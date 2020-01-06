Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Marcus Money Reveals How To Avoid Stress And Achieve Success As A Musician

An Article On Avoiding Stress And Living The Good Life.

By

Marcus Money is a hip-hop artist and renowned musician whose songs have brought happiness to the ears of his listeners. 

Today, we will learn how Marcus Money beats stress and attains daily success as a music artist.

Achieving success

To achieve success in whatever you do, Marcus Money advises you to be ambitious and set solid goals that you’re passionate about reaching. You have to set goals that you’re inspired to achieve.

If you take a look at all the top musicians in the world, you’ll notice that most of them started from nothing. But one thing that differentiates them from the rest was passion. The passion to be successful and do whatever task that is required of them to attain success. Try as much as possible to emulate this trait.

Avoiding Burnout and stress. 

As an individual working in an industry as competitive as the music industry, Marcus Money has experienced a lot of stress. He shares with us that most times, he has to stay up late and wake up early to complete his songs. He explains that stress can cause you to make substandard music. 

That’s why he goes on a break anytime he observes that his stress levels are getting too high. He listens to music, plays games, relaxes or hangs out with his friends. Virtually anything that can keep his mind off work for a while. When he feels refreshed, he gets back to work and dominates.

Drawing Inspiration 

Marcus Money shares that as a musician, nothing should give you more inspiration than your own music. Creating music that people actually want to hear has been a goal for him for as long as he can remember. 

This drove him to work as hard as he could to attain success in the industry. Of course, it wasn’t easy for him; he had to sacrifice a lot of things and get out of his comfort zone. But once he acknowledged the fact that all of these were needed for him to achieve his goals, he soared high. 

    Chukwuma Agugbue, Copywriter at Naijablogguy

    I've always had a knack for storytelling!
    Hi there, I'm Chukwuma Agugbue. I'm a copywriter and, a blogger.
    I Interview individuals who've achieved some sort of success in their field- Actively building a knowledge base for Millenials

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Digital Marketer, Jordan Lintz, gives his take on avoiding burnout and achieving success.

    by Johnny Medina
    Community//

    Jordan Lintz shares Insight on avoiding burnout and achieving success.

    by Chukwuma Agugbue
    Community//

    Carlos Reyes Shares Insight on Achieving Success, Avoiding Burnout and Drawing Inspiration.

    by Chukwuma Agugbue

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.