Marianna Varviani of Selcouth: “You will never be 100% ready and perfection doesn’t exist”

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Marianna Varviani.

Marianna Varviani is a Greek LA-based dance theater practitioner; choreographer and performer. She is the founder and Artistic Director of ‘Selcouth’. Her works have been presented in Athens/Greece at ‘Arc for dance festival’, ‘Our festival’, ‘European Dance Network’, Sygxrono Theatro, Olvio, Theatro Chora, Poli, KET, Kinitiras. In London/Uk at Soho Theater, and at L.A./USA at UCLA Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. Her award-winning collection of dance films ‘Time to Dream’ has been screened in international festivals across the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Greece in a suburb of Athens, close to nature. I was always a very active and imaginative child which led me to the arts from an early age. Creating plays for my family and running around with my friends were the highlights of my childhood. I remember being curious about things, I still am. In a way, I didn’t understand or accept reality as it was taught. Hence, I tried to find my own way of relating to it. I grew up experiencing things through my body, trying to explore its possibilities and its abilities, understanding its expressions and manifestations.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always enjoyed getting lost in other worlds. Through performances and films, I enjoyed being transformed by stories, music and movement. I don’t remember exactly when I chose this path, I remember I just knew that this was it. When I was a teenager, I struggled with expressing myself, through theater and various characters, I began to open up, to see things from different perspectives. Through storytelling and performing, I got to influence reality in my own way. I found an imaginative way to communicate with people. Ever since embodied storytelling became my path. In the beginning, I focused on theater and narrative structures. This leads me to choreography and the uniting power of movement. I experience life through my body quite vividly. Through movement, I feel that I can communicate and interact with people on a deeper level. I respect our bodies’ wisdom and unique expression. This is why I choose dance theater to be my way of contributing to the world.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One instance that shaped my approach towards creating and sharing performances occurred during one of my first shows. There was a full house and it was time for my solo. I was lying down amongst other performers, waiting for my queue, I had to stand up and begin. As my gaze opened up towards the audience, my brain froze and I couldn’t remember what to do next (time shifts very peculiarly when one is performing live), instead of panicking I used this pause to try to identify what was going on. I realized that at that moment, the spectators had already ‘agreed’ to follow what I did. I was bewitched by them and they were by me. In a sense, (since this was close to the end of the show) the dynamic dialogue of performer and spectator was already set. My energy and theirs were tuned in, connected by an intangible thread. Once the power of this moment registered, I knew what I was supposed to do. Since this realization, the possibility of this powerful connection has stayed with me. I have spent the rest of my journey trying to achieve similar feelings through my performances; to cultivate powerful exchanges between audiences and performers. I found that in order to achieve this type of ‘magic’ everything counts: the original idea, the theme, the collaborators, the process of working together, the rehearsals, the time, effort, and care. Everything that the group shares before and during each performance forms each experience. Each exchange with the audience is unique! I am very grateful for such ‘magic’ moments, they fill me with joy, inspiration and energy to carry on.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I am working on three new projects. One of them is my next piece.

I am currently working on three new projects. I am in pre-production for my new full-length choreographic piece titled ‘Newton’. A piece inspired by Newton’s laws of motion in relation to socio-cultural relationships and dynamics.

I am developing a short choreographic piece titled ‘Untwine’, that explores the journey of individuals and communities embodying joy through a celebratory dance. ‘Untwine’ is going to be performed at the San Pedro Festival of the Arts in September 2021.

