Maria Rosati of Eminence Communications: “Patience ”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maria Rosati. She is the CEO of Eminence Communications founded in 2019 as a marketing consultancy focused on building brands and reputations. She works with companies and individuals to develop strategic content platforms that align with her client’s business objectives while engaging the right audience at the right time. Maria has over 30 years of experience developing successful integrated marketing campaigns for B2B and B2C audiences.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit which was instilled in me at a very early age. I watched my father run and grow his own business. I’ve also always questioned the status quo and rules. I believe rules are rigid and static which inhibit creative thinking. Just because we’ve always done it a certain way does not mean it is the best way forward, especially in an evolving, digital world.

There are several factors that lead to me starting Eminence Communications. The corporate world has changed a lot and so has the field of communications. Marketing and public relations are more aligned more than ever now that we are in a digital world in which companies can control their messaging and positioning through the development of content to showcase their thought leadership. For the most part the corporate world still draws a line between the two which has always frustrated me. One of my goals is to brake down those barriers. I also like that I can be nimble and do not need a committee to weigh in on every decision. However, more importantly, I knew that at this stage of my career, I wanted to control my destiny while also helping other entrepreneurs and start ups to build their brand presence.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

What I find most interesting is how my client base has evolved into a practice focused on working with innovative technologies and ideas. My original plan was to help wealth managers build their thought leadership to raise awareness of their offerings. What is the saying about best-laid plans? Instead, I started meeting entrepreneurs who were also in their second or third careers and needed help in building their marketing infrastructure, messaging, and positioning.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can’t think of a funny story off the top of my head but I can say that I learned that there is something to over planning. I’ve learned to embrace going with the flow and see what unfolds. I’ve meet a lot of dynamic people and thinkers along the way and have never looked back.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful to my father for instilling in me the entrepreneurial spirit and his continual support and belief in me. This may come off as narcissistic but I’m grateful for being myself. Having my own business in which most of my clients are referrals is very validating but I’m also the happiest I’ve been in a long time knowing that I’m doing what I love the most and getting paid for the adventure.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Economics is what is holding women back. Most women are caregivers. My generation (Gen X) is caring for children and elderly parents which leaves little time to start a business. If more women had economic security, I believe we would see more women entrepreneurs.

I started my business knowing that it would take 3 to 5 years to yield the salary I was making in the corporate world but I also had economic security and could afford to take a step back to eventually get ahead of where I was and to prosper. I’m not planning on retiring until at least 75 because I love what I do.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I work with a bipartisan, non-profit, EngageWomen.org who’s mission is to provide all American women with the keys to lifelong economic security by legislating for change through the passage of responsible economic policy changes. We need to make it feasible for women to have access to affordable child care, sufficient time off and a better work life balance so they can contribute meaningfully to society. Covid has also changed how we work making it easier to strike a balance between work life and home life.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I went to an all-women’s college and have always believed that women are better leaders. We are more empathetic and compassionate but we are also used to multi-tasking and delegating.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

You don’t have to have a “big idea” to be a founder. Just pursue what you are good at and what comes naturally to you and you will succeed. It helps to have a nest egg so you have less fear of failure.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No, not everyone is cut out to be a founder. It takes a certain type of personality. To me, it takes drive but to also question the status quo and to think outside the box. We need to have people that just want to follow a path and not deviate. We need leaders and we need worker bees as I like to call them.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Patience — it takes time to build anything whether it’s a business or a house

2. Discipline — you are always on as a founder, you are your company’s brand ambassador

3. Extrovert — I am an only child and a natural extrovert who is very comfortable networking which goes back to always being on

4. Optimistic — I’ve always been a glass half full type of person

5. Problem solver — I get things done no matter what it takes. I’ll find a solution

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Yes, I’m working with several non-profits that support women and girls. I’m helping one of the organizations create a foundation for charitable giving. I’m lucky and have always been compelled to give back.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

That is a tough question. I’m very passionate about financial literacy for women and men. Too many people do not understand that they can achieve economic security, I’m not talking about having billions of dollars but knowing that you will not go broke is good for mental and physical health. Finance and understanding investments should be a mandatory part of our high school’s curriculum.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m fascinated by Julie Haart, the Co-Owner and CEO of Elite World Group. I binged watched her show “My Unorthodox Life” on Netflix. She has accomplished a lot in a little amount of time.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.