Maria Tegman of Sproud: “Courage ”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Maria Tegman, co-founder of Sproud (www.besproud.com) a Swedish startup behind a range of pea-based milk which, thanks to its unique taste, nutritional profile and environmental benefits, has grown incredibly popular in the US and across the globe. In addition to her role as foodtech entrepreneur, Maria is a mother of two and lives with her family near Malmö in Sweden, where her company is also headquartered.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career within the food sector in my early twenties as I joined Nordic food company Orkla, straight out of college. During my time with the company, I was lucky to get to develop and launch some of the group’s most iconic and loved brands and was able to pick up an incredible amount of learnings and experience. After 16 years with Orkla, I was offered my dream role within the company, but for some time I had been feeling this great big urge to go start something of my own. I had been closely watching demand for plant-based products grow for some years, and I knew that there was a great opportunity to create a global brand if only I could move fast enough.

I took the leap, left Orkla and soon met my co-founders. It didn’t take long until we got the idea for our current company Sproud, which makes a range of pea-based milks, made to taste better than any other alt-product you’ve ever tried, as well as being kind to the environment and our health.

In just a few years, we’ve been able to establish Sproud as not just an alternative, but the alternative to dairy milk, and we are now well on our way to take the company from a startup to a scaleup with sales in 18 markets and growing teams in Sweden, the UK and the US.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Already at Orkla, I was seeing this new group of consumers emerge that was demanding healthier foods and plant-based options. While most of the food industry at the time was viewing this as a fad that would soon pass, I felt really sure that it was the start of something massive.

My co-founders and I knew we wanted to create a plant-based product, and that taste would be the most important factor to our success. It didn’t take long until we came across the yellow split pea and discovered that it was an absolutely fascinating crop from an environmental point of view, as it is one of the most sustainable sources of plant-based protein.

We had to experiment for some time to find the right taste. But when we did, we felt convinced that we had created something really special and unique with potential to completely change everything consumers and our industry knew alt-milk to be.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I’ve always been inspired by changemakers who haven’t shied away from the big issues of the world but instead dared to take action and develop creative solutions.

From tech leaders like Steve Jobs to politicians like Barack Obama and philanthropists like Gunhild Stordalen, these are all people who have seen possibility and opportunity where others didn’t, and who still motivate me in my own journey with Sproud today.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

From a product point of view, Sproud stands out in that we have created something that nobody else has in terms of the taste innovation. Sproud is like no other alt-milk on the market, even if you compare us to other products made from pea-protein, and I am so proud to have customers everywhere in the world that love what we do.

As a company, something that really stands out to me is how every single person who works at or with Sproud truly believes in the product and in our mission.

This shared belief and our aligned vision is what drives the company forward and it has been absolutely key to us growing the company at the pace and scale that we have.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My success really goes hand in hand with the goodness I try to bring to the world. The more successful we make Sproud, and the more people we reach, the greater our positive impact on the planet and peoples’ health becomes.

Knowing this is what keeps me going, and it’s a pretty incredible feeling to know that the growth of my company has a greater purpose.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being passionate –

Being passionate — if you don't have a passion for what you do yourself you will never be able to inspire others. Being able to excite yourself about your work and develop a strong drive for projects that you are involved in will also help you keep going when things don't go your way. A good example from my previous career is being so determined that healthier and plant-based products were the future, that I kept pushing for Orkla's offering to develop in this direction, long before I had anyone on side, and until I had convinced everyone necessary that this was the way forward.

if you don’t have a passion for what you do yourself you will never be able to inspire others. Being able to excite yourself about your work and develop a strong drive for projects that you are involved in will also help you keep going when things don’t go your way. A good example from my previous career is being so determined that healthier and plant-based products were the future, that I kept pushing for Orkla’s offering to develop in this direction, long before I had anyone on side, and until I had convinced everyone necessary that this was the way forward. The ability to stay positive and visualise —

The ability to stay positive and visualise — a founder can make plans for their business and strategize all they want, but if they are not able to engage the team around them, there really is no point. To me, creating engagement as a business leader is a lot about being able to communicate a vision and to get people excited about it. And to do so, you need a big portion of positivity. There are endless examples of when this has been needed in my work for Sproud and it is my job to constantly convince the team that we can achieve anything, big or small, be it to expand to multiple markets all at once, reach a certain sales target or develop our products.

a founder can make plans for their business and strategize all they want, but if they are not able to engage the team around them, there really is no point. To me, creating engagement as a business leader is a lot about being able to communicate a vision and to get people excited about it. And to do so, you need a big portion of positivity. There are endless examples of when this has been needed in my work for Sproud and it is my job to constantly convince the team that we can achieve anything, big or small, be it to expand to multiple markets all at once, reach a certain sales target or develop our products. Always trusting in myself and those around me —

It’d be hard to pick one story for when this has been particularly important, as it is something that I use and benefit from every day. Being able to trust in my abilities while not being scared to turn to others for support when I need it has been instrumental to my successes. Trusting my own vision for Sproud gets me out of bed every morning and trusting in my team is what makes us achieve incredible things every day.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I’ve said it before, but the most stupid advice I have ever received is to always take your boss’ word for what’s right and wrong. Any business leader who thinks that they always know best has completely misunderstood their role. As a CEO or a founder it is your role to listen to your team and empower them to achieve brilliant things by using their own skills and initiative.

