Marianne Williamson continues to inspire and offer wisdom during the global pandemic. (VIDEO)

Marianne Williamson is one of the most incredible speakers, writers, activists and spiritual leaders in the world.

Sharad got a chance to connect with Marianne to discuss the current global health pandemic and how we can overcome the stress through hope, meditation and inspiration.

See Sharad’s candid interview here:

Marianne Williamson in dialogue with Sharad Khare, Founder of Human Biography

About Marianne Williamson: