Maria Julian: “Success isn’t instantaneous”

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Maria Julian. Maria Julian is an actress, stuntperson and producer based out of Utah. Her notable work includes Skyscraper, Dwight in Shining Armor, The Night Clerk and a recurring guest star role on the hit series Yellowstone. She is represented in Utah by Talent Management Group and nationally by Phirgun Mair Worldwide.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Vancouver, Canada. I love it there. It has a great atmosphere and the city is so magical. It has such a different pace from other big cities. It’s a wonderful place to grow up.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I think this has always been my path. I have been a performer since a very early age. The first time on stage was for a dance recital when I was around 3 or 4 years old. I’ve always loved performing. I started off dancing and then went on to do school plays and musicals. I ended up acting because of my brother. His agent asked if I would be interested in signing with them. I didn’t really think anything of it and thought it would be a good way to make some extra money, so I signed up. The day after I signed, they sent me out to do some featured background work on a TV series and I was hooked. Being on set felt so comfortable. It became my happy place, somewhere I was able to express myself and become whoever I wanted to be.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was filming a commercial when I first started acting. The scene was an outdoor market, so we were filming in a parking lot that had been set up to look like an Asian market. I wasn’t very experienced with who did what on set and who I could ask if I needed something. We had been there for a few hours and had to wait until it was dark, since it was a night scene. Well, I needed to use the facilities and didn’t know where to go or who to ask. There happened to be a portable potty in the parking lot because there was some construction going on, so I decided to use it. Well, that was a huge mistake. Bottom line; always ask someone where the facilities are before you use a portable potty. Every time I am on set now, I ask one of the PAs where the restroom is located. I don’t ever want to use a portable potty ever again.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful to my brother. If it hadn’t been for him, I would never have discovered my path and what made me happiest. He has been my biggest fan and also the one person who has helped propel my career forward. He introduced me to some people in the industry who have enabled me to get to where I am now. Those initial introductions have made it possible to cultivate relationships with some great people in the industry.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure? Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My path hasn’t been an easy one. I have faced many challenges along the way. However, I knew that it was the only path for me. This industry isn’t for everyone. You have to be focused and understand that it isn’t going to be easy. It requires a lot of work and persistence. There are times when you will feel like quitting and that it isn’t worth the heartache you go through every time you don’t get a role you worked so hard to get. You also need to be realistic. Success isn’t instantaneous. It requires hard work and an understanding of who you are and what you want. Sometimes you have to take a step back to breathe and reset.

I ended up stepping away from acting for a while due to personal circumstances. I tried to go back to a traditional job working 9 to 5. The time away from acting made me realize how much I loved being around people who understood my need to express myself through acting. It was a difficult decision for me because of my personal situation, but when I got back to being on set it felt right, it felt comfortable. I knew that I was where I should be. It’s taken me a long time to understand that and a lot of soul searching to finally see where my path is heading. I finally decided to follow my bliss and turn my dreams of being an actor into a reality.