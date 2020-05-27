Muskegon’s Maria Groters: “I’m Feeling Better and Now Have More Energy For Time With My Family”

I’ve been dealing with fibromyalgia but also recently found out that I’m diabetic. ZP is helping me make food and exercise changes to deal with those health issues. My daughters and eight grandchildren are my world. I want to stay healthy and make sure I have more chances to play with them. When you’re trying to make lifestyle changes, it can sometimes feel like you’re alone. Reading the ZP stories helped show me that I’m not the only one going through big changes. With ZP, you have your own support structure and community to help you stay on track with your better choices. By changing my diet and adding in more walking time, my weight has dropped from 260 to 199 pounds! I’m happier, have more energy and both my fibromyalgia and diabetes are doing better.

• Losing over 60 pounds has me feeling amazing.

• My blood sugar was in the 500s when I started and is now down to the mid-100s.

• Getting at least 10,000 steps a day helps me get my heart rate going.

• I’m working on paying off old bills and improving my credit.

At times, it’s been difficult finding the right balance of diet changes for my health issues. Foods that work for my fibromyalgia don’t necessarily work well with diabetes. But I’ve found new recipes with ZP and making sure I eat smaller meals throughout the day to help keep my blood sugar level more consistent. I’ve also switched out soda for water and am eating more healthy foods and proteins like tuna, eggs and salads. I’m feeling better and now have more energy for time with my family. Once you start seeing results and begin to feel better, it’s reinforcement to make even more changes. My advice is to not be scared to start. Just take it one step at a time and it will pay off for you in the end.