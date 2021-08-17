Margie Allman: “Exercise ”

Exercise — Weight is much easier to manage if we exercise. You have to burn 3,500 calories to lose a pound. Exercise is medicine and self-care. It elevates the mood and spirit, rejuvenates when tired, pushes out toxins, helps keep our own Human Growth Hormone (HGH) stimulated, burns fat and calories, strengthens the heart and lungs. They said I survived Toxic Shock because I had always been a runner and had a strong heart. Life doesn’t always foreshadow what’s coming down the line. It’s helpful to be strong.

Bodybuilder turned Pilates instructor and triathlete, Margie has been in the fitness business for 35 years. Originally from Los Angeles, CA, she completed her B.A. in journalism at California State University, Northridge, taking electives in the highest level of nutrition courses permitted for a J-school student. Now 56, she is on top of her weight maintenance game and looks as good as ever. You can find her website at www.margieallman.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in an active, adventurous family. We moved to Panama City, Florida when I was six and began boating, learning to waterski and snorkel. Then we moved to Atlanta, Ga. and I so missed the ocean. When I was 11 or 12, I decided I would be able to swim a mile anyway and in my neighbor’s backyard pool that was well over 100 lengths. Eventually, my dad agreed to join the YMCA so I could swim in a bigger pool.

I started running and got my first set of weights when I was twelve. Rode horses and bikes. In 9th grade, my best friend and I decided to take wrestling. I wound up breaking her ankle. We laugh about it now.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It’s not a happy story — In 1995, I got Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) accompanied by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), when the lungs collapse. When I went to the ER my blood pressure was 60/30. During my 3 weeks in the ICU, the staff of Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, Ca., worked to save my life and I recovered.

After I was released from the hospital, I couldn’t make it down the city block where I lived. My joints hurt for a year.

My spirit was more than a little broken. And I didn’t have much of a support group.

When I was well enough to get back to work, I responded to an ad for a receptionist in a Pilates studio. I never left.

There I met an amazing group of women, many of whom are still friends today. A couple have become best friends. They have been my lifeline through the past 25 years. This reminds me to make sure I tell them that. I am lucky in friendship.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My family — Mom, Dad, and older sister Tamsa. They have always been my greatest cheerleaders. Mom made Tamsa my caretaker when we were small. I used to believe almost anything she told me. When she told me that I have what it takes to do anything I put my mind to, I believed her. When I competed in my first Ironman triathlon, she knew I was terrified. She walked along the Ohio River as I swam my 2.4 miles. Then she appeared on her bike along my marathon run and rode into the night by my side, cheering me on.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I agreed to do a Pilates demonstration at a Home and Lifestyle product showcase at the L.A. County Fairgrounds. Another instructor and I hauled a Pilates Wunda chair, a heavy, awkward, wooden chair that looks like a box, with springs that attach to a moveable pedal, to our assigned booth. It was immediately clear that we were out of place. Amongst the solar panel vendors and bathroom installations, we performed the specific Wunda chair exercises, watching the clock all the while. I wouldn’t call it bad exposure, but it certainly wasn’t a useful way to spend our time. After that I made sure to research anything I agreed to attend and provide demonstrations.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

It’s probably the simplest one: “Never, never, never give up.” Winston Churchill. My dad said it so often when we were growing up, it was like our motto. I have it tattooed on my forearm. It applies to everything from dieting and competition to the emotionally tough times in life. Just never give up.

When I was 19, I got Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy (JME) from a high fever. It was horrible. The seizures were violent. It was a handicap that went undiagnosed until I moved back to L.A. in 1992. Then I was placed on Depakote, which is a horrible, expensive drug. But the only one that controlled my seizures. I could feel my brain slowing down, which dulled my mental sharpness as well as my metabolism. Not to mention that it causes severe birth defects like unformed skulls. Talk about life altering. So, I altered. A paradigm shift, if you will. I played the new hand I’d been dealt and didn’t give up.

It mysteriously went away in my mid-forties. Which is why I finally competed at Ironman when I was 47. I never could’ve done the training, much less the race, while taking Depakote.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m 56 now and pretty much a Pilates nerd. My goal is to improve each client’s life by way of movement. The better we move, the better we feel, the richer our lives can be. Each body I work with is an interesting and exciting project. I’m fascinated by the way simple adjustments in posture and alignment can help alleviate chronic pain and how movement patterns are simply habits that can be re-learned. Pilates can be life changing. I am stronger and have more mobility now than when I discovered it. Or, I like to say, Pilates discovered me.

