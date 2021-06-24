Maria Spear Ollis of Spear IP: “Be a lifelong learner”

As women founders increase in numbers, they must instead take the bull by the horns and found companies with their own cutting-edge policies when it comes to work-life balance and family.

Maria is the only Nashville-based creative-turned-lawyer that specifically serves content creators and online businesses — from bloggers and podcasters to one-on-one service providers. She has spent the last 10+ years helping her clients uncover their little-known legal issues in a jargon-free way and get those issues resolved before “it” hits the fan. When she’s not hammering away at a copyright issue or recording a YouTube video, you can catch her dancing to Hamilton with her toddler son, cooking with her husband, working on a house project, or hollering at her dog to get down from the couch.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

You would never imagine an opera singer and musical theater wannabe would end up owning her own law firm, would you? I was a music major in college — but also crippled by stage fright and, yes, a little self-doubt. As time went on, I saw some of my older friends graduate just to constantly audition and the lifestyle did not appeal to me. (Like I said — stage fright.) At one point, my father (aka my idol) asked me if I’d ever thought about law school. Well…no. I hadn’t. Not even for a second. But iTunes was very new at the time, and Napster and other platforms like it were “a thing.” So, I thought I’d try out law school and help protect my musician friends. Turned out, I was good at it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I started my own practice, I was bound and determined to offer flat rates instead of just billing by the hour. As a new entrepreneur myself it helped so much to know exactly how much something would cost before I brought on help — the hourly rate is a scary thing, especially to a new business! So, a band contacted me and wanted help in reviewing a contract that was presented to them. I thought about it and decided, “Hmm, $500 should do it.” Well, that project started in the fall and with the back-and-forth negotiations that went on, we finally had a signed contract by February! That was a big lesson I learned in project management and providing accurate and fair rates.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, that would be my husband. Even early on in our dating relationship, I was so impressed with and inspired by how focused he was on setting goals and self-improvement; these were new concepts to me. Suddenly, I was reading books from his bookshelf like “The One Thing” and “The Compound Effect” and “Awaken the Giant Within.” When I was thinking of starting my own law practice, he was incredibly supportive and proud. He still is.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

It’s a tie between “You Are A Badass at Making Money” by Jen Sincero and “Do Less” by Kate Northrup. Jen’s was the first book that I’d ever read on money mindset and manifestation and I think I listened to it on Audible back-to-back three times. The book is full of quotes and exercises that really helped me dig into money mindset and subconscious issues I’d had with making more money. Kate’s book was mind-blowing in another way (and another book that I listened to multiple times.) The premise is that men’s cycles operate on a 24-hour basis while women’s cycles, of course, operate over the course of 28–30 days. Well, as humans, our “cycles” mirror the four seasons, and you’ll be more productive on certain tasks depending on where you are in your cycle. It’s a must-read for women, truly.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Things do not happen to you. They happen for you.” That may not be the quote verbatim, but it was said by Tony Robbins and it sticks with me. (Tony is just the man, isn’t he?) Whenever a potential client I was excited to work with doesn’t pan out, or my son is home sick from school, or something happens that was not part of “my plan,” I remember this quote. Maybe the client would’ve been a huge headache. Maybe taking on that client would’ve prevented me from taking on another, even more amazing client that’s about to come along. Usually, you can find a reason why something didn’t work out.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

By helping my clients to launch and protect their businesses! But this is about more than business, of course. It’s setting someone up for success, instilling confidence in filling in their legal gaps and blind spots, and supporting and advocating for them along the way.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think it is a mix of intimidation and lack of leadership. Of course, there are female founders, but for a new female founder-to-be that wants to start a business, she may not know where to turn for help.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Absolutely. I see my role as much more than a “lawyer.” I’m also an educator and advocate for my clients (who are, largely, women). I always say a contract is useless to you if you don’t know what it means. That’s why instead of just writing and delivering a contract to someone, I take the time to explain concepts to my clients. I also maintain a YouTube channel where I break down common legal issues for online businesses (in 2–5-minute segments). I truly feel that the more we can break down that barrier of “I don’t know what I don’t know,” and “legal stuff is so intimidating,” the more we can make the path to female entrepreneurship more accessible, understandable, and low-stress.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I’ve lost count of the number of articles I read during the course of the last year about how women are suffering during the pandemic, particularly mothers. In my work with female entrepreneurs — and as one myself — I’ve seen firsthand how the current norms in the corporate world lead to women feeling burned out and spread thin. As a consequence, they aren’t fully present at home, social life becomes non-existent, and quality of work suffers. Then, hey, let’s throw a pandemic on top of it, and maybe some home-schooling. Women, and especially working mothers, cannot afford to wait as corporate America turns its wagon wheels in attempting to be more working-mother-friendly. As women founders increase in numbers, they must instead take the bull by the horns and found companies with their own cutting-edge policies when it comes to work-life balance and family. This will lead to normalizing leave that goes beyond a certain number of months (or weeks) off, flex time, better quality, more efficient work, and overall better quality of life.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

1. Be a lifelong learner. If there is one thing I hear over and over again from my clients, it’s “I feel like I don’t know what I don’t know.” And I know that that extends so far beyond just the legal stuff. Finance. Marketing. Sales. There are so many buckets a founder has to have some proficiency in, and committing to being a lifelong learner is a step in the right direction. No one says you have to be an expert — that’s why you grow your team and get help — but proficiency in the different essential areas of knowledge for running a business is the goal.

2. Lead by Example. There is nothing worse than a female business owner who treats female employees like garbage. Thankfully, it’s being tolerated less and less, but there’s this mindset of “I paid my dues and now you have to, too” that is the arsenic to empowering female entrepreneurship. Lead by example. Walk the walk. Pay fairly, and pay your friends full price for their expertise, too.

3. Be Authentic. With all due respect to the “leaning in” that resulted from a popular book, I think it’s important that women lead as their authentic selves. No one says you have to harness masculine energy in order to lead a team, or pitch to an investor. It drives me crazy when I hear someone described as “too nice” when it comes to business What is too nice? Is “too mean” better?( Because that would be the opposite of too nice.) Lead how you want to lead, girlfriend. And if you lead with kindness, well you know what they say about bees and honey…

4. Be Brave. This goes back to women founders creating their own policies when it comes to work-life balance and family. Going on maternity leave? Don’t want to answer emails for a month? Then don’t. You have to do what feels right to you, even if it is a little bit scary.

5. Keep on keeping on. A phrase my mother has instilled in me throughout my adult life. Push through the setbacks (because there will be setbacks). Keep your head held high and keep going. In a meeting with a man who keeps commenting on your appearance? Keep on keeping on. Didn’t get the client or customer you really wanted to land? Keep on keeping on. There will be more opportunities.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Taking charge of your own health — mental and physical. I preach taking care of your legal blind spots before “it” hits the fan to avoid bigger problems down the road. That applies doubly so to your health! Nobody is going to do it for you.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That would have to be Meghan Markle. She is such an inspiring, fearless voice for women and mothers today and is walking the walk in terms of speaking up and normalizing issues that so many women face.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on Instagram @SpearIPLaw and on my website at spear-ip.com.

