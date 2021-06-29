Maria Roberts: “Writing my book caused me to relive and revisit areas of my life that I had left in the past”

The first thing I would have loved to know in advance is just how time consuming writing is. I had no idea of how much time it would take to write my first book. Making the time to do so was painstaking to say the least, yet once I started I didn’t want to stop.

Maria Roberts is a published Author and ordained Minister with a BS in Religious Studies from Liberty University. Her first book ‘My Downward Spiral To Freedom’ is an Amazon Bestseller, and in it she explores her personal battle with and recovery from drug addiction. Maria currently lives in Newport News, Virginia with her husband Ralph. She continues to share a message of Hope through community outreach and ministerial service at her home church, Dunamis Christian Center.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up I was the middle child of three. I have an older brother and a younger sister. My mother was an elementary school teacher and my father was an entrepreneur. I was raised in a home filled with love. I loved and adored my father; I would say that I was the quintessential daddy’s girl. We were a middle-class family, and I had mostly everything that I needed and some of what I wanted. I was raised in a religious household where God was the center of our life and we attended church on a regular basis.

I had a very good life growing up. Our family spent time together on family picnics, fishing and taking annual trips to Watha, North Carolina — my parents’ hometown. Our annual trips to North Carolina were the highlights of my youth. In North Carolina we had the opportunity to play with our cousins, get acquainted with the farm life, and actually help my grandfather with his tobacco farm.

As a child I dreamed of being a princess living in a big castle — I had a very vivid imagination. As I came of age I dreamed of becoming a supermodel, and my influence came from Iman. She was one of the most beautiful black models that I had ever seen. To say the least, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that my life would take the downward spiral that it took because I had such big dreams!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness”, Desmond Tutu. I love this life quote because after taking a ‘wrong turn’ on my journey I found myself in a place of desperation, a place of darkness where I felt that I would surely die. I had given up all hope, but this quote reminds me that despite of all of the darkness around me I must be ever mindful of the light. Today I look for a light in every situation no matter how bad it may seem, I realize that there is always hope.

Hope is defined as a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen. Prior to finding hope the only expectation I had for my life was that I would continue to use drugs until I died. But after finding hope a whole new life has opened up for me and I am so grateful to get a second chance to live the life that I deserve. Everyone deserves to be happy, joyous, and free. I have learned that even in the worst of times we must always live life with expectation; we must always believe better days are coming.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The first quality that I would like to share is the quality of being transparent. Transparency is the key to freedom. The first person that I had to be transparent with was myself. I had to allow myself to be who I was and accept that I had made some mistakes along the way, but nothing that I couldn’t recover from. The second aspect of transparency is being transparent with others. I found this to be the most difficult, because we live in a world that easily condemns others when they’ve taken an unfavorable path in life. However, through my transparency I have been able to help others, regardless of what the naysayers think, and the person that I can help is the most important person to me. My biggest opportunity to be transparent came in writing my first book. In my book I didn’t hold back on sharing every avenue of my personal drug addiction. I shared the most shameful parts of my story realizing that someone would be able to say ‘me too’, and recognize that if I could find freedom they could also.

The second quality that comes to mind is my ability to be empathetic. Empathy allows me to understand other peoples’ needs and emotions more deeply. It is the ability to share and understand the feelings of someone else. Being empathetic is so vitally important to me because I was judged so harshly by family and on-lookers after I got clean. Many people were saying, “she’ll never stay clean, she’ll never succeed, look at her, she’s been out there too long to change now”. After being scrutinized so harshly I promised myself that I would never be that type of an individual. Everyone deserves a second chance; everyone deserves empathy. When I look into the eyes of another person I want to be able to see them clearly for who they are, and this requires me to have an open heart and put others’ needs before my own. Empathy is about me standing in the other person’s shoes and feeling what they feel. There is no way that I could be a successful beacon of hope if I was unable to connect with people who are feeling worried, defensive, angry, frightened, ashamed and alone. Empathy is the vehicle of this vital connection.

The third quality that I have found so vitally important is the ability to be passionate, to have an intense desire or enthusiasm for something. In order to sustain the level of effort that it takes to help someone else, passion has to be involved. Passion keeps me focused on the goal and not on myself. It enables me to keep going no matter how long it takes or what risks are involved. Every day for me is not a good day. I can’t tell you that every day I get up and I want to join in on recovery meetings and share my story, but I do it anyway. I do it because it is my passion, and I recognize that I am doing it to help someone else. I feel that if I don’t do what I’ve been called to do, someone could actually lose their life not knowing that there is another way. My life is centered around servanthood; being a beacon of hope for someone else.

I can vividly remember the passion that it took for me to embark on and complete the writing of my book. Most of the time I did my writing late at night into the early morning hours. I did this regardless of the fact that I am the full-time caregiver for my mother, which is a job that you cannot call in late to or call out from. Being her caregiver is a requirement regardless of how much sleep I have gotten or how I feel. One evening as I sat down to continue writing my book my husband came into the room and said, “I know you’re tired, why don’t you just do that another time”. I remember considering what he said, and continuing to write. This is the type of passion that it takes to do something that you believe in. So I spent countless nights pouring my heart out, dictating my journey into a word document on my iPad. This was a painstakingly passionate effort. Often after spending hours writing I would spend hours crying as I relived and recounted where and what my journey had taken me through. Yet I never gave up!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Prior to the second chapter of my life I was a wife and mother of three. I had the opportunity to travel from my home state of Virginia to New York and model on the professional level. After returning to Virginia, I worked in the customer service field as a beauty advisor. I loved working with women, and making them feel better about themselves through self-care. I loved my role as wife and mother; my children were my world. Though being a beauty advisor was my career choice, I learned from my mother that being a wife and a mother was definitely my main career.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

It’s easy to talk about the wonderful things that we have experienced on this journey called life. However, I found myself taking a downward spiral on my journey when my father was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Unable to deal with the tremendous emotions related to losing my father I turned to using drugs. I used to live with the pain of his loss, and drug use quickly took away everything I had; my husband, my children, and my career. I went from living in a middle-class neighborhood, a lovely home with my family and having a promising career, to being homeless and prostituting on the street. I didn’t see a way out; I was a slave to my drug of choice. I used everyday for 10 years.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I had tried numerous times to stop using drugs, but each time I was met with failure. However, on December 1, 2006 I was arrested on a failure to appear for a previous drug possession charge and my life changed forever. While incarcerated I attended an in-house Bible Study meeting where I was re-introduced to the word ‘hope’. Although I had heard the word hope before, this time it hit me differently; this time I felt that maybe, just maybe, there was hope for me.

On my downward spiral of 10 years of drug use I had lost all hope and began to believe that I would die a using addict. However, I was released from jail in March 2007 with a new passion for life, and an undying devotion to help others find freedom from addiction. I shared my story honestly in meetings for recovering addicts, and I continue to do that today. I recognize that I can only keep what I have by giving it away. Recovery from addiction was a free gift that was given to me, and after experiencing the horrors of addiction, I am a beacon of hope for the still-suffering addict.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I was raised in a Christian home, and I went on to practice Christianity in my own home life with my husband and my children, but I did not understand the capacity of God’s forgiveness. I put limits on what God would forgive, and I felt some things were just unforgivable. During active addiction I did things that I felt would surely place me in the realm of unforgiveness; I had become hopeless and helpless. But when I heard the scripture “for I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jeremiah 29:11), my heart changed and no longer did I feel hopeless and helpless. I realized that God was for me all the time and I had failed to realize it. With this new realization I was able to maximize my experience and help others struggling with the disease of addiction.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I just completed my first book in January 2021. It is titled “My Downward Spiral to Freedom”, and dedicated to those struggling with the disease of addiction. The message is Hope, the promise is Freedom. In my book I candidly journal my downward spiral in active addiction, and I share my turning point which led to freedom from active addiction.

My book became an Amazon bestseller on the release date, and my very first feedback was from a young lady whose parents had struggled with addiction. The young lady had struggled with the feeling of abandonment all her life, and she expressed to me that after reading my book she had to take another look. What she told me was that the book awakened her level of empathy for her parents, and that the next time she was in their presence she would converse with them differently, with an understanding that addiction is a disease, not just a choice.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to my pastor, Pastor James T. Elam, Jr.. When I was in active addiction my pastor and the first lady actually came out on the street where I was prostituting and picked me up. Pastor Elam enrolled me in a drug treatment program; and although I didn’t stay, there was a seed of caring planted in my heart. I believe that was the first step in my surrender, the first step in me believing in humanity again. After getting clean on December 1, 2006 I began to attend church regularly, and Pastor Elam always told me that I had a book in me. He encouraged me to share my story. When I completed the first revision of my book I put it away in shame, and told myself that I could not publish it because it was too revealing. I consulted with Pastor Elam about my decision and he told me to think of the one person that I could help with my story, not myself. “Think of the other person that your book will help. Do it for someone else!” That is exactly what I did, and I am so grateful because through my transparency I have gained an even greater freedom and I have also helped countless others.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I think the most interesting thing that has happened to me in the second chapter of my life was the decision to go back to school. I remember while sitting on the sofa and my oldest daughter approached me and explained to me how much wisdom I had imparted into her life, and then saying this is the wisdom that the world needs because everyone is struggling with something. She said, “Mom, you should consider going back to school and getting your degree in something that will involve helping other people”. This brought tears to my eyes because I knew that my journey in active addiction had inflicted so much pain on my children, yet here set my oldest daughter praising me and reminding me of the goodness that I had brought to her life, and that I could possibly bring to the lives of others. I did take her advice and I pursued my BS degree in Religious Studies: Evangelism. I completed my degree with honors in 2018 and I am currently a Minister of Hope.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

To say that I struggled with believing in myself would be an understatement. When I first got clean and I began my journey on a new way to live, I suffered from self-condemnation. I had a very hard time believing in myself, believing that I was worthy of the second chance after all of the harm that I had caused. I was only able to change this mindset by becoming a firm believer in Grace. I was raised in the ‘old’ baptist church, and a lot of what I was told had to do with sin and punishment. Being raised this way and then embarking on a journey that was so unfavorable led me to believe that I deserved punishment.

After coming to believe in the concept of Grace, the unearned unmerited favor of God, I found my way out of self-condemnation and I was able to move forward. I was able to move forward knowing that I was worthy of a second chance. I was able to move forward knowing that no matter what mistakes I had made and would make in the future, I am forgiven and I am blessed. This revelation was so freeing for me, and it is another aspect of life that I freely share with others because I have found that there are many people living with self- condemnation, the feeling of not being good enough. Maya Angelou once said, “You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody”. These are words to live by.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

During the second chapter of my life after being so dedicated to helping others recover from drug addiction, and problems with living life on life‘s terms in general, I became very excited about writing my first book. I can actually say that the biggest support that was given to me in writing was through prayer and meditation. I did tell my family and friends of my plans to write but I didn’t actually consult with anyone until after my writing was complete.

Prayer and meditation became a very important aspect of writing because in writing a life story I found myself in a lot of different emotional states. Sometimes I felt happy with the fact that I was actually embarking on becoming a published author, and at other times I felt extreme anguish about sharing my story. Through prayer and meditation I was able to steady myself and continue on the process even when it hurt.

Writing the darkest parts of my life story was actually a very private process, because after continuously reviewing the things that I had done, I became unsure. I wasn’t even sure that I would ever let anyone read what I had written. It’s uncanny how I started the process wanting to publish this great book, and in the midst of the process and towards the end those feelings changed. I remember telling myself that if writing this book was just for me to find more freedom then that would be enough — but of course that was not enough.

After I finished the manuscript I did consult with people that I knew had written and published books to get an idea on how to publish a book, because I quickly realized that I had no idea what I was doing. I also consulted with my pastor about my overwhelming feelings of shame and guilt, and being able to publish the book in the midst of them.

I can certainly understand the impact of having a good support system prior to embarking on something new, but I discovered that bringing “My Downward Spiral to Freedom” to maturity was more of a diligent and meticulous personal effort.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I definitely had to get out of my comfort zone; a lot of my life today involves speaking publicly to an audience which I first found to be very uncomfortable. However, to overcome this discomfort I had to do it afraid! I found that doing it afraid was the only way to get out of my comfort zone, and get out of my own way. Unfortunately, no amount of consoling from others was able to do it for me. No matter how many other people said to me that ‘you can do it, you’ll be just fine, you’re awesome, you will be a great speaker’; none of these accolades mattered. I was petrified of speaking in front of other people. It wasn’t until after my second speaking engagement that I began to feel comfortable and my fear subsided. I am not the world’s best public speaker or speaker in general, but I have learned that when I share from my heart I am less nervous. So doing it afraid and sharing from my heart are my antidotes to getting out of my comfort zone.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why?

There are five things that I wish I knew before I wrote my book, five things I wish I knew before I became an author. The first thing I would have loved to know in advance is just how time consuming writing is. I had no idea of how much time it would take to write my first book. Making the time to do so was painstaking to say the least, yet once I started I didn’t want to stop. The second thing that I would have loved to know is just how painful writing a life story type of book would be. Writing my book caused me to relive and revisit areas of my life that I had left in the past — areas of my life that were very painful! So not only is writing pain-staking time wise but it is also a pain-staking experience reliving the past. I did find that after the book was published and I had the opportunity to receive feedback, the pain of sharing lessened and the nightmares went away. The third thing that I wish someone told me before becoming an author is the expense involved in actually publishing a book. Once I found a publisher I was amazed at how much it would cost to actually bring my manuscript to fruition, and I decided I would not let money stand in the way of my story being told. Nevertheless, I certainly wish that I had researched that part prior to starting my manuscript. The fourth thing that I wish I considered before writing my book is the effect telling my story publicly would have on my children. My children actually lived through the part of my life that is the subject of my book, however they had no idea about the details. It was a very emotional choice that each of them had to make as to whether they would read the book or not. In the end only one of my three children have read the book and I am OK with that. The fifth thing that I wish I had prior knowledge of is the patience required to read my book after I finished writing. After I finished writing my book, I found it very difficult to read the book and not want to change a lot of what I have read. To change things because of shame and guilt. I also found it hard to read my book after I had finished writing it because of the amount of grammatical errors that I would have to correct. In the end I found it necessary to hire an editor to make the necessary corrections. I also had my best friend read the book and offer some help with any grammatical errors that I may have made. This was a very important part of the process that I certainly wish I had thought about beforehand. It would be easy to let these five things take away from the enjoyment of being an author, but with these five things in mind I will be far more prepared when writing my next book.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to see a National Drug Addiction Awareness Day. On this day there would be a platform for recovering addicts to speak and share their journey and where they are today. This platform would give hope to the addict still suffering with active addiction. It would also break the stigma associated with drug addiction. According to the National Survey On Drug Use And Health, 19.7 million American adults (ages 12 and older) battled with substance abuse in 2017, and that number is growing. Drug addiction affects every culture, every race, and every economic class. Everyone on this planet has been touched by drug addiction through a family member, a friend or even themselves. Having a National Drug Addiction Awareness Day would be an awesome opportunity to bring awareness and offer resources on a national level. No one has to suffer in silence or be afraid to ask for help, because recovery is possible. There is always Hope!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

TD Jakes. I have been inspired by his books and teachings for a number of years. His most recent book “Don’t Drop the Mic” was especially intriguing to me. I was ordained into ministry in 2019, and TD Jakes’ book inspired me to pursue ministry with a new zeal and passion that I have never felt before. I recognize that I am the new generation of mic holders and the message of Hope through Christ Jesus must go forward at all cost.

I would love to sit down and have a private breakfast or lunch with TD Jakes while he imparts wisdom into my life personally, the same way that he imparts wisdom into my life every time I listen to his messages or read one of his books. He is a man of such great character and honor, and I would be grateful and blessed to spend time with him. Yes, TD Jakes is absolutely my choice.

