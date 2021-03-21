Margaret Rogers Van Coops: “The truth is, that my younger years were spent in chaos”

The truth is, that my younger years were spent in chaos. The Oneness lets you play around and learn the hard way. I made many mistakes. Had lots of judgment about people, the situations they created and the changes that were happenings. I wondered why people could not just surrender the past and embrace change. Of course, I had to do likewise. I had to dump all that history in my DNA and also all those people who had influenced my RNA. In fact, I died with Parkinson’s disease and two many pills given to me by a doctor friend. So, when I came back, I was given a present: A trip to India. That soon turned my perspective on my negative life around. I found my new idea: I was Master of Myself! I was a renowned public speaker in those days, so my journey just picked up where I had left off. I proclaimed my mastery in spiritual matters and doors opened wide.

As a part of my series about leaders who integrate mindfulness and spiritual practices into their work culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Professor Margaret Rogers Van Coops, Ph.D. DCH(IM).

Prof. Margaret Rogers Van Coops has spent her life being a Medium and healer. Her work was mainly developed with the assistance of a good education in England and her many Master Teacher Spirit Guides. She has always been able to see them, talk to them, and channel them. There is no doubt in her mind, or the minds of those who have worked with her, that her skills are unique. She is an expert in understanding the issues of those who consult her. She has been able to assist many to heal themselves, while she too has always been there, in times of need, for those seeking her help. Brenda. UK student.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you please share your “backstory” with us?

I wrote my life’s story in a book a few years ago. It was hard to do that and to be truly honest. I have had so many secrets, strange and wonderful things that happen to me, as well as my Spirit Guides showing me a great deal that most people never get a chance to witness. My book is called: My Journey Into The Oneness, and I must warn people, I have told the truth. Some may not believe me, but that is part of their own journey, to find themselves, as I had to do. So yes, my resume if very long as is my life’s work. I have been a public figure for most of my life, not seeking fame, but seeking students to teach, which I love to do so much. I see miserable faces that become full of joy!

What role did mindfulness or spiritual practice play in your life growing up? Do you have a funny or touching story about that?

There was a great deal of Spiritual awareness by the time I was four and a half. I heard the voice of God say that I was a child of God and would know great suffering and help those who suffered. My mother was a cripple, so I knew suffering, and since we were also both survivors of bombings in London from the Germans. I learned about God in Sunday school, while my mother prayed often. When dad come home from The War, I learned discipline, organization and structure as befitting the daughter of a Major and commander of a tank battalion. I was shown two Coats of Arms and made to accept my leadership skills as the firstborn of a family of royal ancestors. What a load I had to carry and dump! Life was constantly painful, but I always had my Spirit Guides to literally lift my spirits!

How do your mindfulness or spiritual practices affect your business and personal life today?

I am unable to separate my childhood from now. I have simply evolved to understand that ‘what was,’ once was a lesson in what not to do or to be. Instead, as the years passed, I learned to discover who I really was. Today, I am happy to have walked this long and often lonely pathway. I see clearly, that without the suffering, the countries I had visited, the people I have taught, and the friends who have come and gone to help me find love for just me, and not for what I did, made me become who I am today. I was always seeking truth, The Light of God and the wholeness of life. I know this will continue until it is time for me to leave. There are many like me living in ways to help the new children born now, to evolve spiritually. For all of us, our business is our personal life entwined.

Do you find that you are more successful or less successful because of your integration of spiritual and mindful practices? Can you share an example or story about that with us?

The truth is, that my younger years were spent in chaos. The Oneness lets you play around and learn the hard way. I made many mistakes. Had lots of judgment about people, the situations they created and the changes that were happenings. I wondered why people could not just surrender the past and embrace change. Of course, I had to do likewise. I had to dump all that history in my DNA and also all those people who had influenced my RNA. In fact, I died with Parkinson’s disease and two many pills given to me by a doctor friend. So, when I came back, I was given a present: A trip to India. That soon turned my perspective on my negative life around. I found my new idea: I was Master of Myself! I was a renowned public speaker in those days, so my journey just picked up where I had left off. I proclaimed my mastery in spiritual matters and doors opened wide.