And the feet. Correcting the feet can eliminate many knee, hip, and back issues. Our bodies are groups of interconnected systems that require maintenance.

I would like to get certified in Yamuna Body Rolling down the road. In my opinion, the woman who created it, Yamuna Zake, is a brilliant as Joseph Pilates. Both Yamuna and Pilates approach the body in a completely original and unique way.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

My current career, the stuff I mentioned in response to the previous question, is at the root of fitness and wellness. I’ve been certified and teaching Pilates for the past 23 years. In my 20’s, I competed in bodybuilding. It is one of the most diet-centric sports. When building muscle, you are always eating. Then to diet down for a competition, the goal is to eat without eating in order to get your body fat low enough that you can see your muscles through your skin. Calories are counted, of course, but protein, carbohydrates, and fats are monitored by the gram, as are salt, sugar and amino acids (the building blocks of protein and therefore muscle).

In my late-30’s I discovered triathlon. Nutrition is key here, too. Nutrient-dense calories fuel one’s endurance and performance. An athlete quickly learns that food is fuel and their diet can make or break their game. I blew my first Ironman triathlon because I didn’t eat enough. I was at a deficit.

Having been in this business for 35 years, and after working with hundreds of clients, I know how hard it is to maintain a healthy weight and fitness level and still feel like you have a life. I’ve also learned that everything from mood disorders to more obvious diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are directly impacted by diet and exercise.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

It’s more about body composition. If you look at any weight chart, the low to high range can vary 20 to 30 pounds. It varies by gender, body type, and age. Since muscle weighs more than fat, someone with lower body fat/more muscle will be healthy at a higher weight than someone with higher body fat/less muscle. For example, when I was bodybuilding at age 23, I weighed 150 pounds and had about 10% bodyfat. Now, I weigh 130 pounds with around 20% bodyfat. When you go to the doctor these days, they can tell you your Body Mass Index (BMI), and that’s a good guideline. If you want to take it a step further, get your body fat tested. Most gyms have some method of bodyfat testing whether it is a fancy machine or just calipers.

When I carry my 14-pound dog up or down the stairs, I have to pull my abdominal muscles in more (that’s a Pilates thing) to protect my back and step more carefully due to my knees. My quads (thigh muscles) will start to burn in response to the extra load. Like dragging along a suitcase. Extra weight is just that — extra weight.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Just like we invest in our homes and our cars, we need to invest in our health. Which means our entire body. If you can afford it, it is well worth the time, money, and effort to learn the scientific numbers of where your body is at health-wise. Get a complete physical. They should give you a report with your numbers. Then you can do an internet search for your sex, height, weight, and BMI. Or, if you don’t have health insurance, research health professionals like nutritionists and dieticians, yoga, Pilates, personal trainers. The internet, of course, is a great resource. If you have time, go to any Barnes & Noble and you will find an entire section on health, wellness, diets, and fitness. It is a billion-dollar business because so many people struggle with exactly this — achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

You need to know how many calories you can eat to get down to the desired weight and then to maintain.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being either over or under a healthy weight will affect your energy levels — you are either lugging around too much, forcing your body to work harder on every biological level, or you don’t have enough fuel to support biological systems, much less exercise. I think we are more familiar with the detriments of being overweight — heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, not being able to keep up with the kids or participate in activities. Being underweight also affects cognitive function, leads to osteoporosis, hormonal disruptions, not being able to keep up with the kids, a weakened immune system, hair, skin and teeth issues.

Being extremely underweight for long periods or even ones’ lifetime, like severe anorexia, will lead to as many health problems as obesity.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

If we can view the body as a whole it’s a no brainer. Nutrition and exercise affect our bodies on every level. There is so much science on this that it can be frustrating to professionals in the field. Every aspect of life runs more smoothly when we eat healthy and maintain a healthy weight for an individual’s particular body. For a very heavy or very underweight person, just getting out of the car takes more effort than it should. Think of how much you’re missing out on if you spend so much energy just standing up. It takes less effort to read this interview or clean out your inbox if you are eating foods that fuel the brain. You can chase your kids without losing your breath and catch your flight and enjoy your vacation more if you have a healthy heart and the proper fuel. I believe exercise is a vital component to achieving and maintaining healthy weight. The benefits of exercise are endless.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Mindset — This is the number one component for achieving any goal. Every athlete will tell you that, along with diet, your head can make or break you. I am here to tell you that YOU CAN DO THIS. But you need to know that, too. When I’m not sure if I can do something, I often don’t even try.

