Margie Stein & Nataly Neuman of NAMAR Eco: “Connect and create relationships ”

Connect and create relationships — connect with as many new people as you can! One connection leads to another, which leads to another — all connections and new relationships will lead to success.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nataly Neuman and Margie Stein.

NAMAR was created by two friends who share the same thought: small choices can make a big difference to our health and to our planet. Both with different background and strengths, Nataly and Margie came together to create a sustainable, on-the-go cutlery set compact enough to fit in your pocket and impactful enough to make a difference in the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Margie: I was born in Bogota, Colombia and immigrated to Miami, Florida with my family when I was 8 years old. Coming from a small Jewish community in Bogota, arriving in Miami was a total culture shock! I started elementary school and very quickly adapted — I learned English and made a lot of friends — but having my older brother and sister to guide me through the adjustment was what made it easy. Fast forward, after graduating high school, I decided to take a “gap year” and go to Israel for a year. This was a pivotal year for me — it’s where I met my now husband and father of my adorable 1 year old and it’s also where I met Nataly, my best friend and now co-founder of NAMAR.

Nataly: I was born and raised in the melting pot people refer to as Miami! My parents immigrated here from Israel and growing up, I was able to observe how hard they worked together to provide for our family. My father is an entrepreneur and watching him start and develop a successful business throughout the last 30 years has taught me everything about hard work, flexibility and persistence. I was able to understand that entrepreneurship is an adventure, and each day might look different depending on the new opportunities presented.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Margie: I’ll have to steal this one from my husband — it’s a quote he always says to me and it’s really what’s kept me going. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take — Wayne Gretzky. He always pushes me in the right direction — pushes me to try my hardest and work my hardest. This quote was especially relevant when it came to NAMAR. With so much going on — (my full-time job, deciding to leave our apartment in New York City, becoming new parents and living through a pandemic) — I wasn’t sure launching a business was the right idea. My husband repeatedly said this quote to me and that’s ultimately what got me through making the decision to run with it.

Nataly: “Failure is not the outcome — failure is not trying. Don’t be afraid to fail.”- Sara Blakely. It is natural to be afraid of failure and of course I am guilty of it. Fear of failure has stopped me from trying so many things during my lifetime and I have learned nothing from staying in my comfort zone. However, I have learned everything I know by trying something new and seeing how I preform through those experiences. I now know more about myself and my own capabilities and that is where my success lies! My husband got this quote engraved on my iPad as a gift to remind me to “fail” as much as I can!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Margie: The book Shoe Dog, Phil Knight’s memoir on the creation of Nike Inc. I read the book in one sitting — I couldn’t put it down! It’s a fantastic read, not only because it depicts the rise of one of the world’s most dominant companies, but also because it shows just how rocky creating a venture from the ground up can be.

Nataly: How I built this with Guy Raz! It is my medicine! If I even feel a little bit uninspired, I listen to an episode and automatically feel like I can achieve anything! I have never had such an intense reaction to a podcast or book. It is a must listen!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Margie: I graduated from Florida International University with a major in Public Relations and a minor in Hospitality Management. After graduating from FIU, I immediately began working at a JWI PR, a Miami-based boutique PR firm. JWI PR is where my career in public relations began. I started working at the firm when it was just the founder of the company. I was able to get a lot of one-on-one time and she quickly became my mentor. The agency began hiring more employees and I was able to grow rapidly. After two years of working at the agency in Miami, we opened up an office in New York City and I moved there to run shop. After two years, I was presented with the opportunity to join the corporate communications team at NBCUniversal Telemundo. I’m currently working there as the director of media relations. My career experience pre-pandemic hasn’t necessarily changed. I am still working and growing in my career as a Media Relations Director. The pandemic has allowed me to better balance my full-time job and explore entrepreneurship. I think the pandemic, giving workers more flexibility, has allowed people to continue their corporate jobs and pursue other dreams.

