Maria Grever’s Composing, For The Swearing Of Truth!

What is it about the piano, which resonates with those persons, who have been able to master its Heavenly touch? After all, when placing one’s fingers on the piano, there is a particular sensitivity, as it relates to how a pianist is able to connect to the hidden wonders of its artistry. One of the sacred chambers of this eloquent instrument is that it gives the illusion of being in Heaven’s gaze. In fact, when it is performed in a certain way, the listener is drawn to experience an imitation of Heaven. Pianos, and especially live piano concerts, are one of those Heavenly-ordained blessings. Based on how close a specific artist is interconnected with the Divine, the instrument provides a way of navigating between the Earth and Heavenly domains. There are different attributes and personas, which are granted through such a level of power. Through the piano, and through other instruments, a musician is granted the opportunity to paint their specific character; their unique musicianship, in order to feel the music within, radiate throughout the audience. While performing the music, a musician is granted the opportunity to align themselves with the very Spirit, and energy, of music, itself. There is an awakening within the Spirit, and a person finds traces of their Spirit being floated out, and about, into the audience. Of course, energy is like a boomerang. Therefore, when a Divine instrument, such as the piano is performed, within open spacing, the pianist experiences reflection of their Spirit.

In performing the piano, we cannot forget about, land. Land has an auspicious nature, when it is connected to music. Land is diverse in musical aesthetics, because different cultures have implanted traces of themselves, within it. The culture of a pianist is rather significant. For one, it places the cultural aspects of land, within a song. Ten pianists can perform the same song. Yet, if you are a keen listener, you hear the different vibes, which are brought. The movements of the pianists are different. While they are playing the same rhythm, the way in which they approach the piece is different. Of course, culture has a reason for that. A culture’s connection to a particular body of land, plays a key role in that.

If you have ever traveled to Mexico, you come to experience a blessed thing. When the auras and rhythms of Mexico’s tapestries navigates throughout a particular body of music, you have experienced a spiritual awakening and essence. It is synonymous with those ancient, Biblical times. The paradise. The waters. The spiritual richness, which glitters and sparkles through Universal timing. If you have truly been there, immersing yourself along the way, you will understand what I mean.

Back to the Mexican paradise we go, in our latest celebration of one particular dame, who intertwined Mexico into music of the United States of America. Of course, she did not have to bring in a boisterous nature, or stereotypical one, at that. All she simply had to do was establish a sense of wellness and dedication into the mix. Soon, she would be met with the love and tenderness of those Mexican flowers. For they created a sacred bloom with the natural eloquence of US floral shaping and design. That is all which needed to be done. Music has that sacred power of painting its Being, as well.

And so, moving into a sacred dance between Mexico and the United States, we come to examine the life of one gifted composer. Coming from the region of Leon, Guanajuato, we enter into the world of. . .

Maria Grever

https://youtu.be/ZLsjEgbVT7Q; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

She is commended in being the first Mexican composer, who achieved international fame and prestige. Furthermore, she is best known for her song “Cuando vuelva a tu lado” (“What A Day A Difference Makes”)! Such a song was made popular by famed, Black American Jazz, Blues, R&B, and Gospel singer, Dinah Washinton! And yet, there were other recordings by the late Mexican composer, which prove to be pleasing to the ear. Furthermore, they bring an eloquence of mystery and enchantment. One such composition is none other than “Jurame.” It is translated as “Swear To Me.”

One of the fascinating opportunities pertaining to vocal-less songs, is that they provide the opportunity for interpretation. People are able to interpret the song for how they wish. The name says it all. Whatever stories comes to mind are permitted to take place within the very psyche of it all. “Swear to Me.” Let’s simply ask the question. Who are we swearing to? Could it be a man to his wife or long lost love? Could it possible be the requests from a young child, who simply wants to be reminded just how valuable they truly are? Perhaps, we are possibly “swearing” to a friendship, which must be cherished, and never goes, unbroken. There are different ways for such an interpretation. What is certain, however, is that a commitment is meant to be, kept! Whatever request was made must be sacred! We may not know the very intentions for such a request. However, what we do know is that one was made. Meaning that there is a sacred symbol, behind it. The question we must ask ourselves is, how is it interpreted within the piece? What was Maria Grever’s intention in her composition of “Jurame?” Furthermore, how does it reconcile one’s mind, body, heart, and Spirit? For when someone swears to us, or makes a promise, we expect them to uphold to its very nature. So, through this song, what particular texture was sworn into play?

https://www.google.com/search?q=maria+grever&prmd=ivn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwja46i5teTuAhVMHM0KHcT7AAkQ_AUoAXoECBMQAQ&biw=360&bih=512#imgrc=JMDlp7jaLEhU9M&imgdii=7Q01F1Sb6jRntM; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

