Mari D. Martin: “You are Not Alone”

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing author Mari D. Martin.

Mari D. Martin is the author of “Come Home Alive: The Power of Knowing How to Work Together to Make it Through the Crisis of Cancer” which shares her and her husband Chris’ inspiring journey coping with his throat cancer diagnosis. She is also the president of Performance Strategies Group, Inc. (PSG), a consulting and coaching organization and is the first recipient of the Kolbe Professional Award and of the Mari Martin award, given to a community member for their help to reduce domestic and sexual violence. Martin is a child of God, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a very disciplined, yet loving Christian home. I enjoyed school and wanted to do well. I got good grades. I was a rule follower. I didn’t rock the boat much. I didn’t give my parents too many sleepless nights. We lived next door to a very gracious woman named Evelyn Kettle. She had a swimming pool in her backyard and welcomed children and families throughout the neighborhood to come and swim during the summer. She taught me to swim when I was six years old. She gave so graciously of her time. She was truly a second mother to me with the many life lessons that she shared.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Guard your lips to guard your life. It can be found in Proverbs 13:3.

I read it on a church outdoor sign one day while driving my husband to his daily radiation treatment in the winter of 2014. It instantly became a guidepost for my life. When we are going through trials and heartbreak, wise people will keep quiet. Not everything that is going on needs to be shared. I spent more time pondering things than sharing things out loud to others. So often our words get misinterpreted anyway and come back to haunt us days, weeks or years later. Guard your lips in order to avoid ruin.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Faith, Wisdom, Discernment

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

My husband is now in his second battle with throat cancer. The first one came in 2013 which is chronicled in my book, Come Home Alive. I wrote that book for several reasons, one being to give cancer patients everywhere hope. I wanted to provide words of encouragement and inspiration that indeed, through willpower and tenacity, you can come home alive through the battle. We thought we had made it through this chapter in our lives. But two months after I submitted the manuscript for that book, in July 2020, my husband was diagnosed again with Stage Four squamous cell carcinoma in the same place as it had been before. The cancer had returned. He was devastated. We both were devastated. The timing was absolutely brutal. But, there was nothing to do but forge ahead with the course of action that was prescribed by our doctors. The cancer needed to be removed. In his first battle the treatment plan was concurrent radiation and chemotherapy. Doing that again was not an option. The course of action was complete removal of my husband’s larynx — or vocal cords. He would no longer have a voice. My husband is the one who has truly experienced the loss, but I also, in a very different way.

Not only are we married, but we are best friends. We do so many things together in our life. We golf, we travel, we ride our electric bikes. We worked together for over two decades. We are great companions. We enjoy being together — laughing, experiencing life and really doing just about everything together. The loss was so great for him as he is an ex-broadcaster. He spent his early career as an on-air radio personality, and also a sports broadcaster for high school sports. He is particularly great at providing commentary. We lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin and have been avid Green Bay Packer fans our entire marriage of 38 years, even though now we call Holland, Michigan our home. One of our pastimes is to watch the football games together. He has a very quick wit and will provide his own flavor of analysis and commentary during the game. Sometimes his remarks immediately after the play are exactly what the TV broadcaster will say a few moments later. “When this happens, it is fun to hear, and I’ll stoke the fire. There are other times when I can take it or leave it. And there are definitely times when it becomes irritating, even annoying, and I just need silence,” are words from Come Home Alive. Little did I know that silence would become a permanent fixture.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest times came in the first few months after his surgery. He was fainting and passing out regularly. One time I noticed something dark on the bathroom floor when waking up in the middle of the night. He had fainted and was lying there unconscious. I didn’t know how long it had been. I started doing chest compressions right away not knowing if he was breathing or not. That was scary. The other thing that was scary is that he had no voice. He could make no sound. What if he was actually crying out for my help and I couldn’t hear him either because I was sleeping, or outside, or just in the next room.

How did you react in the short term?

I truly believed that my husband would speak again. There are new devices that are being invented all the time. We are not yet at the end of the story. How does that saying go? “Everything will work out in the end. If it’s not working out, then it’s not the end.” The goal is for him to have a prosthetic implanted that can become his artificial voice. He now has that implant, but until he is able to learn how to use it well, he mostly uses a small erasable whiteboard to write out what he needs or wants to express.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Both of us have a strength for communication. That is why, I believe, we are in the business we are in. We coach individuals and teams on how to work and communicate better with each other. In today’s workplace, teamwork and collaboration are essential. After the shock of the situation, and then the nine plus hours of surgery and necessary reconstruction of his entire throat region, we had to actually be the recipients of our own teaching. The tables were turned and now each of us would need to learn what we coached others on. The biggest thing was to just keep communicating, no matter the medium. Keep interacting with each other no matter what. Even though at times when I couldn’t understand what he was expressing, it was so important to keep working at it.