And lastly, I am organizing ‘Art Truck LA’, a mobile stage on top of a flatbed truck that is going to host live performances in various neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Living in L.A. I was lucky enough to find, train and recently become a part of the Krump Demolition Crew. Through the sessions and events, I have experienced some of the most intense and beautiful moments here. One night, in a cipher one person, was dancing in the center. His dance felt personal and powerful. After many fast and strong movements, he fell on the floor. He stayed there and, wouldn’t stand up. Viewing this, another person came close to him and started dancing. He moved close to the first one and then started stomping his feet rhythmically on the ground. Without talking, more people circled around the person on the floor and started stomping as well. It was like being in an empowering healing ritual. No words were spoken, the bodies were interacting, supporting each other. The original dancer stood up and started moving with the rest. It was a beautiful moment that gave me hope of what people can achieve if they support each other! There is so much we can achieve together. Our bodies tell stories and can inspire us, connect us. A child turning happy looking up with their hands open, a woman hitting her forehead in despair, a man singing on the street. There are moments of pure expression in every corner. I am starting to explore where, when and how more moments like these can be cultivated. Which are the places, the people and the circumstances that allow us to really show ourselves, to share what we really are and what we feel in each moment? I have found that in safe spaces, such as this one, we feel supported instead of judged and we show ourselves, express, expand and let go of things that no longer serve us and start transforming, evolving to the direction we would like to go. These spaces and the people surrounding them are rare, unfortunately, but they do exist!

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

My inspirations come from everything around me. From the chaos of information, senses, feeling, images and stories that we are surrounded by. I strongly believe that art can be a social tool, thus with each piece I create, I try to find ways to contribute to what is going on around me. A recent example that I can share connects to my new piece ‘Newton’. Thinking of the huge changes that we have all been facing during 2020 and 2021, together with the years of social unbalance, oppression and unfairness, I was trying once again, to find hopes for change. I love analyzing things in the process of understanding them. So, looking at the way people walk, talk, and express themselves can be a great indicator of what they are going through and what they could achieve (Obviously, unless asked, one can only assume the experiences of another). I am fascinated by collective expressions, whether it is traditions, social dances, gestures, etc. From a dance that becomes popular in social media, to a ‘wave’ of protestors in the streets, to slang language. Chaotic information maybe, but this is how my brain works! Now, to organize this chaos with the aim to create something tangible and (hopefully) useful, I always try to ground myself on one idea. For this project, I came across Newton’s theories of movement about inertia, momentum, action and reaction. Some possibilities of change could connect with these scientific theories. If a body, a person, or a group is constantly faced with the same ideas, pressures, knowledge, opportunities they will probably ‘stay still’ (duration is, of course, an important factor here). How can we collect energy or experiences in order to gain momentum? What actions determine our reactions? How do we identify bodies in distress? How can our actions cause abundance, freedom, joy? How can we achieve and energize a positive flow instead of paralyzed inertia?

With these concepts in mind, I start searching for images, photographs, micro-movements and musical rhythms. I then create creative tasks in order to explore movement expressions together with my collaborators. I enjoy working collaboratively, as a result, the perspectives, ideas, thoughts and embodied experiences of my dancers co-create and form the piece with me! The rest can be witnessed at the sharing of our work!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have found positive enforcement and constructive questioning to be very beneficial for my personal and professional journey. In return, I try, whenever I have the chance, to do the same for my collaborators, and my students. By creating artistic structures and experiences, I aim to make a safe space and time for expression and exploration.

I hope I can inspire people to look inward, to wander and learn from their embodied sense, to question, act and create realities. Through sharing my practice, I hope to inspire and empower people to find their own unique paths. Through my movement process, I focus on each individual person, their story, their feeling, their wisdom, and I try to magnify them through the work. I focus on the reasons why a body moves as it does, finding ways that it can convey the individual experience in a sustainable and healthy way. Additionally, it is very important for me to highlight the feeling of belonging. The communal power of bodies working together, exchanging energy, ideas and movement textures.

By sharing my story, I hope to inspire people to believe that they can create and be successful, no matter where they come from or what their previous experiences are. I haven’t trained as a classical dancer, I found dance quite ‘late’ in my life. Through a lot of work, I have been able to create works and share them with audiences all over the world. I believe different expressions should be celebrated and given the proper respect and support that they deserve. Not one art form is greater than another.

