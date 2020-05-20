Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Marianne Williamson continues to inspire and offer wisdom during the global pandemic. (VIDEO)

Marianne Williamson is one of the most incredible speakers, writers, activists and spiritual leaders in the world. Sharad got a chance to connect with Marianne to discuss the current global health pandemic and how we can overcome the stress through hope, meditation and inspiration.

By
Marianne Williamson in dialogue with Sharad Khare

Marianne Williamson is one of the most incredible speakers, writers, activists and spiritual leaders in the world.

Sharad got a chance to connect with Marianne to discuss the current global health pandemic and how we can overcome the stress through hope, meditation and inspiration.

See Sharad’s candid interview here:

Marianne Williamson in dialogue with Sharad Khare, Founder of Human Biography

About Marianne Williamson:

For over three decades Marianne has been a leader in spiritual and religiously progressive circles. She is the author of 14 books, four of which have been #1 New York Times best sellers. A quote from the mega best seller A Return to Love, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure…” is considered an anthem for a contemporary generation of seekers.

In 2004, she co-founded The Peace Alliance and supports the creation of a U.S. Department of Peace. In addition, she advocates for a cabinet level Department of Children and Youth to adequately address the chronic trauma of millions of American children.

Sharad Khare, Digital Journalist, Legacy Documentarian, Curator, Curious Soul

As a digital story teller, Sharad travels the globe to produce interviews with people from all walks of life. Sharad has produced interviews with Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon, Helen Mirren, Deepak Chopra, Arianna Huffington, Iron Maiden. His lens has documented the some of most fascinating icons of our time including his holiness The Dalai Lama. Sharad has his Masters in Communications and works with organizations and individuals to create content that reaches the masses. With a background in television and media, Sharad loves engaging people through his unique interviewing style which can be seen in all his work. Tweet him at : @kharecom

