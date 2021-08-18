Marian Cooper-Cairns of Pimento Chz Club: “Top ingredients”

Top ingredients: We really put all of our effort and energy into creating the perfect pimento cheese, and a huge part of what makes it unique is the quality of the ingredients we use. We make sure to use the best hand-grated cheddar cheese, just a little bit of mayo, and the right balance of spices and seasonings to create the perfect homestyle pimento cheese.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Marian Cooper-Cairns.

Marian Cooper Cairns is a nationally-recognized food stylist, recipe developer, former Southern Living test kitchen professional and most recently, founder of Pimento Chz Club. As a Southerner, Marian grew up with pimento cheese as a kitchen staple, and it was always served at gatherings like baby showers or weddings. After moving to Los Angeles, she believed her own recipe was hands-down better than any mass-produced version from a store. When she served pimento cheese as an appetizer at cocktail parties and supper clubs, it developed a cult-like following among her friends. So, while “sheltering-in-place” in 2020, Marian focused all her time and energy on perfecting her recipe. Pimento Chz Club grew in popularity, and the brand was born.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. Growing up in the South, food was an integral part of my childhood. I loved being in the kitchen and surrounded with different foods from different cultures. I eventually decided to go to culinary school and announced on my very first day that I would like to be a food stylist, which was way different than the future chef and restaurant owners in the room. My passion for food styling and recipe development turned into a career. During the pandemic I took my side hobby, developing the perfect pimento cheese, and made it into a viable e-commerce business. I’ve now launched my product and have been selling pimento cheese nationwide.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

Pimento Chz Club actually started as a quarantine project. I’ve been making my own pimento cheese for entertaining purposes for years — it makes a great appetizer or happy hour snack. When COVID-19 hit, I felt isolated and was craving connection. I remembered how great it felt to connect over food and drinks and host people for dinner. I decided to whip up a few batches of pimento cheese and deliver them door to door to try to recreate that feeling. It was amazing making people’s day with a simple delivery. Then in the days that followed I started getting tagged on social media from friends taking selfies and hashtagging #PimentoChzClub. From there, friends of friends started asking “what’s the Pimento Chz Club and how do I get in?” Then it hit me: I had created a brand and a bit of a cult following.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was creating the packaging I was so nervous about spelling and grammar. I went over the wording countless times, then finally sent an order for 3000 labels to the printer. That night I woke up in a cold sweat… How the heck do you spell chili? Is it chili, chile, chilli, chilly?! I’m still not 100% sure which is right.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

In general we all know that starting any business comes with its pitfalls and growing pains. For me, I am grateful that I have been able to make a career out of my passion for food. I have spent a lot of time honing my instincts and figuring out what partnerships work for me, what brands align with my personal ethos and the type of people that I work best with. When you really understand what you are working towards you can be crystal clear about what you want and need to be successful. First and foremost, that means trusting your gut. Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself to do some uncomfortable and maybe scary things. Failing is learning.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Do your research. See what’s already on the market, test different products, figure out what makes your brand different from the rest. Basically, prepare yourself for what you’re jumping into. You should have a sense of who your competitors are, what your marketing strategy should be, and who your target audience is. Knowing these will help you create a product that matches your original intent.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

I think fear of the unknown stops a lot of people from pursuing their ideas and passions. If you have an idea, make a plan and put that plan into action. Unfortunately, no one is going to knock on your door and offer to turn your idea into a full-fledged business. But, if you have the drive and are confident in your product, you can, and will make it happen.

Also, things take time. You have to have patience and trust in yourself that you will be successful. As cliche as it sounds, don’t let your fears stop you from doing something you love.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I think it depends on their situation. There are a lot of business nuances when it comes to developing and selling your product like getting capital, finding a distributor, pitching your product and more. If you’re not comfortable with doing those things, or even if you are busy working or juggling different life-aspects, hiring an expert could be extremely beneficial.

