Margaret Rogers Van Coops: “Always paint a picture that speaks a thousand words when you tell your stories”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Professor Margaret Rogers Van Coops, Ph.D. DCH(IM).

She was told she would never be a writer. Now she has seventeen books published as well as many articles written for magazines over the years, often then translated into various languages too! She does not find it hard to write, since she is a Medium who writes channeled books. The hard part has been getting someone to read them since metaphysical topics were not well-read! Today, her books, written years ago, are suddenly popular. She knows the world has finally woken up to things she has been teaching for years.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

When I lived in England, I got a job working for a magazine as an As Manager. It was a small family business with five magazines they produced. None were doing well. I was raw and had no idea how to sell an empty space on a page. This led to my awakening that people needed encouragement. I have to admit I had some heavy spiritual help, and in one year, turned Yoga Today Magazine from 300, to 3000. I left and moved to L.A. When I went back, sales had continued to grow. I wrote articles about metaphysical things that made yoga more interesting to general readers. I learned a lot about publishing.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

As a result of this Yoga Today Magazine, I was also handling a puzzle book, which frequently was missing some good crossword puzzles, or ‘spot the difference’ pictures. I had fun making those up too. I also was able to get fabulous prizes for our winners from promotion companies who willingly shared products for a mention. Things were different in those days. There were no computers and talent was really appreciated. On one occasion, I was invited to attend a clothing modeling event and then given a dress that was a one off. Such a prize was rare!

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

In my early career as a Medium, it was difficult enough to share messages from ‘The Other Side” then called The Spirit World. People had a very dark point of view on Mediums who many thought were witches. Well, I had to stand up and prove them wrong frequently. People were astounded by what I could do then. Books were sold at the back of the room. So, you really had to impress people to buy. I hated that. I just wanted to share. Today, people are much more open to information from The Oneness, so I now enjoy sharing my information online in my radio and videos. Fortunately, many are now saying they like to nestle with a good metaphysical book that can help them heal. So, now I do not have to pitch. The web has made things much easier to print too.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, being honest, I don’t think there were many funny things that I could laugh at during my earlier years. I can tell now, about a magic moment. I had my book, Regenesis I, ready to be published and was about to sign the contract, when my Spirit Guides told me to not sign. I had no idea there was to be a Book, II and III etc. However, on that same day when I walked away, I also got a mortgage for my new home I was then buying, based on the sale of that book, that of course, never happened. Well, last year, I finally published Book I: The Invasion and Book II: The Battle is over 500 pages channeled years ago and which I am now working on. Upon reflection, I can see why now, but that is a secret for now!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The world is held hostage under the Covid 19 + virus and will continue to do so for quite some time. So, I just channeled a new book from The Masters of The Oneness called The Coronavirus Explained. It is very informative about where it has come from, why it is here and what we can do to kill it as well as to understand the New Age of Sound being born that is transforming us all now. I am also working on teaching many courses with other teachers to build a Metaphysical University online. Metaphysical studies are a must for the younger children being born. They all have extra DNA strands activated like me, and they can and will rebuild this world. The books I have written, and those to come, are for their parents and their future.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I have written a few novels and screenplays, that have been highly praised. I have a ‘who-dunnit’ novel, where a successful black woman in PR inherits her boss’s business, that turns into a very intriguing story with murder, twists and turns right until the end. Those who have read it, told me they could not put it down which was nice.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I would like to talk here about The Rejection Syndrome, a book about the Soul Structure Coding that each person is born with that then stimulated the encoded DNA to activate and give each one of us our unique personality, whether negative or positive and how we also embed our RNA from parents, grandparents and the rest of the world. I wrote the channeled work: Donald Trump: The Enigma of Society last year, which clearly shows all this President’s family traits were inherited. It is very interesting to see them all as mentioned in the book, mirrored in the way he conducts himself. I hope people will read it when things quieten down.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

I think, no matter the topic, we each must be interested in the pitch outline to actually read a book. The cover is vital in appearance and outline text.

1: Have plenty of stories with examples that will entice one to read further.

2: Explain the topic and purpose of a fact-book right upfront. Give them what they want and then expand it to educate.

3: Write something no one has heard of or seen before. This is hard for novelists.

4: Make what you write feel personal, drawing the reader into your soul through your words.

5: Always paint a picture that speaks a thousand words when you tell your stories.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

For me, life, in general, was the core of my motivation. Without motivation, one has nothing. I am a people watcher. I see the way people behave and understand why. We can all see those insecurities, masked by show and tell scenarios. My interest in people leads to studying psychology and psychiatry as well as hypnotizing people over the years. I never forget details, so, when I am channeling my books, those stories are integrated into the text as examples, so that my readers can relate to the education. We are all kids at heart and love a story, even if it is gossip. This makes us remember more of what we read because we tie the info into our own stories.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Unfortunately, my Spirit Guides told me to never read other people’s works on metaphysical studies, so I mainly read science fiction in my earlier years. I have to admit I like Isaac Asimov who had a very interesting perspective on aliens which appealed to me since I had my own Alien encounters too. I also like Neville Shute, who writes about war and spies. I truly identified with the intrigue since I was a war baby and had heard really stories about British and French spies. I think I got a lot of ideas from those works. My schooling focused on Shakespeare and other long-dead writers that I enjoyed too.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Currently, I am working towards manifesting my childhood dream of a school. Today it has evolved to be an online university, where students can begin with intro talks, classes and seminars, which will lead to more advanced classes and course for serious training in alternative and integrated medicine. I am really excited to reach out and find peoples of various countries to teach in languages of their own and, of course, some really great teach and investors too. I know this is something we all need to come together to do.