I have learned that I must ask questions in a way that I get yes or no answers, or easy answers. I have learned to pose my conversation so there are simple choices he can choose from what I say. I have learned to understand his body language or sign language. They were easy signs that we developed, like hooking our index fingers together with each other meaning, “we are a team in this.” Or, “tomorrow.” Or, “later.” The thumbs up sign has probably been used the most.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Both of us are still learning and we haven’t given up hope that he will speak again in a way that others will understand him easily. That is probably the hardest challenge he faces. That people understand what he is saying. His health is great and there is no evidence of cancer in his body at this point.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

We needed as quickly as possible to get our lives back into a semblance of normalcy. He golfs with friends two or three times a week. He has coffee with his friends almost every weekday morning. We travel together when my work takes me out of state. We have an exercise regimen we do together three times a week. We try to have a communication hour together at the end of the workday. We have so many family members and friends who have been praying for us about Chris’s health for over eight years now. When you feel those prayers being answered, then all becomes right in the world again.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

One year ago, I started a CaringBridge site to journal all the latest developments with Chris’s health, as well as developments on progress he is making with his speech. One of the many prayers that I have posted has come from a couple who lives just across the street. They began praying for the best possible outcome. There are now close to 300 followers on that site. Often, I will ask on that site to pray that specific prayer — best possible outcome.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I am resilient and resourceful. I have known for many years that I am flexible and will be adaptable. I know that this is required every day. It’s not hard for me to adapt. It comes naturally. I am grateful for this strength.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

One — You are Not Alone. Throughout our journey, we were never alone. We have a strong faith and our faith community where we worship has been there from Day One — 8 years ago. We have people praying for us all over the country. This included family and friends, but also people we have not met, or simply do not know. A friend of my sister’s in Texas now prays for me specifically to make sure my vessel is not empty. He connects via e-mail about once a week to determine how my life is going, what has changed, and what frustrations I might be experiencing. Chris and I would have never chosen this journey, but we have never been alone in it.

Two — Don’t Pretty It Up. Recognize the loss. Name the loss. When tragic endings take place people get angry, sad, frightened, depressed, and confused. I always knew that I could take my frustrations to God in prayer, and He would hear and welcome my raw emotions. I would lay it out there, bare, in my daily prayers. What we experienced was not fair. But it was real, and we needed to name our losses. We needed to ask the “lose” questions. What are we actually losing? What will I lose? What will Chris lose? Chris’s losses far outweighed mine. We needed time to let each other feel the feelings we were having.

Three — Seek First to Understand, then to Be Understood. This is one of the five habits of highly effective people made famous through Stephen Covey’s book with the same name. True communication is when I receive the message you send in a way that you intended me to receive it. Then we connect. When both parties can speak normally, even then we don’t do well at this as a society. When we truly take the time to focus and listen to the other person, they become real. I wanted Chris to feel real and be real. The human brain is wired to focus on self, first, then on others. I needed to turn that natural instinct around. It has given me a new perspective on just how hard it is. I need to give myself grace every day. But I need to keep at it. Keep trying first to understand.

Four — Make Your Bed. Life is hard. Jesus says, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33 NIV). It’s not the adversity that comes into your life, because for certain it will come. The greater question is, “how will you handle the adversity that comes into your life?” Fears, frustrations, and failures are inevitable, but great men and women are all defined by how they deal with life’s unfairness. Make your bed is just a saying for, “be disciplined.” In the book by the same name the author says, “get over being a sugar cookie and keep moving forward.” Each of us must be resilient and resourceful. We must act effectively and imaginatively especially in difficult situations. Put one foot in front of the other. Some days, just getting up is difficult. Do it anyway. Then make your bed.

Five — Silence is Wisdom. There are times that I just need to look Chris squarely in the eyes and see the twinkle that brought me to my knees. We have such a bond and strong connection that I can tell what his true feelings are without needing it verbalized. We all need to take that time with each other. Get to know each other so well that you don’t need to tell the other one what you are thinking. Connect. Be comfortable with silence and key in on the full, real, and total person. In Proverbs 17 we read, “A man of knowledge uses words with restraint, and a man of understanding is even-tempered. Even a fool is thought wise if he keeps silent, and discerning if he holds his tongue.” Silence is wisdom.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Self-Awareness. Be self-aware. The greatest gift you can give another person is your own self-awareness. Discover who you are and do it on purpose. Every day I seek to learn something new about myself. What annoys me. What frustrates me. How I can be aware of what my gut is telling me to do or not to do. When those triggers come, then use what you have learned about yourself to be resilient and resourceful.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

It would be Bishop T.D. Jakes. I began reading his books over twenty-five years ago. I jokingly tell my husband, “he is my main man.” Jakes says, “marriages need a common operating language. Sit down and learn each other’s language before frustration turns your house into the Tower of Babel. Observe his method of communication and teach him yours.” He also says when preparing a message that you want others to take to heart start with, “So what and who cares.” I believe if we all started with that simple phrase before we created a cacophony of words, the world would move from an overflow of data, to pertinent information, upward to knowledge that is essential, and then finally to the pinnacle of wisdom.

