Marianne Williamson continues to inspire and offer wisdom during the global pandemic. (VIDEO)

Marianne Williamson is one of the most incredible speakers, writers, activists and spiritual leaders in the world.
Sharad got a chance to connect with Marianne to discuss the current global health pandemic and how we can overcome the stress through hope, meditation and inspiration.
See Sharad’s candid interview here:
About Marianne Williamson:
For over three decades Marianne has been a leader in spiritual and religiously progressive circles. She is the author of 14 books, four of which have been #1 New York Times best sellers. A quote from the mega best seller A Return to Love, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure…” is considered an anthem for a contemporary generation of seekers.
In 2004, she co-founded The Peace Alliance and supports the creation of a U.S. Department of Peace. In addition, she advocates for a cabinet level Department of Children and Youth to adequately address the chronic trauma of millions of American children.