Marie Blanchard: “Energy and persistence conquer all things”

In the near future, I plan to start an organization that will provide food and access to clean water to the millions of people living in poverty in Haiti. In 2010 a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, leaving almost fifty percent of the population without clean water and sanitation system. Till this day, nine years after the earthquake, Haitians are still struggling to find clean drinking water.

Marie Blanchard is a fitness expert, model, and cookbook author who has been featured in Muscle and Fitness, Fitness Curves, Inside Fitness and several other publications.

She recently launched Dieting Deliciously which isn’t your typical “diet” book. Marie wanted to share some of her favorite mouth-watering recipes where readers can learn to create slimming meals without feeling deprived. It features 25 antioxidant-rich and guilt-free meals for any time of the day. In addition, the book showcases how to cook with healthier ingredients than those contained in traditional “fattening” meals.

Her goal with Dieting Deliciously is for others to understand that you can maintain fitness and a healthy lifestyle while still enjoying the foods you naturally crave. All her recipes are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, and unprocessed and still have an emphasis on flavor. It includes recipes like protein donuts, sloppy joes, sweet potato waffles and so much more!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Port-au-Prince Haiti, raised by my father who was a prominent member of the Duvalier administration. I went to an all-girls catholic school named College Saint Fraçois D’assise and spoke fluent French and Creole. I was raised with all types of animals: goats, chickens, cats, parrots, rabbits and last but not least my 8 dogs. Sadly, my father passed away in 1994 and I had to move to the United States (1996) and live with my mother, step-father and my siblings.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It started out as a weight loss goal I wanted to reach! My goal was to lose body fat and tone up. After a year of training and transforming my body, I decided to enter a bodybuilding competition. Shortly after, I started doing a bit better than expected then received my pro card with the NMA. Not long after, I began to compete in the NPC, which is on a different scale in the bodybuilding industry… as a member of the NPC, when you become a professional bodybuilder and accumulate enough points, you are then capable of competing as an Olympian.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2016 I had a competition in Teaneck New Jersey, for the NPC Universe. For every out of town competition, my routine usually is to find the nearest department store to get one gallon of water and one of those 14.00 full-length mirrors to use backstage when warming up. I found a Walmart nearby as got there as soon as I could when finished checking into the competition. After checking out of Walmart I grabbed the water gallon, the mirror, and drove back to the hotel. Only to find out that my wallet with my ID, some cash, and credit cards, was no longer with me!!!! Then it dawned on me that I left my wallet in the cart! I drove back as fast as I could and asked customer service if anyone turned in Chanel wallet…. Nope! After 35 TO 45 MINUTES they started watching the footage! There it was, This woman took my wallet, walked around the store and shopped for a bit, then checked out using my money from my wallet! Then she was gone! I was LIVID! I was in a room with a bunch of people who could’ve caught this woman had they not taken their sweet time to check the footage.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

In the future, I hope to continue doing the two things I am most passionate about. One is cooking and the other is bodybuilding. I published my first cookbook this year titled Dieting Deliciously, Crave-Killing Recipes For The Healthy Foodie, Volume 1. It’s filled with all of my favorite recipes that are both healthy and delicious! Within 5 yrs, I hope to publish 3 volumes with a special edition as a bonus. My other passion as a bikini bodybuilder is, of course, to make it to the Olympia stage. I know this is not an easy task, however, I have learned that I’ve always accomplished anything I dedicate myself to when no one tries to get in my way.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I believe the ideology in creating a diverse environment in any industry or workplace is so important because it creates a sense of equality for everyone. I am not one to use the race card as an excuse by any means because I believe that we are all capable of achieving greatness in this country; with that said, history reminds us of the barbaric, inhumane, and gruesome acts that people are capable of based on a false ideology that anyone of a different race, religion or color is considered inferior.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone could have persuaded me to start at a much younger age! You know, the days before Instagram. Don’t get me wrong I use IG religiously. However, the bikini division has gotten much more saturated since Instagram became popular. I wish someone would have told me that living in the heart of New York City makes competing much more difficult for so many reasons. Not many people in the gyms are at all relatable. Most love cardio or try to imitate powerlifting or Crossfit moves. There is a pizza shop, restaurant or deli in every corner. It takes forever to get to my favorite gym Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym in Syosset, so therefore I settle for the NYSC that are usually overcrowded! Absolutely different from Pittsburgh where I used to live. I wish someone would’ve told me that I was not exempt from low metabolism as you get older. I wish someone would have told me that it would be much easier on my body to stay close to competition shape on the OFF season for a much easier competition season! I would spend my training time building muscle and conditioning rather than focusing on doing so much cardio ( burning fat). I wish that someone would have told me that before making this career choice, consider staying single for a while until you’ve found someone who is in the same field or someone who loves and supports you competing; because it is draining if your partner doesn’t appreciate that lifestyle. Eventually, it affects your performance, your focus, and your drive!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find balance…It’s important to have a balance between your personal life and your life as a bodybuilder when preparing for a show! That usually consists of being in the gym twice a day for 3–4 hours a day total; weighing, measuring, and monitoring everything you eat… and most of all, resting as much as you can if insomnia hasn’t yet kicked in. Give yourself some time to spend with your friends, families and significant others, because in the world of bodybuilding the years fly by faster than you would ever believe.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In the near future, I plan to start an organization that will provide food and access to clean water to the millions of people living in poverty in Haiti. In 2010 a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, leaving almost fifty percent of the population without clean water and sanitation system. Till this day, nine years after the earthquake, Haitians are still struggling to find clean drinking water.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was lucky to be surrounded by a few strong-minded and successful athletes who guided me through some tough times. Therefore I could not give credit to just one of these guys.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Energy and persistence conquer all things.” Ben Franklin

I believe that in anything you want to conquer or be successful in, it takes drive and consistency and for me having the energy and persistence you must have passion. There must be an inner vision that drives you to achieve your goal.

For example, when I gave all of my attention to training and eating healthy, without any distraction from a significant other, family or shoots I have always succeeded at a first or 2nd place spot. When I allow myself to get distracted from a show, I never place well. It’s just a fact! Numbers (placement) don’t lie lol.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It’s a deadlock between President Barack Obama and Arnold Schwarzenegger!

In my opinion, they are both powerful symbols who have made history, effortlessly!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram — @haitianbeauty25

Twitter — @marieblanchard

Youtube — @MarieBFit

Website — marieblanchard.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!