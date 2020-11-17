Marek Michael Grechuta’s Voice Of Tranquility and Life’s Hidden Breezes!

Music is poetry and poetry marries music. There is a level of love between the two. They comfort each other. Wrapping each other in blankets of intimacy, as the two entities support each other in gliding through life’s journey. They work together in contextualizing what it means to live. Music 🎶🎶🎶 and poetry float together. Together they have the power to move through a fluid texture with each other. They partner together to imitate the rituals of water; thereby, providing a smooth description of life’s journey. They narrate the beauties, the hardships, pains, struggles, and adventures of what it means for people of different cultures, spaces, and places to move throughout the Earth’s domain.

There are artists and singers, who have mastered the realm of merging poetry to music 🎶🎶 and vice versa. It takes the right voices. It takes the right textures to immerse the spoken word, with the singing word. Techniques, timber, orchestration, composition, and other pieces to the musical puzzle all fit together to make poetry and music 🎶🎶 float.

When male musicians, and entertainers, are able to perform this dynamic fluidity with poetry, it brings out their sensitivity. Something about men, music, and poetry, which reveals their vulnerability. Through these domains, men explore versions of themselves they have never explored before. It melts away the hardening of masculinity and manhood. There are plenty of truths and joys, when a person hears the eloquence of this kind of music. A singer, who can transform music 🎶🎶🎶 into poetry, and poetry music 🎶🎶, is truly a gifted talent. ❤️ It makes the audience feel a different way. Melodic. In Harmony’s quilt. Joyful. Serenity. Beauty. When its done right, it feels natural. That’s when you know it’s done right. Men, too, have that light side. And, certain men simply have that, vocal touch!

Again, the nation of Poland has taken on a sacred placing for this series of literary shaping. For one particular, Polish vocal master, he not only had the vocal fluidity, but the vocal touch. They leave plenty of nurture and love for a nutritious night. 🌃 And daytime, should we add.

Just listen to him, and you are sure to experience the vibe of Poland’s own. . .

Marek Michael Grechuta

https://www.grechutafestival.pl/portfolio/marek-grechuta-biografia/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

One of the compelling details of Marek Michael Grechuta is how they bring a unique vibe to the realm of movement and joy. There was an iconic rhythm relating to a person’s ability to navigate through the realms of music and poetry, all together. Regarding Marek Michael Grechuta, there are certain times when he uses intrinsic pauses, within his songs. These pauses give a kind of illusion as if Grechuta is speaking, with a tad bit of musical 🎶 flow. For a moment in time, it appears as if music and poetry have become one. They link together so effortlessly. Its rather intriguing. There are times when a listener feels as if poetry has become music, and music 🎶🎶 is poetry. Its as if they are linked to one voice; a different kind of voice. A unique kind of beat to how we are used to perceiving the greater domain. Furthermore, we can’t help but to experience the beauty of love, and how a man is ready to embrace that love. The nurture and calming-like vibe presents a euphoric atmosphere, that everything is going to be alright. Its based on that realm of love.

The beauty and nourishment within Marek Michael Grechuta‘s musical repertoire is that it feels as if he is blowing you with his words. Just imagine him singing, as you swing on the playground, or running on a beach, or empty street. There is an ecstasy of freedom, when a person listens to his songs. An individual experiences movement through the beauties of the sound; lifting through the air. You overcome boundaries and the shackles of control are lightly removed. Through a greater level, a person comes to understand just how beautiful and valuable they really are. There is a healing anecdote, through the very texture of his voice. If you are ever in need of a reminder, that life is grand, you have his voice and words to feel. Life is as simple as breathing. Through the voice of Marek Grechuta, a person comes to see music as a merry-go-round. Life is beautiful! Its a free ride of individuals, who move around in circles, slowly observing beauties and the delights of human wellness. Observing the surroundings, and viewing them in all of their natural element and design. Its one of the most intrinsic and majestic experiences, in the simpleness of human living. One of the songs which stands out, in particular, is “Pewnosc.”

The song, “Pewnosc,” is a simple lullaby; a daily adventure and guide for what it means to walk through life, with a simple ease. There is a magnetic essence into how a person can wake up and live, because its the natural thing to do. Forget about the worries and stresses of the day. Living means one is intertwined with the joy of yourself and how it interacts with others. Marek Michael Grechuta has that vocal effect on people. From the very moment that he sings, a person feels they have purpose. They become inspired in knowing they have a job to do. There are dreams meant to be fulfilled. Visions must come into fruition. Again, understanding the definition of his words doesn’t matter, for now. Too often people allow themselves to be limited by language differentiation. Missing out on sacred treasures, simply because they operate in a foreign tongue. For now, just listen! Allow yourself to feel captured in the beauty of sound, in this foreign language. For this particular song, “Pewnosc,” there is the feeling that life is taking on a new color. The energies, in how we move through life, are more vibrant. The journey soon begins to have a little bounce to it. Before you know it, your walk becomes dance. And that’s what life is meant to be. There are many dances, that we can take throughout our personal life’s journey and experiences. There doesn’t have to be one dance. Knowing this, adds even more adventure to this fascinating journey.

http://www.progarchives.com/artist.asp?id=2875; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/558798266245970254/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Life is an adventure. Simultaneously, it is not always treated in such a way. Life’s stresses sometimes grab us, sneak up upon us; treating us, as if we have never been through tragedy. Nevertheless, there is an awakening, which permits us to move and grapple with the surprise of those harsh realities. For the most part, a person must learn to navigate through these difficult times and challenges. It helps when we are given the right kind of assistance and guidance, along our day’s journey. The right song, with the right touch has the power to do that. We are able to navigate our experiences through different timbers and rhythms. Its nourishing, healing, and joyful, at the same time. Therefore, when we listen to songs from Polish greats, such as Marek Michael Grechuta, we remember just how precious and sacred the times can be. There is an intrinsic entity, surrounding our movements and delights. We learn the strategies of simply taking a walk, or going on a merry-go-round, in order to find that tastes of sweetness, when moving through life’s challenging times. Its a peaceful atmosphere to experience.

These current times propose many challenges. On a greater scale, a number of people are finding it more than overwhelming. Its an experience many of us never thought would happen. More than the safety, its also the level of inconvenience, that so many people are grappling with. Having to do this, anew. Having to return to the beginning, and locate where we can begin, again. If we want to be honest, that’s actually not a bad thing. Maybe, during this current period, its best that we return to childhood’s domain, and get on the merry-go-round, in order to get another observation of things. Perhaps, we need to take additional spins, in order to see everything within our midst. That’s not a bad thing, should we be honest. Furthermore, there are certain precautions, that we must consider should we decide to go on our mini-adventures. Nevertheless, the point is to actually, GO on the adventures! Things become rather skeptical when fun and adventure is presented as natural and easy. For so long, people have become accustomed to struggling; doing things the hard way, that to live had been projected as, “odd.” Its a blessing to have artists such as Marek Grechuta! Many people will never know his name. Yet, the energy that he presents is very powerful. It is subtle. It is quiet. But, powerful, nevertheless! There is great beauty in how we are to move through even the difficult of our terrains.

As the songs and vocal repertoire of Marek Grechuta lingers through our minds and Spirits, let’s remember to float! Walk. Dance. Float. Stop for a moment, and join the festivities of the merry-go-rounds. Float in circles and observe those therapeutic auras from afar. Bring them along, into the current times. Once you gain that vibe in seeing life as a dance, then your step becomes a little lighter. Your foot paths and footprints have a new pattern and design imprinted on them. Furthermore, you are swayed to a new beat; a new twist and sound. Float easy everyone! Life is filled with a hidden breeze!