I try to share my knowledge, ideas and experiences through my performances and teachings. To expand the possibilities of what dance, theater, and artistic experiences could be.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

There is no right way of doing things. And there is always a way of doing things. There is always a way of doing things that is most popular, this doesn’t mean this has to be your way of doing things. Growing up I had learning difficulties and dyslexia, this meant that I could not grasp information the way other children around me could. I had to find my own way. With the help of my family, we used imagination and stories in order to remember how words were written. We made up fairy tales in order to remember history and made up poems to remember details. These experiences have helped me be resourceful and find ways to communicate with different people. Each interaction is unique, adapting and finding a new connection and way of doing things can be an adventurous process. Don’t wait for it to happen, create it yourself. This was one of the most important pieces of advice that were given to me early on. Instead of waiting for the phone to ring, the opportunity to arrive, be proactive! When I first started creating my own works, I met like-minded people and started rehearsing together. With no budget, no venue and only our ideas and passion for our work, we started creating projects. This way we had something to show and to share. Work smart! (Resting is productive). We live in a world where quantity is given more importance than quality. I feel especially in the arts, this may result in rushed works and individual burnouts. We do have to find sustainable ways of existing and working in which rest is a part of the process. Through my 20s I have been driven to work on multiple projects simultaneously. Partially due to practical reasons (financial needs, or artistic opportunities) and partially because this was the way that I was taught things were. After many physical injuries and burnouts, I am trying (not yet achieved completely) to give myself (body and soul) time to rest. I have seen that after some time to digest, I can create fully, I can engage deeper with people and issues that interest me and I can make new connections. Travel as much as possible. Going to places, meeting and talking with new people could open up ones’ perspectives. I have been blessed to have traveled and lived in different countries of this world. Each place has given me a new way of perceiving things, appreciate the ways, the whys and the hows. Each interaction with another culture has made me richer and has expanded my imagination. When I lived in Brazil, I had the chance to work with ‘Theater of the Oppressed’. Interacting and learning from the group, I found practical ways to connect social, political and artistic practices. Each working group used whatever it had to create performances that were centered around a social challenge. They shared the work with different communities asking for possible solutions. They documented the responses and in some cases proposed legislation that could support their ideas. Start today. You will never be 100% ready and perfection doesn’t exist. So, instead of waiting and overthinking (as I very often do), decide on a deadline and start today. Some years ago, I had an idea about a piece, I had researched and created a movement language but I was waiting for the right moment. I took a risk and applied to the open call for ‘Arc for Dance Festival’ in Athens for the Primal Movers section. The application got accepted and we started working on ‘Ahtikos_ a dance for liberation’. This was a wonderful collaboration with my artistic team which pushed me to define my choreographic process. I would have never had this opportunity and experience if I waited for everything to be perfect.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As I grow older I see how our hopes of futures change stand on the shoulders of new generations. Education is the key to shaping our mindset and possibilities. I would like to be a part of a movement that gives attention, time and space to the body and the environment. From biology and nutrition to gardening, harvesting, hiking, taking care of animals and moving. An embodied grounded way of being, perceiving the world while being a part of it. Basic pedagogical principles like respect, questioning and different ways of expression would be cultivated. I would help structures and spaces that move away from the unfortunate sedentary life to active practical, healthy, happy bodies, closer to the natural environment. Fortunately, there are some similar initiatives but not enough in my view.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

I would love to have a conversation with presidents and chairmen of foundations, and organizations that invest, uplift and promote art and culture in the US (such as: UCLA Center for the Art of Performance, Ford, The Wallis, The Soraya, Lincoln Center, Guggenheim, etc). I would love to get all these brilliant minds together, as these people combine artistic passion with practical knowledge on how to make things done. I would like to spend some time, to brainstorm and think through possibilities and solutions to the ongoing problem of artistic funding. I think it is important to clarify that in many cases when we talk about money in the arts, we talk about being able to compensate artists for their work. My dream goal is to be able to offer my collaborators sufficient wages for their effort, their talent and their experience. Unfortunately, in most cases, we find ourselves creating minimal budgets in order to produce a project. In my ideal world, art would be free for spectators and participants but it would be fully supported by the government and current economic structures. Art is a necessity, and unfortunately, we take its existence for granted.

So, I would like to have a tasty breakfast with the heads of structures that have power. Ask them, how they manage to navigate this money-making system and invest in the performing arts. Discuss ways and new structures whereby art, performance and embodied practices can be supported and explored in everyday life, for all people, not just the ones that can afford it. I believe that there is always a way of doing things, and by working together we can figure them out.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selcouth_movement/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/selcouthmovement

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!