Nataly: I love anything aesthetically pleasing as well as learning the psychology behind a successful brand. I combine my expertise in psychology and passion for art in order to help brands thrive and immediately stand out in saturated market places. I am a Florida International University alumni who graduated with a BA in Psychology in 2014. Following graduation, I was accepted into NYU’s Steinhardt School of Applied Psychology for a Masters degree in Mental Health and Wellness. During my time as a masters student I began to gravitate towards my true passion which was to combine positive psychology and art. I discovered that creating striking imagery for brands and assisting in the development of brand narratives involves both! After two incredible years in NYC, I moved back to Miami in 2017 and began working as a Branding Specialist for YZY inc. YZY is among one of the largest importers, exporters, manufacturers and distributors of mass market fragrances and beauty products in North America. As a branding specialist, I was in charge of sourcing and managing a team of marketing and creative contractors in order to create and design a variety of fragrance lines. In doing so I utilized psychological principles such as color psychology and aromatherapy in order to create unified and cohesive brands. During the pandemic, I decided to shift trajectories and continue to follow my passion in helping others achieve their branding dreams! In doing so, the idea of NAMAR was brought to my attention by my best friend, Margie and together we decided to make a difference!

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic? As a result of the pandemic, Nataly Neuman and Margie Stein launched NAMAR, a sustainable, reusable cutlery set made to help us get one step closer to minimizing the spread of germs and reducing waste to preserve our planet.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Margie: During my first time out to dinner during the pandemic, I sat at the restaurant and truly felt uncomfortable using the silverware that was on the table. I kept thinking to myself “how do I actually know these are being cleaned and sanitized after each use?” When I left the restaurant, I looked at the lawn and saw over a dozen plastic forks and knives on the grass from people who had taken out their meal and decided to enjoy it on the lawn. From this experience, from the fear of germs and fear of our planet falling apart, I thought of an easy on-the-go personal and sustainable cutlery set that is chic and you can take with you ANYWHERE.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Launching NAMAR has already taught us so many lessons and that immediately makes it a successful initiative. People are excited about making a difference in the world. The amazing feedback we have gotten has been overwhelming!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Margie: There are countless people I am grateful towards (husband, mom, siblings, etc.) but I have to say, Nataly Neuman, my best friend and co-founder of NAMAR, is the person who propelled this idea into a reality. I shared the idea with Nataly, and before I knew it, she had sourced the product, created the branding and developed a social and marketing campaign. She is the one who truly brought NAMAR to life.

Nataly: I would have to answer back the same! As I am so grateful for my husband, parents, siblings and best friends, I am so incredibly grateful to be working on this with Margie! I would not have learned as much as I did or have had this incredible experience without her! We learn from each other every day and each hold different strengths and weaknesses!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Trust yourself — listening to people’s advice when you want to launch a business is important, but you ultimately have to trust your gut and do what YOU believe in Ask for help — Sometimes asking for help is the bravest move you can make! It’s ok to not have all the answers and the people around you, and other professionals, are available to help. Work with people who will teach you something — you never want to be the smartest person in the room. Surround yourself by people who you’ll learn from. Don’t sweat the little things — you learn from the little things, so take it as a lesson and move forward. Connect and create relationships — connect with as many new people as you can! One connection leads to another, which leads to another — all connections and new relationships will lead to success.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Margie: It’s definitely been a challenging time for everyone. A positive mindset and the well-being of my family is what’s kept me going during these difficult times. My strategy is to always, always find something to be thankful for — a silver lining. Know that everything in life happens for a reason, and everything you experience teaches you a lesson.

Nataly: I think its about knowing who YOU are and how you react to stress. Knowing your own triggers and knowing what it takes to regulate stress and anxiety. SELF CARE, SELF CARE, SELF CARE! It can be meditating, taking a walk, painting a picture, watching a tv show, or taking an hour of the day not to be on your phone. Making sure to do one small thing that makes YOU happy every single day is the key. If you take care of yourself, you can better care for others around you!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Bettering our planet for us and our next generation. There are small changes we can ALL take to make our planet clean and pure again. We want sustainability to be “cool” and “trendy”. We want the younger generation to truly see the importance of this issue.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Margie: David Attenborough! His documentaries have taught me SO much! His knowledge is fascinating.

Nataly: Sara Blakely: I love her story! Her refreshingly positive take on resiliency and drive is so incredibly inspiring! Also the fact that she is able to balance friendships, marriage, being a mother to 4 children and running Spanx is unbelievable. I have so many questions to ask her!

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow NAMAR on Instagram at @namar_eco and our website shopnamar.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!