culture to develop that thrives off of the toxic bullying. Understand that health and wellness is more important than the bottom line, but by taking care of your employees health your bottom line will get better because you will have a team who can focus on their work as opposed to how terrible they are feeling.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

The best way to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees is to start those conversations — be the one to start talking about it to make sure the conversations are being had. The more we talk about mental health, the more we will normalize and humanize it while destigmatizing it — that is the key. Mental wellness impacts us all, there is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of and it’s about time we make it our priority.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Many think one vacation is the answer to reversing burn out when they are really using the vacation as a bandaid, and then get even more burnt out when it doesn’t work. Burnout is there because your body is literally begging you to pay attention to it — it didn’t happen overnight so it can’t be reversed overnight either. It takes time to heal from burnout — after a year of recovery, I still don’t think I am even close to being “healed”. You can avoid this mistake by trying to take care of yourself first, before burnout even sets in. Another mistake I have seen is people using substances to try to deal with burn out. Burn out can trigger addiction, which becomes self destructive. If you know you are prone to addiction, stay mindful and do not hesitate to reach out for professional help if you need to — there is no shame in asking for help, it actually is the bravest thing you can do.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to trigger the Pridefully Disabled movement, or Inclusion Revolution. Anything that dismantles the ableist society and embraces disability as a much needed part of diversity — the disabled is the largest ever growing minority in the WORLD, yet has the least amount of rights in the US. Despite the Declaration of Independence promising us inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, the ableist society constantly deprives the disabled of each one and it’s about time we address that.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would be one happy soul if I could meet *the* Judy Heumann, because she is *the* supreme when it comes to disability rights advocacy.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find my art activism on instagram at www.instagram.com/r.a.r.e.advoc8, or you can connect with me on Tik Tok with the same username @r.a.r.e.advoc8

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!