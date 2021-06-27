Mariah Oller Of Harvest and Moon: “Garden in whatever capacity is available to you”

Garden in whatever capacity is available to you. There is something about growing plants that puts everything into perspective. Gardening forces you to learn that everything takes time and sometimes it’s our environment that is the issue.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mariah Oller.

Mariah Oller is a Cell Biologist turned Oracle that commonly answers questions regarding people’s life, love, and business ventures. She is the founder of Harvest and Moon and recently published her first Tarot Deck, The Tarot of Life. Learn more about Mariah by visiting www.harvestandmoon.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I come from a long line of people that have a heightened sense of intuition. My Grandmother is an incredible woman. Little children whisper “that’s a witch” when she walks by. She’s very glamorous and wears all black in her small Texas town. It’s wonderful. She always knows things before they happen. One of my favorite memories with her is when I was 7 or 8 years old. My cousin and I went down to a dock to fish. We pulled up our minnow trap and found a baby cottonmouth snake. We handled the situation with the tools we had in my grandpa’s tackle box. As we were finishing up we saw my Grandma walking down to us and the first thing she said was “What’s wrong?” That is when I realized there really is something to all the deja vu and this enhanced knowing that I have. My Grandma knew we were in a dangerous situation without even seeing us. This trend has continued throughout my life. There were several times in college that she called me at 2 or 3 am while I was doing silly things.

My education and career are complex. I was accepted into a prestigious program in highschool which allowed me to study Biotechnology and get my degree before I finished highschool. That led to me becoming the lead biologist for a medical device company when I was 19. It was an incredible experience, but it wasn’t nourishing for my soul. When I had my oldest daughter I had to come to terms with my limited energy. It was so scary! I had been on this path since I was 15 and I had accomplished incredible feats. It felt selfish to be looking for more, and it also felt impossible to keep avoiding it. I had a session with a Medium to help decide if I should go back to my career in the sciences. She very clearly saw what I had been feeling. Science was a jumping off point, and it was time to move on.

I didn’t immediately move to Tarot, in fact I wasn’t even reading tarot at this point. I had dabbled in modeling while I was working in the lab. It helped me create balance and continue feeling like a young woman. When I left my science career, I started a modeling agency. It was a ton of fun and taught me so much about business. We did photo shoots and promotional events. I met my husband at one of those events. We were working with a sweet tea company for their Whole Foods promotions. One of the models called in and I filled in the spot. This guy and his super hot friend came over and asked me to go out with them later that night. I told them I was unavailable but I’d share my business card if they bought a 30 dollars bottle of tea. They did! My husband proceeded to text me “happy birthday” and other thoughtful things that led to me accepting his invitation to meet up. It’s so funny that we met at Whole Foods.

My husband is a web developer with a degree in religious studies. At this point in my life I was pretty agnostic, or maybe indifferent is a better word. The side of my family that raised me are very religious. The other side of my family are science loving atheists. I had just decided to step away from both extremes. I was dealing with a lot of anxiety at this point in my life. Rightfully so. I was a young, single mom with a new baby and a newer company. Life was hectic! I had no spiritual, emotional, or physical pillar to lean on. My now-husband, then-boyfriend, recommended I explore some sort of spirituality. I got a tarot reading around that time and felt so much peace.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I spent months researching tarot cards before I bought my first deck. Partially because I couldn’t afford the one I wanted, and partially because I was scared of what that would mean for me. I felt like I would be rejected by both sides of my family.

I had just moved cross-country with my partner. In an effort to make friends and learn about our new city, I signed up for a tarot class at a little metaphysical shop. I knew that meant I would need to buy a tarot deck, but I was still unsure which I would choose.

That night I had a dream that I was in this giant library. The shelves were filled from floor to ceiling with these big leather bound books. Each book represented a tarot deck, and each page was one of the cards. I would randomly choose a book and flip through it’s pages. I started getting really frustrated that all of the decks were imitating the original Rider Waite Smith Deck. For the most part, the cards kept the same names and the imagery only varied slightly. It felt like a waste of effort to keep recreating the same thing. The Library guide eventually walked me to my section of the library. I had several books on the shelves. I woke up as I was opening one of them. I don’t think there was anything on the pages anyway.