What would you say is the foundational principle for one to “lead a good life”? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

It is very difficult for all of us to be good all the time. We are all encoded with a personal Soul Structure Coding that allows us to play with both the Dark and Light Sides of The Oneness. Our personalities evolve with the influences of various people who may be good or bad. Whatever we experience is always something we need to know, so if we live in a town full of thieves, then we learn to steal too. But, when we do, we also learn it pains us. We feel guilty. Then we flip and start being truthful. Then comes the change. While all this is happening, we cry, blame God and everyone else for our suffering. Finally, we get angry and start to bargain with self and others, Then we see there are ways to leave the negativity in self behind. Doors open and help always comes. I have really experienced this lesson hundreds of times.

Can you share a story about one of the most impactful moments in your spiritual/mindful life?

I left my fanny pack in the airport restroom. I fell asleep and hours passed when I awakened to get on the plane. I was first on since I was a world-traveler. Once at my seat, I went to take my fanny pack off and to my horror realized I had left it all those hours ago in the toilet. In that pack was my money, my ID, cards and so much more. I was so dismayed. I ran back to get off the plane to look for my property. I was stopped. People looked for me. Nothing was found and then I was asked if I wanted to fly to US or get off. I said I would alight the plane and did. Then I was informed my cases had to be found on the plane. I was first to arrive that morning and of course, they could not find them either. Then I asked if they called lost and found, and was told no one had. So, they did. Ten minutes later a man came panting up to the plane where I was waiting for him. The news that my fanny pack was found was a moment when I just knew my Spirit Guides had protected me. I was crying tears of joy, not relief! When I sat in my seat, no one complained I had delayed the plane, instead everyone clapped that I had found it, and to my amazement, all was intact, including a very large amount of cash I was carrying for our church. The Oneness has your back when you completely surrender and trust. That day was the final lesson for me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

We all lay down stones to build a pathway we need to follow. In the early years, we feel we have to do it alone, but the truth is we never do. There is always someone to help and they put down their stones on your pathway. When they have done enough, then they move away by creating a new pathway, laying another stone in another person’s pathway. In this way we build a maze. I learned this years ago. So, to mention any one person is very difficult. I would say here that there have been stars, royals, tramps, prostitutes, students, patients and clients who have, in some way, helped me to achieve the next step in my evolution towards my career. Currently, my helper is Reverend Katie Kamara who is an established woman, written many books, has her own radio show and much more. She is helping me to get all my books, classes and courses up and running again, following the death of my husband, Stephen Van Coops, who was my sole supporter in USA. Everyone one of the people in my life has made me who I am today.

Can you share 3 or 4 pieces of advice about how leaders can create a very “healthy and uplifting” work culture?

1: Never think you know all the answers. Never take over! Never judge people who do things.

2: Listen, Look, Watch and try! You will learn something if you are open and ready for change.

4: Embrace change, while letting go of the past. You cannot take things with you when you leave Earth. So why drag them around like a ball and chain throughout life.

5: Help people in the smallest ways and if you are giving, do not martyr yourself. You may give too much and not be appreciated. Be kind and loving and move on.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would do a series of talks on living life fully and to invite others to do likewise. I would ask for financial help to build a University of Metaphysical Studies online. Many years ago, in Los Angeles, the local Sheriff wanted to re-enact the old Witchcraft Laws. Metaphysicians came together in their masses to fight the bill. That included me. As a result, a few of us got together to create The American Metaphysical Society. Well, I was ready to launch this great idea, but people’s control issues got in the way. Today, I have the plans for it still, all the departments and so much more for research etc. I would love to establish this now and need people with money, legal info and the desire to see Metaphysical studies, alternative medicine and research accepted. So, anyone reading this is invited to connect with me.

How can people follow you and find out more about you?

DrMargaretSpeaks.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.