We, as a society, have so many rituals around food — reward, comfort, welcoming and gathering, celebration, even financial status. We may need to change our relationship with food. Like I said earlier, any desired goal requires focused intention and sacrifice and/or discomfort at some level. Do I have a lack mindset about the things I can’t have? Or, a positive outlook for the goal I’m attaining? Can I discover new, favorite, ‘healthy’ foods? Am I willing to persevere when I want to quit?

I personally feel better about everything when my health and weight are in a positive zone. It’s one less thing to worry about.

As Henry Ford famously said: “Whether you think you can, or think you can’t — you’re right.”

2. Nutrition — As another saying goes, you can’t exercise away a bad diet. There is a huge caloric difference between fried and grilled chicken, french fried potatoes or roasted, a salad bowl (as long as you go light with the dressing and cheese) and a pasta bowl. You need to know what you are eating. Restaurant food tastes better because they sneak in salt and fat. Avoid sauces. Eat half of what’s on your plate. With a few search engine entries and a conscious effort, we can become champions of our best nutrition game. Try to learn about food rather than just reading one person’s diet program. I do well with a high lean-protein diet — so I like eggs, chicken, turkey, seafood, and protein bars and shakes. We need a lot of plants so plenty of fruits and veggies — but I’ll admit I eat more fruit that veggies because I like it better. By educating ourselves we can design our diet according to what we like. Learn how many calories are in a portion of food and only eat one portion.

Food journaling helps. The one time I kept a food journal that I would then show to my Navy Seal trainer, I was brutally honest. You know what he said? “You just eat too much.”

These days I’m a grazer — I eat small amounts throughout the day. It keeps the metabolism going and keeps my blood sugar steady, which is an issue for me. Since the body can only metabolize so many calories and nutrients in one sitting (the rest will be stored), it helps me with weight maintenance.

3. Exercise — Weight is much easier to manage if we exercise. You have to burn 3,500 calories to lose a pound. Exercise is medicine and self-care. It elevates the mood and spirit, rejuvenates when tired, pushes out toxins, helps keep our own Human Growth Hormone (HGH) stimulated, burns fat and calories, strengthens the heart and lungs. They said I survived Toxic Shock because I had always been a runner and had a strong heart. Life doesn’t always foreshadow what’s coming down the line. It’s helpful to be strong.

I suggest investing in a heart-rate monitor. Or at least learn to count it yourself. The goal is to get the heartrate up to 85% of your max (there are charts available online) and keep it there for at least 20 minutes. If you already exercise but don’t get your heart rate up significantly, this will be a game changer. You also need to lift heavy (for you) weights. Not only does muscle weigh more than fat, it also burns more calories.

4. Learn the balancing act — The reason I didn’t eat the pie yesterday when I stopped by my dad’s house was because I’d had a small slice with ice cream for dessert after we had dinner together the night before. The nights I have dinner with him are light grazing days to allow for more calories than I typically eat for dinner. Having a large evening meal too often will effect my weight. If I’ve been working out hard, daily, and for over an hour, I can eat more freely, but never carelessly. See the equation there? It is a conscious, concerted, ever-changing, balancing act. I also know that my body, at my age, will start to hold on to pie and bread if I eat them every day.

5. Manage your environment — You have my and your doctor’s and your personal trainer’s permission to ban foods that derail you from your goal in your kitchen or pantry. Growing teenagers and very active and fit adults don’t need potato chips and high-calorie sweets either. Healthy eating as a lifestyle begins at home. It is a series of positive choices strung together with space allowed for the treats of your choice, be it sweets or mac n cheese. But they must be managed.

