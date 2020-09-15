Margo Benge: “Follow what you love and the success will come”

Dissolving Judgement — There is a huge amount of stress which comes either from judging others or judging one’s self. Get rid of the idea of good or bad, and focus on understanding that we are all here to learn, and everyone’s journey is different.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Margo Benge.

Margo Benge is a researcher, educator, practitioner and publisher. The work she has done for the last 20 years allowed her to develop new methodologies which are not commonly practiced in her field — except for those who she has taught. At 65, her innate curiosity and optimism has her on a continual path for new discoveries

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

At 65, there’s a lot of me to get to know, but if I analyze my life by traits, I would say the two most dominant have been an extremely wide range of emotions, coupled with a massive curiosity. Simply put, childhood wasn’t particularly peaceful and set me up for a lot of painful lessons to correct. However, the curiosity was such that by 14 I was reading everything I could find on psychology, and at my reading rate of 2,000 words a minute I absorbed a great deal. Early on I noted the connection between emotional and physical health, and much of my work, one on one, has been in that spectrum. At this point in my life I recognize the health of the practitioner, emotionally and physically, also affects the health of their clients. I believe this is the unrecognized fact which causes such variance in medical research.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Several years ago I took up an interest in working within the lymphatic system on a deeper level. I was fortunate to meet a woman who I now would describe as one of my angels. She agreed to let me work on her weekly, and actually kept to the schedule remarkable well (this is a major issue in research). Without her making any major changes in diet or exercise our work eventually resulted in a 42-pound weight loss. But what I did not expect was the benefits that would occur to her heart! Her story is on one of my websites at this link: http://www.thecreatorschannel.com/angel-recovery-journey-christy.html

She also wrote a list of all her changes over time: • Doctor decided to initially lower, then to remove blood pressure medicines. • Weight loss of 42 lbs. • Doctor has stopped Warfarin (blood thinner) after 10 years of taking it. • Doctor stopped Lasix for fluid retention approximately 9 months ago. • Each visit at the doctor indicates no ankle or leg swelling. • There has been no fluid accumulation around the heart (previously caused breathing stress and feelings of exhaustion a few times a month or more). • Heart ejection fraction improvement. Tests from previous years showed continued deterioration of percentage of blood flow out pressure. A test approximately 1 month ago showed no further deterioration had occurred in the past 18 months (since last test). • Was slated to start Metformin for blood sugar but two months of metered testing and readings showed no need, all readings were at or below normal. • Blood Tests — cholesterol all within normal range. • Heart valves were leaky, and had deteriorated over the past several years. There were indications surgery would eventually be needed. As of a test approximately 1 month ago, regurgitation has slowed to mild now, and nothing needs to be done at present time. This shows actual improvement.

She also detailed some other fun facts: 2” drop in bra size overnight, and 10 months later it is still at the lower measurement. • purchase of jeans in size 26 and 28 — has become a purchase of jeans in size 20!! • 3x tops in the closet and on the store shelves are no longer “fit” for Christy! Lately been known to shop off the XL rack, in the “normal size” departments! • workplace move to upgrade office, into an upstairs office because Christy can now walk upstairs without being winded or exhausted! • Loving the ability to pass clothes to others, and only have 2 items in the closet that have been there more than a year. • Normal shoe size was a size 10 shoe… Now wear a 9, sometimes 8.5! • A few weeks ago, staring at legs in a mirror for a very long time, and feeling pretty silly, took pictures of them. Wishing for a tape measure with before and after, because extensive work on legs that week resulted in being able to see, for the first time in a LOOOOOOOONG time: Definition and veins!! There seemed to be no fat or fluid “cushion” that normally surrounds the legs. There was muscle, there was visible blood flow, there were veins!!! so clear!!!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Very early on in my career I would panic over having sufficient business. In time that faded, but I now know the worry wasn’t healthy for me or anyone around me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I could write a book to answer this question. So many people helped me at every stage of my life. I settled on looking to the recent past for this.

