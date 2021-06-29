Maria Quiban Whitesell: “Have a strong faith and base in spirituality”

Seek out a trusted counselor or therapist. It’s invaluable! Our family therapist not only helped Sean and I understand his diagnosis and what that would mean for our family, but she also helped each of us mentally and emotionally handle the day to day challenges.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maria Quiban Whitesell.

When, L.A.’s FOX11 Morning Meteorologist, Maria Quiban Whitesell’s husband was diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM), a deadly form of brain cancer, she was completely unprepared. Now, after going through what seemed like hell and back, Whitesell knows that she never wants anyone to feel as lost as she did. In You Can’t Do It Alone, Whitesell teams up with licensed therapist Lauren Schneider to offer a welcoming and supportive guide to healing from any traumatic loss.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Cebu City, Philippines, and after my birth father died suddenly in a boating accident when I was 7, my mother decided to take me and my younger brother to live in Honolulu, Hawaii to have a fresh start. Despite the challenges I faced when I was younger, including having a baby in my senior year of high school, I was still able to achieve my dreams of working in Television. With the help of my family, I continued my education and studied broadcast journalism at the University of Hawaii. I was fortunate to start my news career at home in Honolulu. I then took my career to California and have worked at the FOX L.A. newsroom since 2000 as a Broadcast Meteorologist.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Love is life. And if you miss love, you miss life

This quote and so many others from one of my favorite books, “Living, Loving, and Learning”. When I was in college, as a divorced single mom, a friend gave me the book “Living Loving and Learning” by Leo Buscaglia. After reading it, I realized how much it changed my perspective on life. I think it taught me at an early age that sorrow, sadness and tears, are all part of the bigger picture and process. That we are born, and we love but when things fall apart and there’s great hurt and pain, we have to remember that we are also here to learn and grow. And ultimately risk it all to love again. Sometimes challenges come, some of them greater than others but it’s how you react to them and how you learn from those heartaches that will be key to finding purpose and ultimately, happiness.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

A desire to keep learning. The ability to look for a life lesson from each moment. Whether it be from a good or bad moment. My ever-present curiosity. Being curios about life and what happens around me is a major contributor to me and my success. I love to constantly learn something new. Sometimes, I can feel intimidated and resist asking a question in a crowd, for fear of being judged, but when I catch myself thinking that way, I immediately remember that we are all here to learn and that those honest and curios questions can never be wrong. I’m a truthteller. Honesty & Humility is very important to me. To ask for help when I needed it was a lesson I only learned later in my life. Once you share with others what your desires are, you will be surprised at how many are willing to help you achieve your dreams. When you accept the days when you are feeling overwhelmed, it’s okay to ask for help from those around you. Remember, it feels just as good to help others as it does to receive the help you truly need.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

In December of 2015, I lost the love of my life and the father of our 5-year-old son at the time, to a terminal and aggressive form of Brain Cancer called Glioblastoma. Nothing in life can prepare you for something like this. I suppose that seeing my mother become a widow after my own father died helped prepare me to some degree for my own tragic loss, but honestly, I never could have imagined it before. Losing Sean to this debilitating illness is something no one can ever truly prepare you for.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Every step of that 18-month journey seemed to be scarier than the one before. Before my husband Sean was diagnosed with Brain Cancer in June of 2014, we had been living our best lives and had been “living our happily ever after”. The lives we had carefully and happily envisioned for ourselves came crashing down and the rug was yanked right from under our feet, that one chilly June day in Santa Monica, California. Hearing the words “inoperable and terminal” was just mind numbing. The prognosis that Sean had just mere months left to live was difficult to accept. We ignored it at first, choosing instead to focus on being part of the small percentage of those who survived this deadly disease.

But as we continued to see Sean go through the harrowing radiation and chemotherapy treatments, it became scarier and scarier to look ahead, down the road of what was to come. But we stayed hopeful, even when the tumors grew back with an even bigger vengeance. Every step of those 18 months we had with Sean after his diagnosis seemed impossible to take at first, but we were able to make it through the difficulty of his treatments as well as make new happy memories in spite of it all. Ultimately, the worst thing I could imagine, happened. Sean died in my arms in December of 2015.

How did you react in the short term?

Honestly, it was a blur in many ways. I was trying to be strong for our son, for our family and sometimes it was so painful it was difficult to breath. But I told myself to just get through the day, sometimes, telling myself to just get through the hour. I took a lot of deep breaths. I just kept remembering how Sean handled it all with so much grace and strength, so I had no choice but to just keep following his lead. I still do that, to this day.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

First and fore-most it was prayer that got me through each day, each hour. I trusted in God and what the plans were for us even though it was not yet clear. I also trusted our family therapist and leaned on her for guidance on how to navigate my feelings and how to make sure our son Gus always felt safe and loved. Thirdly, I had my strong and tight knit family and circle of friends. My Whitesell family particularly has always been there for us, and I know will never let us feel alone. I am so thankful for all of them.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I wish I could tell you that I am fully healed and have let go of all the pain, but that would be a lie. As of today, it will be almost six years since my husband’s death, but sometimes it feels like it was just 6 months ago. And you know what, that’s ok! I still catch myself sometimes, expecting him to walk through the back door and yelling out for us shouting as he walked in through the kitchen door, “the king is home!” It always made us laugh when he did that after coming home from his office, and it still pains my heart to realize that he will never get to do that again. Writing the book, You Can’t Do It Alone, was healing. Being able to talk about our story and sharing our Love, is healing. Knowing how the book can help others is also healing. I found a sense of purpose when I wrote the book. Being able to share our story and helping people understand the journey a little bit more and hopefully easing their own pain a bit, eases mine.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I remind myself how Sean sat me down in the middle of those 18months, after he got a glimpse of what was ahead for him. He made sure I heard him when he said he expected us to live fully after he was gone. He explained how he also wanted me to find someone else to share the rest of my life with. I was in too much pain to really hear it at the time so I shushed him, not wanting to hear or accept the possibility of him not being with us. Now I cling to those words, because as much as I want to stay in bed on most days and just wallow in my depression and sadness, I know that it would only let Sean down. It would make him feel sad. So, I try to not disappoint him. Gus and I keep moving forward. We keep living and finding joy in everyday, as Sean wants us to.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many, but one person who is tops on that list would have to be my mother-in-law Patricia. She always took the time to find out how I was doing and how my heart was. She was always supportive and so very loving and kind while checking in. She encouraged me in so many ways. Not even so much with her words but through her actions and willingness to talk about Sean to me and our family whenever she felt like it. She showed me a side of her that was very strong, but also the other more vulnerable side of missing her son. To this day, she does it with so much grace. Just like Sean when he was going through so much pain and discomfort. Knowing how they both stayed so strong and focused on our family helps me to keep going.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

