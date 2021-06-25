Maricia Magana of LITTIL: “Have conversations in an interesting way”

Have conversations in an interesting way. For LITTIL we want to touch the customer as soon as they open our product so we have a compliment in every box to brighten their day.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maricia Magana.

Maricia Magana is the founder and CEO of LITTIL. Maricia worked for Interscope records in promotion of artists such as Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani, and later moved to help manage social media for Playboy & Playboy radio. Maricia founded LITTIL when she recognized that celebrities and influencers needed higher quality lighting products to take photographs and videos with mobile phones.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My background is in celebrity promotions and marketing. During my time working with artists such as Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani, it seemed like we always needed flawless pictures on the go, but didn’t have the tools. I noticed the need for higher quality lighting products that were portable so we could take better photos and videos with our phones. This is when I founded LITTIL. What began as a selfie light for social influencers has since evolved into five ring lights that are lightweight, portable, sleek, and designed to give studio-worthy lighting-without the studio.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My husband Brian and I had talked about starting LITTIL and when we finally made the decision to move forward with the company I found out I was pregnant. Soon after COVID hit. This made for an interesting start to the company and also shaped how we wanted it to run, as I realized the value in building a business that can be managed anywhere in the world.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

A tipping point for our company was when COVID hit. Not only did people receive stimulus checks giving them some money to spend, but our lighting products were helpful to those working from home. Suddenly people needed better lighting for their remote work to use for Zoom calls, Webinars or content creation. We started building our social media presence and went from a lighting company to a content and lighting company, giving people tips to grow their business through social media and content creation, and creating opportunities for business owners. This growth helped us also focus on the fact that we are an Amazon first brand, not a retail brand, therefore we had to do digital merchandising really well. Our visuals and creatives are very important because people are not able to see our products in person.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to my husband Brian who has helped me build LITTIL, especially when I became pregnant. He helped with product sourcing, advertising, and being there for me as a support during my pregnancy when I suffered from a great deal of morning sickness. He constantly supports my vision. I am also thankful for my LITTIL team, as well as the staff from our advertising agency, AdvertiseMint. We wouldn’t be able to have a successful company without our employees from the agency.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

We are making unique and quality products. A great example of this is our best selling ring light, the Superstar Slim, who’s versatility and portability sells itself. Our products are helping business owners, content creators, and influencers that have to do marketing on their own and from their home, online. Our lights help them with the content creation, as well as enhancing their natural beauty to help them look their best.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

It’s great to see the beauty industry evolve to be more inclusive. Social media and mainstream media in the beauty space are shedding outdated beauty standards and opening their doors to people of all different shapes, sizes, and identities because everyone deserves to feel beautiful. I love that self-care has become a focus in the beauty industry. This emphasis on taking care of yourself and your mental health is really important and exciting to see. Modern technology and tools that allow any person to build a brand and start a business from home (even a pregnant woman!) are exciting. Companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Instagram make it so you can reach people everywhere.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Young people are feeling the effects of the face altering filters on Instagram, which are tied to increased body dissatisfaction, and lower self-esteem. With the toll these filters are taking on people’s mental health they shouldn’t be so widely promoted across social media. The anxiety around “likes” on social media has long been a subject of debate. Finally companies like Facebook and Instagram are recognizing this and giving the option to remove it. Another concern is the mob mentality on social media. A recent example was actress Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria being attacked for her appearance on Twitter so much so that it was trending. We should be using social media to work together, lift each other up, and bring light to social causes instead of fighting and belittling one another.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Spend time with people that make you feel beautiful. Take a vacation from social media. Indulge in self-care and do something special for yourself. Now that more people are getting vaccinated we’re lucky we have the opportunity to get out and do some more activities. Go do whatever makes you feel beautiful — you’re worth it!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

It’s easy for us as business owners to get lost in our own vision, but it’s important that we understand and really listen to what our customers need and want. We are constantly monitoring our social media, as well as reviews to listen in on the conversation about how people use our products and what would be helpful to them. Times are changing, the largest store in the world is Amazon. You no longer have to fight for retail space. You have the ability to sell in the largest online store in the world. We are an Amazon first store and have found a great deal of success working with them. Digital ads are open for everyone. You can use the same tools brands like Glossier or Revlon do through Facebook and Instagram ads. Even if you start with just 5 dollars a day! Have conversations in an interesting way. For LITTIL we want to touch the customer as soon as they open our product so we have a compliment in every box to brighten their day. A quality product does the marketing for you. This means that positive reviews, user generated content on social media, and word of mouth will urge others to buy organically.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Everyone has their own light to shine, their own opinion, their own voice, their own cause to support. Through online platforms everyone can share that. We want to remind people of this which is why we leave them a compliment in every box they open. We want to enhance people’s natural beauty through our lighting and encourage them to let their light shine.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles.” Seven years ago I read a book called The Magic by Rhonda Byrne, focused on gratitude and being grateful for what you have. Ever since, my husband and I say 10 things we are grateful for everyday. One of those is our daughter Victoria Grace. Being thankful for what you have can change your life in all areas.

How can our readers follow you online?

instagram.com/mari_icia

Instagram.com/littil

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.