I love it when people buy meals for me as part of a sales routine — to the point where I told a friend, who had the same interest, I’d be happy to go along on all his free meals. He invited me for a free lunch to listen to a stem cell seminar. Having been my brother’s stem cell donor years ago — which was a painful process which nearly killed me, I was convinced I would just enjoy the lunch. But I learned so much in that seminar; particularly about the usage of umbilical stem cells, which should be the only choice for anyone wanting to try them; how they should be handled, and all the different types of conditions where they had proven effective. I was so impressed I filled out the questionnaire so that I could learn more one on one for my clients, but actually cited a minor low back issue. There was a bigger issue which I reported on intake, which I was managing through frequent massage — a knee which often challenged me; a side effect of two broken bones. Dr. You asked if I’d be willing to X Ray the knee. I agreed. We then talked about it.

First, I loved that he didn’t push me to rush to get a stem cell shot. He told me I could wait several years and get knee replacement surgery.

What he couldn’t know is that I had worked on three different knee surgeries with my clients — and was well familiar with how one could disrupt my independent, live alone life. I also knew what type of ugly scar I would be wearing — though not particularly vain, the ones I saw looked much like Frankenstein stitches.

He shared I had 40% of my cartilage on one knee, and 60% on the other. I opted for a stem cell shot and I am happy to report that the cartilage doubled in my bad knee. This was done in time for a trip with a bunch of 30 year olds to Peru, where I was able to keep up! I’ve continued to benefit from the next shot — within two days, constant nerve pain in my arm disappeared. Being able to continue to use my arms and legs is simply wonderful given what I do.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I was quietly going along, doing my own thing, with wonderful results across a myriad of conditions: cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, weight loss, relief from allergies, colds, asthma, lost range of motion, chronic pain, carpal tunnel…you get the idea. But my focus into lymphatics resulted in my discovering a major medical belief was in error, and I had a responsibility to the greater world of medicine to get this information corrected. That resulted in a professional paper and later a book. At present most of my efforts to get the word out are thwarted — there are virtually no conferences to physically attend, and many research and medical libraries are not open — let alone buying anything. But when opportunity presents itself again, I will make this information more widely known. In the meantime, my focus has been on collecting more research data — just finished work on a case of eczema; in the middle of a case of COPD, both with excellent results. I’m reaching out to every area source I can find to do a case study on chronic kidney disease and also to work with cardiologists — both based on work I’ve already completed. And of course, delighted at a chance to share a bit through your wonderful Women in Wellness Series.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

First and foremost, I’m a believer that where in the body a problem is points to either a spiritual or emotional upset. Four out of five of my recommendations center on that. They are:

Dissolving Judgement — There is a huge amount of stress which comes either from judging others or judging one’s self. Get rid of the idea of good or bad, and focus on understanding that we are all here to learn, and everyone’s journey is different. Self-Protection — Too many people are very giving, or trying to avoid exhibiting bad behavior they have experienced in the past. There’s a tendency with these types to thwart their own levels of comfort to avoid confrontation, or to win self-esteem, which cannot be based in the opinions of others if it is to be stable. Faith — I’m not particular about which faith, as long as it isn’t based in judging others, but based on the understanding that we do not control situations, at best, we can affect them. Worry is the opposite of faith. Introspection — Both physical and emotional disturbances are caused when we have two primary needs or belief in conflict. For example, if one believes that “good women stay married” or that convenience is more important than happiness, it can cause such internal conflict that healing will not occur.

And the fifth is about the physical side of things:

5. Structural Understanding — If the body is not structurally in balance it will cause issues throughout the body. Continued repetitive motion is not a good thing — it tends to constrict the muscles to the point where the lymphatic system cannot flow. And when the core of the immune system doesn’t work well, any part of your body is subject to problems. It is far better to swim than go to the gym — telomeres (indicators of aging) clearly show the advantage of swimming, and runner’s heart attacks showcase the damage over time to the lymphatic system, resulting in the blood no longer able to clear its impediments.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Find your joy. The simplest way to be healthy is to begin by being happy.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Unfortunately, women in wellness often attack other women in wellness. Not everyone wants to heal. Accepting that will bring great peace. Be prudent with your resources — they are your greatest means to independence and peace of mind. Follow what you love and the success will come. Don’t keep clients who make you unhappy.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

If you are going to make me choose from those, I am hard pressed to answer. Sustainability and environmental health are important for the planet to prosper and keep us healthy. Mental health affects more than just the person involved, and can have a huge bearing on others; I believe it’s a huge part of physical healing as well. Veganism — I’m not; so I cannot voice any opinions about it.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!