The very beginning of the peace creates a height of mystery. After all, there is something about a mysterious introduction, which sets the tone for the whole piece. In fact, once a pianist gets through that aura of mystery, there is the reassurance of a promise well kept. That particular melody of joy and restoration assures one that one’s trust is safe with that person. Whatever promise was made, whatever secret was created, know that it will be cherished. A person has nothing left to hide. Such questions have been presented. The facts have been displayed out in the open. Whatever needs to be stated, will be said. That’s all! For the most part, things are never what they truly seem. Illusions become unmasked when one decides to make a promise. From the unmasking comes freedom! When we fall through the keys of freedom, our hearts finally have that releasing factor. There are certain parts of wellness and restoration, which permits us to release certain fears and tensions. After all, its difficult to trust people. It can be uncomfortable to truly believe a person’s word. Who wouldn’t want to feel the assurance of someone’s nurture? So, here we go. When a person tells us they will do something, sometimes that is not enough. So, we ask that simple question. “Jurame!” What is it about a promise which gets us going? What is it about a promise, which grants us the opportunity to find fulfillment in the seriousness of a person’s words?

The piece, “Jurame,” appears to take us on a musical journey in the Being of swearing to someone. Let’s not forget the beginning. The doubt. The mystery. The suspense. And, let us not forget that other word-FEAR! All of that is performed and portrayed in the beginning of the composition. What is intriguing is how the piece begins with a tone of fear and uncertainty. The mood is set and we come into realization, that trusting a person’s promise requires a level of vulnerability. The truth of the matter is that so many people are not ready to be, vulnerable! Yearning to having full control over a situation, we would rather exert control over our minds, bodies, and Spirits. However, how can we ever know the sacred nature of a person’s words if we never go through the experience? The path of making a promise, to actually keeping it. Such is what Maria Grever is providing us with, through this particular composition.

http://www.quotabelle.com/author/mar%C3%ADa-grever; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

After we have gotten through the initial phase of fear and distrust in the very authenticity of a person’s words, then we move through another pathway. That phase is one of comfort. It is through this era, where we are able to experience what it means to find trust through a person’s words. Of course, that trust doesn’t magically appear. It doesn’t simply, happen! There are actions on the part of those, who have sworn to us, that there will be a certain change, or behaviors, which support a person’s trust. Such behaviors are consistently conducted within a given time. Thus, one is permitted in letting one’s guard down, in order to experience trustworthy, energy! It’s one of the most comforting things to be experienced by someone!

Facing that initial discomfort of a promise being kept can be a rather daunting experience. It is all the way up to the timing of 1:06 of the composition, where the audience grapples with such challenges. Shortly after, there is that sigh of relief. We hear the turnaround on 1:08. Of course, it is a refreshing experience. Finally, we have observed the full measure of words maintaining holistic energy behind their meaning. No longer are they lacking in nourishment and life’s refreshing aura. From there, we discover fulfillment in what it truly means to trust someone. We understand just what is understood to be awakened in the truth and energy of a person’s words. From the very beginning, to the very end, the cycle is completed. The experience has not only been engaging, but it has permitted us to know what it means to journey through the blessings of, a promise.

Our Mexican Dame truly brought fulfillment in what is translated into the restoration of words. Bringing love and tenderness to the very meaning of, making a promise. When you swear to someone, what does it truly mean? Lastly, what is the responsibility to that very term? Through “Jurame,” we are given incite into navigating through certain trajectories and hidden factors. Our imagination becomes tickled, stretched, and reconfigured, in every sense of the terms. Initially, the journey may be discomforting. Yet, once we dig, cut, and scrape through all of the tensions, that comes with building trust with someone. Then finally, we can relax in the very comfort of, “Jurame!”

Her work and legacy is an enchanting one. Furthermore, it comes to bestow a certain power and magic to musical migration. She was a feminine image of Mexican delight. Migrating from the state of Guanajuato, the tapestry of music is ingrained in her Spirit. More writings and pieces are needed in order to understand just what makes her decor so eloquent; an eloquent artistry, in the tale between two lands. Clearly, Maria Grever took a liking to the Black American, musical artistry, known as, Jazz music. Of course, she also reflected artistry of Mexico’s own haven, of musical gardens. Yet, for now, the beauties of a simple promise prove not to be “so simple,” after all. In fact, now that we have gone through the journey-the very process-we come to find out that it is not so “easy” after all. Yet, the keeping of promise is well worthy every pathway of music’s Heavenly painting!