Years ago, a friend who is 5’1” and has always struggled with her love for food and loves bread, was lunching with another friend whose weight was always an issue, also due to her love for food and decisions not to reign it in. This was back when the breadbasket on the table was a restaurant staple. “Why aren’t you eating any bread? Are you on a diet?” asked the friend. This was a trigger for my friend. She was doing so well with her self-discipline and here is this person questioning her.

I suggested she not eat out with that friend anymore. Find another way to spend time together.

Just like families and careers must be managed, so must these amazing bodies of ours.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

As I said in my “5 Things” — Mindset, Exercise, Nutrition/Diet, Learning to balance your caloric intake schedule, and managing your environment. Like anything we dream of — a dream job, car, or vacation, a home of one’s own, even a healthy relationship — it requires conscious effort and perseverance.

Before I got into the fitness business, I had a corporate job. The office seemed to have a birthday cake for every single birthday, not just for the month. When I saw it or heard it, I’d turn and walk the other way. I was already meal prepping (which I no longer do) and had long been exercising daily. They weren’t going to mess with my program even if I appeared anti-social for not participating. I still said, “Happy Birthday”.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Not eating enough and wanting a quick fix. A woman told me that cutting way back on her caloric intake wasn’t making a dent in her recent weight gain. I asked if she was exercising an hour a day, 5 days a week. She said no. Here’s the thing: if we really restrict calories, the body thinks it’s being starved and will slow the metabolism to conserve energy for vital functions. Food and exercise speed up the metabolism. It is a complex system, no doubt.

When I taught bootcamp, a popular diet that two clients discussed prescribed eating six almonds first thing in the morning to get the metabolism going. There are about 42 calories in six almonds. I think they were allowed a pre-packaged shake after their workout. Neither were successful.

Years ago, I could recite the Scarsdale 14-day Diet and its’ maintenance plan. The daily caloric intake was 1000 or less. I was an eating disorder waiting to happen. Food was the opponent. I’d end up starving. Then eat half a cake. Then I’d hate myself. It was a vicious cycle.

Which leads me to another reason that I believe intense exercise is such an important component to successful weight loss and maintenance. It forces your body to move stuff around. If you do sprints (on anything — an elliptical machine, bike, rowing, swimming, and of course running), getting your heart rate up to 85% for a few minutes and back down, for 45+ minutes, 4 or 5 days a week, your body will change, your brain will change, and you will change.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We make the time and effort for what we believe is important. Maybe it still feels selfish or trite to put our health first — when it should be our number one priority. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for your loved ones. Put the oxygen mask on yourself first.

I do think a lack of information is still an issue. Maybe Nutrition 101 should be required in schools, so everyone has a basic understanding of what food is for (nutrition!) and how to make good choices. Learn to read labels and buy as few pre-packaged foods as possible.

When we’re just trying to make ends meet and get everything done and take care of our families it’s easy to lose touch with our bodies. With all the talk about living consciously, self-care and self-help, I think we need to apply that to our nutrition and schedule time for exercise.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

That’s the problem — it isn’t rarified or theoretical. That’s why we used to be required to take P.E. in school and they flipped the food pyramid. The diet and fitness industry is big business because we believe we cannot discover the secret to health on our own. Look at all the diet books, workout books. These days, prepared meals, or at least the ingredients for them, can be delivered to your door.

I suggest one, new, actionable step a week. Start with the food in your house. Research healthy breakfasts and plan them for six days. If you don’t like breakfast, plan a protein-dense smoothie. Protein keeps you full longer than carbs. Do not eat something sugary for breakfast unless you also have protein. On the seventh day, eat what you want but stay within a couple hundred calories of your healthy breakfast. If you don’t eat all day, you are more likely to overeat in the evening.

It takes 20 minutes for your stomach to tell your brain it’s full. Slow down. Put your fork down. Enjoy your food.

Snack on protein bars, almonds, and apples. Packaged chips, Cheetos, Doritos, Little Debbie snack cakes and Twinkies are not food. “Food is any substance consumed to provide nutritional support for an organism.” Calories do not equate nutrition.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Bring required nutrition and exercise classes to public schools for children ages 7 and up. Also, tell the government to stop taxing organic farmers for permission to be labeled Certified Organic. That’s one reason organic food is priced higher.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reese. I admire them both as athletes and as a couple. They seem like they don’t take themselves too seriously. They work hard, train hard, and play well.