It’s happened to me a few times in my career when myself and other colleagues have disagreed with a decision made by someone more senior, but informed that it is not our position to question them. Equal amounts of times, things didn’t work out as well as they would’ve if this person had listened to the feedback of their team.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

One thing that was quite hard when we first started out was always being compared to our competitors, even though our products were nothing like theirs.

I would come off stage after what felt like an amazing pitch and someone would say “But this is exactly what company X is doing, why would you succeed?”

Time and time again we had to explain what made us special and why we felt so sure that we could become a leading player in the alt-milk space. Sometimes I would struggle to not let snarky comments get to me, even if 95% of the feedback we got was positive.

But now looking back at this time, it was important for us to keep repeating to ourselves and others what made us different and what our vision was, something that can otherwise get a little lost at the early stages of a startup.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Firstly, surrounding yourself with people that believe in you and your idea is the number one thing for overcoming self-doubt. And once you have those people around you, you should invite them to give you as much criticism and constructive feedback as you can bear. Tearing your idea apart every now and then is healthy and if done in the company of people that support you, you can feel confident that you can piece it back together again to become even better.

Secondly, finding the right balance between life and work is crucial. For me, this has meant taking time away from my desk for yoga and meditation, or even just a walk in the forest with my dog and my family or friends. Having an understanding husband has also helped a lot. My husband has been with me on every step of my entrepreneurial journey and been equally good at popping champagne to celebrate my wins as he has been to comfort me through harder times.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I think the key to riding the highs and lows of being a founder is to learn to embrace both. Not only emotionally, but also operationally. On some days I find myself ironing out our strategy for entering a new important market in the morning and spending the afternoon in a board meeting, only to find myself packing sample boxes for customers in the evening. Your most important role as a founder is to keep inspiring your team, and to do so, you need to always be ready to pull your weight and more, whatever the task at hand.

This is the charm of entrepreneurial life, but it also requires a lot of energy. Watch yourself so you don’t run out of steam and remember to regularly top up your energy with breaks and time spent away from the office.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

If you’re able to bootstrap your company this will give you a lot of freedom. But carrying a business forward on your own can be hard and there are numerous benefits to venture capital funding. In its pure form of capital, investment can be good for growing of course, but if you team up with the right VC you’ll also get invaluable experience and expertise to support you on your way.

When raising money and first meeting with investors you’ll of course need them to want to invest in you. But don’t forget that this is also your opportunity to find the VC that will best fit you and your company. I think one of the most important things to look out for is whether they share your fundamental values and your view of the direction forward for your business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. A clear and purpose-driven vision — If your ‘why’ is strong enough your vision will always guide you to make the right decision. At Sproud, our vision is to power change for good, and this influences everything that we do.

2. Courage — You need to be bold and brave. Create a culture where your team feels empowered to take risks and make decisions of their own. Part of this is to embrace failures as something to learn from, rather than to dwell on things that go wrong.

3. People smarter than you — Pick the best team possible and only hire people brighter and better than you. You’ll need to be able to take a step back and let the team win. And remember that the best mix is to be found in age diversity, where experience is combined with younger talent and new ideas.

4. A big portion of fun — Enjoying what you do and having fun at work is the most important ingredient for being able to power through, and if you don’t, you’ll never succeed. This might sound harsh but if you stop having fun with your venture, quit what you’re doing and move on to something else.

5. The strongest possible belief in yourself — Maybe the hardest thing to find out of all of the above but probably the most important thing you need. There will be times when others don’t believe in your idea, and this means that it is up to you to be your own biggest supporter. Stay close to yourself and to your vision and you’ll find that this helps you persevere even when you feel like giving up.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake made by business leaders overall is to put plans into action before listening to the team first. Unless you’ve gotten something very wrong in your recruitment, your colleagues have been hired because they know things that you don’t, and they likely have plenty of insight into your business that you don’t. Always let the team inform your decisions by gathering their knowledge and thoughts. It won’t always be possible to take into account the wishes or recommendations of every team member, but it’d be silly not to consult them for the best possible outcome.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I love what I do and feel so passionate about the work we do with Sproud. As fantastic as this is, it also makes it harder to switch off. Over the years, I have had to train myself to know when to stop and look after myself to prevent burnout.

In essence, it’s all about time management; I allow specific time to move away from my workspace to exercise and see friends. I always feel more productive and inspired to work harder for Sproud, when I have taken some time out for me — but it is a discipline you have to learn.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a woman in leadership and entrepreneur myself, I feel incredibly passionate about creating space for other young female professionals to grow and succeed in business. I think it’s my duty to show aspiring female entrepreneurs that it is possible to overcome any obstacles and to create opportunities for female leaders to rise. There are already many people out there promoting women leadership, but I don’t think this movement can ever get too big.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to sit down with Beyond Meat’s founder and CEO, Ethan Brown. A pioneer in the plant-based protein space, and almost a decade our senior as an alt-product entrepreneur. It’d be really interesting to hear more about his successful journey with Beyond Meat and to discuss the future of food over a meal together. Plus, if he served his own products and I chipped in with some Sproud, the food would be delicious!

The dream would be to have Billie Eilish join us as well. What I love about her is that she is shaking up her industry by being unapologetically herself. If I could pick an artist to make the soundtrack for Sproud it’d be Billie!She’s amazing.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Readers can find me on LinkedIn or follow my company Sproud on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!