I took away several things from that dream. First, I was going to design tarot decks. Second, that my first deck needed to be the original Rider Waite Smith deck. I wanted to learn the original imagery so I could make changes as needed. Let me tell you, I left that dream with such confidence in my ability to read tarot.

I bought the RWS deck, I took the class (where they really hyped me up. I correctly guessed that we’d be learning about The Moon card and for the rest of the time the instructor kept saying how intuitive I was) and then I got to studying on my own. I was woefully unprepared for how terrible I would be at understanding the cards. My first attempt at a tarot reading was humbling.

I tried pulling a card of the day. I tried meditating with the outdated imagery. I could not connect with that deck. Eventually, I leaned on my background in Science and made a lab notebook for the cards. I would set the intention to understand the card, make hypotheses for what I felt like it would mean, write my observations throughout the day, and so on. It didn’t really click until I purchased the tarot deck that had been calling to me from my initial tarot reading a year or two prior.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first in-person tarot reading almost sent me into preterm labor. I had been reading tarot virtually for quite a while, but I hadn’t done anything face to face. A local med-spa asked me to read tarot at a Halloween event for around 200 women. My excitement swept me away and I jumped at the chance.

For some reason, it never occurred to me what an incredible amount of energy that would take. I was only scheduled to be there for an hour or two, which felt absolutely achievable. I did my first session, the woman left the space crying and telling everyone how incredible it was, and all of a sudden I had this huge line. Women were waiting for hours to get their tarot cards read. I was moving as fast as I could but for every person I read, five more joined my line. I could hardly drink water and only took one bathroom break (I was 8.5 months pregnant so bathroom breaks are usually every 20 minutes.) The line to my little room snaked throughout the nail salon, through the lobby, and back into the massage quarters. It was insane! I don’t remember if I stayed double or triple the time we originally agreed upon. I do remember I made my monthly financial goal in that one event. My midwife was not so happy. I had to stay on bedrest for several weeks.

That event taught me several lessons. One, I am an incredible tarot reader. Two, to clear my schedule following an event. They always go over the original time. Three, to be more solid in my boundaries for nourishment. Four, to never get pregnant again. This work needs me and it’s too intense to do with a fetus depending on you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been blessed with many incredible mentors, it’s hard to narrow it down to one helpful person.

My old Genetics professor shared a piece of wisdom that I think a lot of women in wellness will benefit from. He was discussing a scenario where his expertise solved an issue a reptile breeder was having getting a rare variant from his snakes. He told the person the solution for free, and the person didn’t listen. Some time later the same breeder called and asked what to do. This time, my professor charges him for access to the same information. The person took some of the advice, but not all of it, and was frustrated by his results. He called again and my professor doubled his rate. The third time, the person listened and was happy with his result.

This is all to say, we define our value for our clients. I find a lot of women price themselves too low in order to remain accessible, and then are frustrated that they aren’t taken seriously. If you are spending a bunch of time providing working solutions, and your clients are not implementing them, that’s a good indication your rates are too low.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My work is providing people with tools so they can pause and assess their situation. I’m helping people decide what magic they will bring into the world and I’m creating clear tangible steps to make that happen.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Start your day by pulling a tarot card. This helps you get clear on what energy you’re working with and lets you know how you need to show up. Take regular breaks from alcohol and recreational drugs. Many intuitive people use alcohol, instead of boundaries, to give themselves space. This leads to confusion and a disconnect from what’s happening in your life. Garden in whatever capacity is available to you. There is something about growing plants that puts everything into perspective. Gardening forces you to learn that everything takes time and sometimes it’s our environment that is the issue. Set time each month to address your goals and intentions for the upcoming month. I do it on the New Moon. This is so important if you’re hoping to radically change your situation. Make letting go and cleaning up part of your regular routine. I do this on Full Moons. We can’t just manifest all the time. We have to make room for all the great things we’re calling in.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a tarot movement. Imagine all of the incredible things people would create if they knew it would work out! They’d have insight on health scares, on next steps in business, on staying in/letting go of that rocky relationship. It would change the whole landscape of our culture! People would feel empowered and excited to create.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I’m a huge advocate for the environment. I volunteer at the local community garden, help steward a nearby nature preserve, share seeds whenever I can, and amplify the voices of people doing bigger work. We don’t get to refine our lifestyle skills if we don’t have a planet to live on. Also, the Earth is so good to us. We should be showing her more love.