On the first anniversary of Sean’s death, I was given a leather-bound book by one of his greatest friends. It was the collection of email updates I had sent to our close family and circle of friends. Receiving that book reminded me of the promise Sean and I made to each other shortly after he was first diagnosed. We talked about the WHYs of him getting the disease and not someone else. “Why did it have to be our family,” we would shout to God, “We try to be good people, we go to church and help others when we can.” Finally we came to think that because Sean was a writer and that I wore a microphone every day, that it was our calling to help spread the word and awareness about this little talked about disease for which there is no cure. So that day when I received the book containing all my email updates from our friend, I began writing. I started fulfilling my promise. Writing my book took a couple of years from start to finish, but writing about our experience was healing and also gave me the sense of purpose I needed to accept the fact that Sean was never going to be here anymore. The thought of helping others heal their own broken hearts, to help spread Brain Cancer awareness and possibly inspire someone to help find a cure, heals me and my heart.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I’ve learned so much more about myself. I definitely am not the same person I was before Sean was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. I had always felt that I was strong but going through his harrowing treatments with him, seeing him physically decline through those 18 months, going through hospice and holding his hand the night he died, could have broken me. During those moments, when I would sit back at the end of the day and just think about what had transpired, it would hit me like a gut punch. Causing me to buckle straight down to my knees crying out with my fists aimed at the sky in anger. But then I would think of him and the love we shared for each other, for our family, and I couldn’t let myself stay down. I remember how one night, Sean seemed to go from good to bad, very bad in just a mere few minutes. I remember staying calm and instructing my mom to call 911. His temperature had gone from 99 to 106 in literally 5 minutes. During those previous months, I learned to know my husband more than I could have ever imagined. I learned to recognize every line & crease he made on his forehead. Learned the difference between a wince of pain and a frown caused by a chuckle. On this night, as soon as I came back into the room after eating a quick dinner in the kitchen, I knew his flushed face was not right. His breathing was more labored than usual and his body seemed hunched over in an unfamiliar way. Praying harder and harder under my breath, I helped our home nurse lift Sean up from the bed when he went into convulsions and vomited. We managed to keep him from choking and kept him as awake as he could until the ambulance arrived. I knew that panicking was not going to help so I stayed as calm as I could and kept praying and praying that God not let him go this way. Not this night. Thankfully God heard my prayers.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Seek out a trusted counselor or therapist. It’s invaluable! Our family therapist not only helped Sean and I understand his diagnosis and what that would mean for our family, but she also helped each of us mentally and emotionally handle the day to day challenges. She helped us develop a way to communicate with our 3 year old in a way that he could understand what a cancer diagnosis meant. As well as give us the tools to tell a 5 year old about disease, and death. Today she continues to be there for me and Gus as we move forward with life without Sean. Accept that you did the very best you could with what you had. Sometimes when we’re faced with having to make decisions that you can forever question whether you made the right one or not, you have to stop and realize that when you do make a decision based on the facts you have, you’re making the best possible decision at that time. Don’t second guess yourself, because you will go down a very long and never-ending rabbit hole of regret. Have a strong faith and base in spirituality. As Catholics we had a strong faith in God and faith that we were living out what was meant for us to experience. We took comfort in knowing that Sean was with our heavenly father and yet, also all around us for the rest of our lives. I have no doubt that he is helping guide our lives in a Christian and loving way. We also take comfort in the guidance and support our local parish has been giving us. They are a constant source of comfort for us. Find your purpose. When Sean and I were asking those questions of “Why” to God.. and “Why Us”, we recognized how we were both in the business of telling stories. In slightly different ways yes, but we both had a platform to inform and entertain. We prayed about it a lot and came to the conclusion that perhaps part of our purpose is to help spread awareness for this little-known disease. And that we needed to do our part to put a spotlight on Brain Cancer and how it has no cure. It has been so healing for me to continue to do this. First to write the book and now to advocate for those who are directly and indirectly impacted by this disease. I was even able to travel to Washington D.C. with a think tank, to lobby for better health care for Cancer Patients and their caregivers. Lastly, find your village. You have to find your support group. I’m not exactly sure why I was hesitant to go to the support group at UCLA. I remember seeing the flyers up on the bulletin boards around the neurooncologists office. The flyers said it was a meeting that were specifically only for the caregivers of Brain Cancer patients. One day, I finally decided to go. I was hoping that I would meet someone who had a spouse or family member who was thriving and was beating the odds. I thought maybe they could help give me more answers on what to do help Sean. I was so glad that I went. That night I met 6 people that helped me understand and helped me cope with the many challenges that faced me and my family ahead. I don’t know if I would have been as strong as I was, or stayed sane through it all without them. To this day, we are as close as ever and make a point to get together several times a year. As wonderful as my family and circle of friends were during that time, there was no way they could truly understand the day to day challenges I had living with Sean and his disease. It was such a comfort to know that there was a group of people who understood what I was going through, without even having to say much at all. They were my lamp posts during some of the darkest days I had and I will forever be grateful for their love and support then, and now.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would encourage each person, young or old, to seek regular monthly or bi-monthly visits with a counselor or therapist. We can all benefit from talking about our emotional and mental health. By doing it early in our childhood, we might be able to avoid some of life’s pitfalls and heartaches as adults. To be able to talk to an expert about our mental health can make all the difference in long term happiness, avoiding depression, or worse, avoiding toxic choices and behaviors like addiction.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many, but if I could only pick one, it would have to be Michelle Obama. She is such a force for good and has a tremendously large platform for speaking about grief, loss and also comfort. I would love to sit down and talk about my book with the former First Lady. Michelle’s husband Barack is from Hawaii like me, and we have a lot in common. I’ll also never forget when President Obama’s then-VP and now our current President Joe Biden (whom the Obamas are close with) came to our church unexpectedly while he was still in office. Gus and I actually met him and spent a few minutes talking to him. We talked about our common experience with Brain Cancer (Mr. Biden’s son Beau died from the same deadly disease that Sean did). When we left church that day, I had a feeling that that was not going to be the last time we would speak. I know that Mrs. Obama could also help me reach out to Mr. Biden’s cancer foundation and hopefully we can all work together to improve funding for research to finally find a cure for this disease. Mrs. Obama seems so genuine and authentic when it comes to talking about her own family’s struggles. She does it all with so much grace. She inspires me. With her help, I know that I can fulfill my promise and purpose of helping so many others through our own story of loss and grief.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can always follow me on my website www.mariaquiban.com or on any of my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram @MariasEarth

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much for taking the time to read about our story.