However, if you can’t afford to hire a consultant, then shadow the experts, ask questions, talk to your friends and family, you never know what you can learn from them. And the beautiful thing about the internet is that you can practically find all the steps you need to launch your business online. Sure, it will take more effort and time, but it will be worth it.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I think it depends on what you’re looking to achieve. For Pimento Chz Club we have been focused on scaling slowly as we test our product’s viability, shelf-life and popularity in certain markets. At this point we are nimble and don’t require a lot of working capital. But that’s not to say we won’t be knocking on VC doors soon.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

For a perishable food product, quality is paramount. We need to know that when our product hits the shelves it is fresh and safe for our consumers — and most importantly — delicious. We spent a lot of time targeting suppliers and manufacturers that aligned with our mission to provide a quality product.

With regards to distribution, you have to put on your sales hat and bring your best pitch forward. Again, this is all about living your brand and being able to show a store or distributor why you and your product make sense for them. For us our first step was targeting Southern retailers that understood our product. We showed them how Pimento Chz Club is far superior to the other cheeses they were already carrying. As far as what’s next, we want to broaden to retailers that might be experiencing pimento cheese for the first time. Next stop LA!

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) An idea you believe in: The most crucial aspect of your brand is your product or idea that you’re selling. If you truly believe that you can do something better than the other people in the market, or if you’re filling a gap in the marketplace, then you’ll have much more success with your brand. For me, I knew that my homemade pimento cheese tasted better than the mass produced ones found in the grocery store. Being confident in my creation and believing in my work led me to where I am today.

2) A plan: Though it doesn’t have to be perfect right away, create a timeline with plans and goals for yourself and your company — and stick with it. Creating a brand takes time and if you don’t have a general plan, you may get lost in the details or end up sabotaging yourself by procrastinating or pushing difficult tasks off. You need to hold yourself accountable and I really think having a plan is a huge part of that.

3) Top ingredients: We really put all of our effort and energy into creating the perfect pimento cheese, and a huge part of what makes it unique is the quality of the ingredients we use. We make sure to use the best hand-grated cheddar cheese, just a little bit of mayo, and the right balance of spices and seasonings to create the perfect homestyle pimento cheese.

4) An incredible and honest team: You need a reliable team who you can trust. They will be the ones who give you honest feedback about your product and will give you different perspectives and opinions. You want a team who wants to see you succeed and has the same passion as you do. My team includes so many close friends helping me out (mostly for free!) as we launch and grow this brand. Without all of their help from graphic design, photography, prop styling and communications I would not have been able to accomplish so much in only a year. I am very thankful to each of them.

5) Passion and drive: Creating a food brand — or really any brand — is hard and time-consuming, and if you don’t have the passion and drive, you may end up giving up on yourself when things get tough. Your passion radiates through your product and consumers will experience that.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

I think the key is to find something you’re ‘crazy about’. If you’re passionate about your product, people will see and feel the determination and the love you have for it. Plus, when you’re passionate about your product, you will spend more time perfecting it and creating something you truly are proud of.

Once your product hits the marketplace — share it. Share it with your friends and family, post pictures, get people talking about it. Word of mouth advertising is key in the culinary industry.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I hope Pimento Chz Club has brought a sense of community, especially during the pandemic when people were starved for connection. Food is such a great way to bring people together and really creates a bonding experience, which is something I think we’ve all needed this past year. Whether you use the cheese for a Sunday family dinner or a neighborhood BBQ, it brings people together and gives everyone a chance to slow down and appreciate the people around you.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to inspire people to return to some of the small and simple pleasures of life. We’ve had to deal with so much change and turmoil the past year, and I want folks to connect authentically around food and drink.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Liz Lambert is the creator and founder of boutique hotels like Hotel Saint Cecilia and Hotel San Jose in Austin, Texas. I am in awe of how she created, inspired, and evolved the hospitality industry. I would love to see how she works. Liz, if you read this, let’s get a drink? I’ll bring the pimento cheese + snacks!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.