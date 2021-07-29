Margaret de Heinrich de Omorovicza: “Positive attitude”

Positive attitude: hearing ‘maybe’ is actually quite a positive answer, anything but ‘no’ is positive

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Margaret de Heinrich de Omorovicza.

After meeting her husband, Stephen Omorovicza, a descendant of the noble Omorovicza family while Chief of Staff at the US Embassy in Budapest, Margaret de Heinrich fell in love with, not just her husband, but the ancient spas of Budapest in Stephen’s family. Inspired by the profound effects of the waters on her formerly troubled skin, the pair was keen to bring Hungary’s beauty heritage to the rest of the world and embarked on the journey of creating a skincare line, Omorovicza.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I moved to Budapest in my late 20s as a Diplomat and was Chief of Staff to the US Ambassador to Hungary. I was introduced to my now husband and business partner, Stephen, soon after. When we started dating, he took it upon himself to illuminate the city for me. Being very proud of his Hungarian heritage, at the top of his list was a very special thermal spa his family had built in the 1800s. I had long suffered from troubled skin and noticed an immediate transformation upon visiting the spa and experiencing its thermal baths, which got me hooked on these uniquely mineral-rich thermal waters. A few months after my first visit to these waters, I was lucky to be introduced to a Hungarian Laboratory of Dermatology, famous for its role in the Nobel Prize Winning Discovery of Vitamin C. It was during these conversations that the group shared just how special these waters are and ways we could harness them — from there, Omorovicza was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been so many! I suppose what has been most interesting is ongoing and that is being able to travel and meet our amazing clients and partners, learning about different cultures and approaches to beauty around the world.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Tenacity pays off! There were a number of the big retailers who didn’t say ‘no’ to selling us but who would say, ’maybe next year.’ With our tenacity and drive, eventually we were able to show them the transformational aspects of Omorovicza and the no turned into a yes. The lesson here is that if you are politely persistent, and retailers see that you have staying power, things have a good chance of eventually going your way. You just need to stick with it!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Stephen and I have been lucky to have wonderful mentors help us along the way. However, we would not have met without my former boss and amazing mentor, Ambassador Nancy Brinker. She and a friend introduced us, and she has been a fantastic sounding board over the years.

The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

My husband Stephen is our resident wizard and is a phenomenal product developer. He just introduced a bio-active micro algae in our new Midnight Renewal Serum that has cortisol receptors which helps the body’s natural clock, its’ circadian rhythm, work at optimum capacity.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

1: Ingredient innovation: whether this is with an innovative delivery or ingredient — there has never been as much innovation in resources.

2: Social media: The fact that we have the opportunity to communicate directly with customers both present and future is a great leveler for smaller brands.

3: A beauty community: now, more than ever, brands have the opportunity to create a community of customers who not only share a love of skincare but are likeminded in other areas as well.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I certainly don’t think I am in a position to tell the beauty industry how to improve and it is different in each country. However, COVID had shown that the beauty industry is stronger together, when it speaks with one voice– especially in lobbying governments for financial help and necessary regulations.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

I look at beauty as if it were a decision, a conscious decision to make every day. A big part of this is having a targeted skincare regime that gives me my ‘best skin’ and another is a positive start to the day which includes a well-organized schedule, a bit of exercise and eating healthy.

Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five Things You Need to Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry?” Please share a story or an example, for each.

1: Passion: love of beauty

2: Vision: a voice, a point of view

3: Tenacity: it is not easy and in most cases does not happen overnight

4: Positive attitude: hearing ‘maybe’ is actually quite a positive answer, anything but ‘no’ is positive

5: Humility: everyone in beauty works incredibly hard and put so much heart in what they do. Never forget why this is such a magical industry and that it ‘takes a village’ for any success.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To ‘look up!’ Look up from your computer or phone screens. It is so easy, and dare I say addictive, to look down and become lost in the web.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson” quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I read the following quote in a wonderful biography of Roosevelt and Churchill by Jon Meacham. The quote is attributed to one of Roosevelt’s teachers and evidently was something that meant a great deal to him. I love it as it conveys, beautifully, how it is the journey that matters — not a particular goal. “For life, which is in any way worthy is like ascending a mountain. When you have climbed to the first shoulder of the hill, you find another rise above you, and that achieved there is another, and another still, and yet another peak, and then height to be achieved seems infinity. But you find as you ascend that the air becomes purer and more bracing, that the clouds gather more frequently below than above, that the sun is warmer than before and that you not only get a clearer view of Heaven, but that you gain a wider view of earth, and that your horizon is perpetually growing larger.”

How can our readers follow you online?

